SonyLiv Statistics – By Usage, Region, Demographic and Revenue

Introduction

SonyLiv Statistics: Nowadays, OTT platforms are booming and allowing creator to monetize their content. There are hundreds of OTT platforms launching in the markets today. People now prefer digital viewing rather than actually going to theaters and watching a movie. Digital platforms have speedy launches of new movies and other content than television. SonyLiv is also one of the top 10 Indian OTT platforms. In this SonyLiv statistics, we will have a look at its features, some general statistics, statistics by region, revenue, demographic, and social media. At the end of the statistics, we will compare SonyLiv with Hotstar, Netflix, and prime video.

What is SonyLiv?

SonyLiv is an Indian OTT platform that is run by Culver Max Entertainment. The platform has content received from local networks included with TV series, movies, live sports,s and SonyLiv originals. The platform also releases content from third parties such as ITV and Lionsgate. SonyLiv is available in 9 Indian languages such as Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi, and one foreign language English. The SonyLiv OTT platform was launched in the year 2013

Features

SonyLiv is full of content suitable for children.

The platform supports offline downloads.

Up to 5 profiles can be added on 2 screens simultaneously.

SonyLiv offers broadcasting of sports events more specifically cricket and WWE.

The latest international shows are available in one click.

Hundreds of movies and TV series titles and SonyLiv originals.

Most of the time, blockbuster movies are launched on SonyLiv at first.

Affordable subscription plans than any other OTT platform.

Access to multiple channels and their live content.

General SonyLiv Statistics

SonyLiv has more than 40,000 hours of serials, 25+ satellite TV channels,s and 700+ movies in its library.

In the month of October 2022, the website SonyLiv.com had around 30.5 million traffic, whereas it was 33.8 million in the month of September 2022. This has shown a 9.57% of decrease in the rate of visitors in the recent month.

In the month of August 2022, the platform experienced 27.3 million visitors.

In India, SonyLiv has around 32.7 million paid subscribers with 118 active users every month.

According to SonyLiv statistics, out of 350 million OTT subscribers,20 million subscribers are ready to pay Rs 1000 yearly for OTT platforms.

The platform has around 700 million overall viewers included with its other channels.

As per the records from SonyLiv Statistics the platform has more than 100 million app downloads including android and iOS.

SonyLiv has around 3 million backlinks.

By the end of the year 2023, the total count of subscribers will reach 50 million paid subscribers.

SonyLiv.com has a 48.25% of bounce rate.

By Demographic

According to SonyLiv statistics, the platform has 64.57% of male users and 35.43% female users.

SonyLiv’s highest viewers are from the age group of 18 years to 24 years resulting in 42.86% being the largest.

The platform has around 31.83% of users from the age group of 25 years to 34 years.

While 11.46% are allocated to the age group of 35 years to 44 years state SonyLiv statistics.

There are 6.54% of the users from the age group of 45 years to 54 years.

The baby boomers club contributes up to 4.10% and 3.20% from the age group of 55 years to 64 years and 65 years and above respectively.

By Revenue

As of today, as per the SonyLiv statistics, the highest revenue is earned from the Indian region as the remaining 0.02% is gained from other countries.

Overall daily revenue for the platform stands at $15,057.

The recorded monthly and yearly revenue from the Indian continent is $458,278 and $5,495,689 respectively.

By Video Streaming Channel and Social Media

SonyLiv’s YouTube channel has a total of 6,186,805,614 video views till today.

They have posted around 9181 videos on their channel.

According to SonyLiv Statistics, the estimated earnings from the YouTube channel of SonyLiv are $133k to $800K per month.

The channel has around 12,600,000 subscribers says SonyLiv statistics.

In the last 7 days, SonyLiv’s YouTube channel has gained around 1,00,000 subscribers.

In the last 7 days, the channel has received a total of 41,124,536 overall video reviews.

As of 27 th November 2022, the channel earned $15.4K to $92.5K in a single day.

As of 29th November 2022, the Instagram account of SonyLiv has 15.3K posts as well as videos on their feed.

November 2022, the Instagram account of SonyLiv has 15.3K posts as well as videos on their feed. According to SonyLiv statistics, the platform has gained 587K followers.

The total views for overall Instagram posts are over 60 million.

By Region

India has 95.67% of the traffic rate directed towards SonyLiv. But this has shown a decrease in the number of visitors by 4.71%.

Whereas, Pakistan and Bangladesh have around 0.69% and 0.57% of the traffic with a decreasing rate in Pakistan of 60.30% and an increasing rate in Bangladesh of 0.77% respectively.

According to SonyLiv statistics, the United States of America has 0.47% of the total traffic with an increasing rate of visitors by 16.24%.

Whereas, the United Arab Emirates has a 0.33% of the traffic with an increasing rate of visitors by 24.30% is observed.

SonyLiv’s operator Sony Pictures networks is available in 167 countries.

