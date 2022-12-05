MX Player Statistics By Users, Region, Demographic and Usage

Introduction

MX player statistics: The future of OTT platforms is bright in India as India is becoming more and more digitalized than ever before. There are a variety of over-the-top (OTT) platforms competing in the Indian market. MX player is one of the top OTT platforms as well as produces video on demand moreover, it is also a video editor. These all-in-one features are awesome to beat the other competitors in the market. In this MX player statistics, we will have a look at its features, statistics by region, referrals, demographic, and by device users. In the end, we will compare the MX player with Disney+ Hotstar.

MX Player Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

MX player application has 300 million users over the globe and 200 million users in India.

On average a user spends 78 hours on the MX player app every month.

on the MX player app every month. On average users spend around 56 minutes on the app every day.

MX player supports all kinds of file formats such as . 3gp, .avi, .f4v, .flv, .mkv, .mp4, .mpeg, .vob, .mov, .wmv, .webm

The platform has more than 50,000 hours of premium content, including various TV shows, movies, Web series, music videos, and short videos.

of premium content, including various TV shows, movies, Web series, music videos, and short videos. There are no subscription charges for using the platform.

Users with 84.2% with a recorded number of total users of around 36 million were found using the platform on mobile devices.

with a recorded number of total users of around were found using the platform on mobile devices. According to MX player statistics, the platform has 99.95% organic traffic and 0.05% paid traffic.

The platform is being used by 33.65% of female users and 66.35% of male users.

MX player allows boosting the audio speed by 200%.

What is MX Player?

MX player is an Indian OTT as well as a video-on-demand platform. It is available in 11 Indian languages including English. Supported Indian languages are Malayalam, Marathi, Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Gujarati, Bengali, and Bhojpuri. This platform works on an ad-supported model. MX player was formerly known as only a video player but in the year 2019, the platform was relaunched as an OTT platform along with its programming-supported functions. It is available as an OTT platform outside India in countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and the United States of America.

Features

MX player supports all kinds of file formats such as .3gp, .avi, .f4v, .flv, .mkv, .mp4, .mpeg, .vob, .mov, .wmv, .webm, and many more…

The platform has many swiping gestures available during the video.

Hindi-focused content is available on the MX player, and international movies are also available in many regional languages.

Supports multiple subtitles.

The platform can be used for video editing.

Children lock available to stay on the same screen as the video.

MX player allows boosting the audio speed by 200%.

There are no subscription charges for using the platform.

The color and size of the subtitles can be changed on the MX player platform.

The platform also allows multi-window functions on mobile as users can minimize the video and operate other apps.

MX player also allows you to play videos in slow motion.

The double function which streams videos on the device as well as online videos is really awesome.

General MX Player Statistics

As of 2021, according to MX player statistics, the platform has 300 million monthly active users over the globe.

The platform has around 236 million active monthly users in India region.

In the year 2021, the MX player application in Google plays recorded 1 billion total downloads stated to the MX player statistics.

MX player’s net worth is estimated at $25.53 million.

MX player application has 300 million users over the globe and 200 million users in India.

On average a user spends 78 hours on the MX player app every month.

On the other hand, on average, the users spend around 56 minutes on the app every day.

The platform has more than 50,000 hours of premium content, including various TV shows, movies, Web series, music videos, and short videos.

MX player has above 20 original created content.

it has a 78.63% of bounce rate.

In the month of October 2022, the recorded visitors were 36.9 million, which recorded a rise in the traffic towards the website by 28.5% as in the month of September the total visits were 28.7 million.

According to MX player statistics, the platform has 99.95% organic traffic and 0.05% paid traffic.

The total organic traffic in the last 6 months was 14.1 million.

MX player has 6.8 million backlinks.

By Region



(Source: Similarweb)

India has 92.55% of the traffic towards Mx players. in with an increasing rate of visitors by 9.71%. India ranks highest for maximum users over all the world.

The United States of America and Pakistan have an almost similar rates of users with 1.23% and 1.12% respectively.

The United States of America has shown a 65.33% increase in total visitors and Pakistan has recorded a 65.46% of total visitors. Both of the percentages are in increasing numbers.

Bangladesh has 0.68% of the users with an increasing rate of visits by 42.53%.

There is 0.68% of the traffic originated from the United Arab Emirates also with an increasing rate of visitors by 69.63%.

Other countries with negligible contribution are 3.95% in total.

As of 2021, MX player has ranked second on Google play in France for having the highest number of daily active users with 90.56 thousand in total.

MX player is available in other countries as a video editor, therefore, other applications such as Viva Video, YouTube, CapCut, and many more are listed in the competition.

MX player statistics show that the platform ranked in fourth place in Great Britain for the month of September 2022, having 65,468 thousand downloads.

Currently, Google TV has ranked top with 1,14,455 downloads in the same region.

By Demographic

MX player statistics show that the platform is being used by 33.65% of female users and 66.35% of male users.

There are 47.15% of the users for MX players from the age group of 18 years to 24 years being the highest.

Users from the age group of 25 years to 34 years are around 29.76% in total.

Users from the age group of 35 years to 44 years and 45 years to 54 years are around 9.90% and 6.26% respectively.

Users from the baby bloomers club have resulted in around 3.92% and 3.01% from the age group of 55 years to 64 years and 65 years and above.

By Referral and Traffic

in has direct traffic towards the website by 41.60%.

Referrals and search traffic resulted in 1.41% and 56.20% respectively, where search traffic is the highest of all.

The overall social media traffic is around 0.61%.

Mail advertisement and display have recorded 0.14% and 0.03% respectively.

Considering the social media network referrals, YouTube plays a major part by referring up to 76.31%.

Instagram contributes around 8.29%, whereas WhatsApp and Twitter are almost similar at 6.65% and 6.61% each.

Reddit and other social media apps with negligible percentages are around 0.88% and 1.25%.

There is also another website that refers traffic to Mx players. in. Various streaming websites and online TV are contributing to referral traffic by 53.62% being the highest.

Various search engines such as Google and Yahoo have 19.69% of the reference rate.

Various online, as well as offline businesses, have a referral rate toward Mx players.in around 12.38%.

Computer electronic websites as well as programming and software developer websites contribute to referring the traffic by 7.72% and 1.48% respectively.

And other random websites are referring to the overall traffic by 5.11%.

By Device Users

There were 15.8% of the users who used MX players on desktops from over the globe resulting in 9 million.

Users with 84.2% with a recorded number of total users of around 36 million were found using the platform on mobile devices.

India has 92.25% of the users resulting in 34.1 million, out of which 14.68% use MX player on the desktop while the remaining 85.32% use the platform on their mobile phones.

United States of America has around 1.39% user base resulting in 511.5K. 36.19% of the users and 63.81% of the users use desktop and mobile phones respectively to use the platform.

Pakistan and Suriname have around 0.89% and 0.57% of the population registered for this MX player platform.

In Pakistan, there are 328.7K users out of which 17.08% use MX player on desktop and the remaining 82.92% use it on mobile phones.

Suriname has overall 208.9K users, where only 0.1% prefer the desktop version while 99.9% of users prefer the mobile version.

In Germany, there are around 0.54% of the population resulting in 199.8K users, out of which 82.73% users prefer desktops and 17.27% users prefer mobile phones.

MX Player VS Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar and MX player are both of the top Indian OTT platforms. But MX player differs from every OTT platform because it is also a video editor. Moreover, the support video formats are more in MX player than any other platform. Following is the comparison between MX player and Disney+ Hotstar.

Disney+ Hotstar

This platform is a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company

Wide range of content available in all Indian languages as well as selected foreign languages.

Videos in 4K resolution are available.

With a single subscription access to Disney as well as Hotstar content is available.

Live TV with supported channels is also available.

Movies or any other content can be downloaded to watch without an internet connection.

Affordable subscription plans.

The platform has a wide collection of Disney movies and series.

Multiple device viewing options are available according to the chosen plan.

This platform allows you to host a watch party with friends and family.

MX player

Multiple video formats are supported.

Various subtitles are available with manual local language exploration.

OTT platform as well as a video editor.

Various playback features.

No subscription charges at all.

Compatible with windows phones, android, and desktops.

Which OTT Platform is better?

To be honest, Disney+ Hotstar is more of an OTT platform and MX player is known as a video editor. Disney+ Hotstar has more titles in the library as compared to the MX player. Whereas MX player supports all kinds of video formats but Disney+ Hotstar does not have this feature. If you are a video editor and have a good knowledge of the technicalities of MX player, then this platform is a good choice for you. If you just love to enjoy movies and random content along with live TV and sports Disney+ Hotstar is always a better choice.

Conclusion

OTT platforms like MX player are boon to society. Nowadays as the country is focusing on digitalization, it is necessary to adapt to every possible video format and this feature wh is provided by MX player. Moreover, the platform has hundreds of content to watch for free. This is the only platform that has all of its content available for free but as there are advantages, disadvantages are bound to occur automatically. The platform is yet to improvise itself just like other OTT platforms in the sense of multiple device viewing options, account sharing, and many other such features. But yet, MX is a better choice for video editors as it has multiple formats available.

FAQ . Is MX player available outside India? MX player is available in limited countries outside India, such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States of America, and Pakistan as an OTT platform only. Can you watch MX player content on various devices? No. At this moment this feature is not available, but in the future MX player will be compatible with Google Chromecast, Amazon firestick and other Smart TVs. Is MX player platform totally free? Yes, every content on the MX player is totally free to watch and the company does not charge any subscription. Can I download the movies to watch offline? No. MX player does not support downloading the content to watch offline.