By Referral

SonyLiv.com has been receiving referred traffic from a lot of websites. According to SonyLiv statistics, various streaming and online TV website contribute to referral traffic at 41.34% being the highest.

While sports websites refer to 14.53%.

Other news and media publishers have been referring to the website by 10.18%.

Various marketplaces and businesses along with consumer services are contributing to referral traffic by 4.31% and 3.57%.

While other websites with negligible percentages count up to 26.08%.

Considering social media referrals, YouTube has the highest percentage 82.54% being the highest.

Facebook has 5.53% of the contribution and Reddit contributes around 3.94% in referral traffic.

Instagram sends referral traffic by 1.88% while Twitter contributes by 1.65%.

Other social media accounts with a negligible percentage are 4.46% in total.

According to SonyLiv Statistics, the website SonyLiv.com has 78.86% of the organic traffic while 21.14% is paid traffic.

SonyLiv vs Hotstar Vs Netflix Vs Prime Video

Netflix is the worldwide top OTT platform with more than 1,00,000 titles in its library. It has many internationally popular shows Stranger things, You, One of us is lying, Sex education, 13 reasons why, Elite, Friends, and many more. It allows sharing their accounts with friends and family.

The subscription plans have become cheaper in recent days. It is widely available, but the content is according to the country. Moreover, It supports multiple language shows and movies. According to the subscription plan, movies and other content can be downloaded and watched offline. One of the best features is parental control as it has many adult movies, and children can be kept safe from such content.

Subscription plan: mobile suited is Rs 149 for every month. The basic plan starts at Rs 199 every month, Standard plan can be opted for Rs 499, whereas Rs 649 is a premium plan with advanced features.

Amazon prime video is similarly a top OTT platform in India. Amazon does not only offer video content but also prime subscription gives access to music, one-day delivery, early access, and many other such things.

Prime Video has hundreds of titles in the library out of which many of the movies or episodes are suitable for children. Similar to Netflix, Prime Video also has parental control and allows one to host a watch party, meaning a single movie can be watched on multiple devices with a chat option. Subscription plans offer prime with the all-in-one pack.

Subscription plan: Monthly subscription plan starts at Rs 179. Moreover, prime video offers a quarterly plan for Rs 459 as well as a premium and the yearly plan is offered at Rs 1499.

As Hotstar and Disney integrated with each other, their popularity increased automatically. Hotstar is famous for live streaming all kinds of sports and Disney has all children suitable content.

Multiple device options are available with an affordable subscription rate. Moreover, the official website is user-friendly. Till today, Major sports events such as the Olympics and IPL were live broadcasted on Hotstar which helped them to increase the subscriber data.

Subscription plan: Disney+ Hotstar has 2 subscription plans starting with Rs 899 a year for a basic. And Premium plan can be taken monthly or yearly as per the prices of Rs 299 and Rs 1499 respectively.

SonyLiv

SonyLiv is famous for Hindi serials, majorly Kaun Banega Crorepati. Comparatively, SonyLiv has fewer titles in the database. SonyLiv also broadcast cricket and WWE sports events as a strategic plan to increase the subscriber’s data. The platform allows you to download the content to watch offline. This platform has almost all the Indian languages-supported movies and episodes. Nowadays, almost every OTT platform is full of content suited for kids. Therefore, the popularity of such platforms is increasing than television.

Subscription plan: SonyLiv’s monthly plans start at Rs 299. A 6-month plan is accessible at Rs 699 whereas a yearly plan can opt for Rs 999.

Which One Is Better?

In reality, each OTT platform has its own specialty around movies and TV episodes. It is a rare case that the same movie is released on multiple OTT platforms. In the case of Harry Potter, in India, the whole series is available on Amazon prime but in foreign countries, it is also available on Netflix. Therefore, in terms of content, there can’t be any comparison. But considering the subscription plans, SonyLiv is cheaper than any other OTT platform. It is always beneficial to subscribe to multiple OTT platforms to enjoy each and every piece of content.

Conclusion

SonyLiv is also one of the affordable OTT platforms with 299 Rs per month, 699 for 6 months, and 999 for a 1-year subscription plan. SonyLiv is famous for broadcasting the shows of Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by India’s legendary actor Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. Moreover, the platform has hundreds of other shows, movies, and international television episodes. As the records say, the future of OTT platforms is bright in India as India is the second most digitalized country in the world. The easy accessibility with minimum charges for the month is affordable by many subscribers is causing the rise of OTT platforms in India.

FAQ . Can you watch SonyLiv outside India? Outside India, SonyLiv is available only at the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain. Other than these countries, SonyLiv is available with the help of VPNs. What channels are available on SonyLiv? SonyLiv has content from, Animax, SET PIX, AXN, Sony Max 2, Sony Max, Sab TV, Sony TV, BBC earth and Animax HD. Does SonyLiv offers any free content? Yes. Sony has free as well as paid version of the contents. Does SonyLiv supports multiple device viewing? Yes. According to the subscription plan it offers multiple device viewing options.