Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: Gene Knockdown Market refers to the application of RNA interference (RNAi) and other gene silencing technologies for knocking down or suppressing gene expression. This market is expected to expand over the coming years due to advances in genomics research as well as rising demand for targeted therapeutics.

According to Market.us’ report, the global Gene Knockdown market size was valued at USD 4.82 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach USD 31.89 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8% throughout the forecast period.

The market growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing funding for genomics research, rising prevalence of genetic disorders, and rising adoption of RNAi and other gene-silencing technologies in drug discovery and development.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the Gene Knockdown market during the forecast period due to factors such as the presence of major players in this region, increasing funding for genomics research, and growing adoption of RNAi and other gene silencing technologies in drug discovery and development. Europe and Asia-Pacific will also experience significant growth over the coming years due to increasing investments in genomics research and increasing genetic disorders prevalent there.

We Have Recent Updates on the Market in Sample [email protected] https://market.us/report/gene-knockdown-market/request-sample

Key Takeaway

The global Gene Knockdown market size was valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8% over the forecast period.

The market growth is being fuelled by factors such as increasing funding for genomics research, an increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, and growing adoption of RNAi and other gene-silencing technologies in drug discovery and development.

North America is predicted to dominate the Gene Knockdown market over the forecast period, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

However, challenges such as regulatory issues, off-target effects, and intellectual property rights could hinder its growth and adoption rate.

Regional Snapshot

Gene Knockdown market size is expected to expand substantially across all major regions of the world, with North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific as its principal regions.

North America is expected to dominate the Gene Knockdown market over the forecast period, driven by major players in the region, increasing funding for genomics research, and rising adoption of RNAi and other gene silencing technologies in drug discovery and development. The United States leads this region followed by Canada.

Europe is anticipated to experience significant growth over the coming years, due to an increase in investments in genomics research and an increasing prevalence of genetic disorders across the region. The United Kingdom, Germany, and France are the main markets within this region.

Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience the highest growth in the coming years due to factors such as increasing investments in genomics research, an increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, and increasing adoption of RNAi and other gene silencing technologies for drug discovery and development. China, Japan, and India are the major markets within this region.

Other regions, such as Latin America and the Middle East, and Africa, are expected to experience significant growth in the Gene Knockdown market due to increasing investments in genomics research and an increasing prevalence of genetic disorders there. Nonetheless, these regions will hold a smaller market share compared to the major ones mentioned above.

Drivers

Increased funding for genomics research: Governments, private organizations, and research institutes are investing heavily in genomics research, which is driving demand for gene knockdown products and services.

Governments, private organizations, and research institutes are investing heavily in genomics research, which is driving demand for gene knockdown products and services. Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders: Genetic disorders such as cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and genetic cardiovascular diseases are becoming more common around the world. Gene knockdown technologies are being employed to identify and target genes responsible for these disorders – fuelling growth in this market.

Genetic disorders such as cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and genetic cardiovascular diseases are becoming more common around the world. Gene knockdown technologies are being employed to identify and target genes responsible for these disorders – fuelling growth in this market. Growing Adoption of RNAi and Other Gene Silencing Technologies in Drug Discovery and Development: Gene knockdown products and services are increasingly being employed in drug discovery to identify potential targets and create new drugs. This has spurred the demand for gene knockdown products and services.

Gene knockdown products and services are increasingly being employed in drug discovery to identify potential targets and create new drugs. This has spurred the demand for gene knockdown products and services. Technological Advancements in Gene Knockdown Products and Services: The development of advanced gene knockdown products and services, such as CRISPR-Cas9 and RNAi-based gene silencing technologies, is fueling the growth of this market.

The development of advanced gene knockdown products and services, such as CRISPR-Cas9 and RNAi-based gene silencing technologies, is fueling the growth of this market. Personalized Medicine Market Growth Potential: The demand for personalized medicine is on the rise, which is driving gene knockdown technologies used in targeted gene therapies and personalized drug development. This trend is expected to fuel market expansion over the coming years.

Restraints

Regulation Issues: Gene knockdown technologies used for human therapy must obtain regulatory approval, which can take time and be costly. As a result, regulatory obstacles may impede the advancement and adoption of gene knockdown technologies.

Gene knockdown technologies used for human therapy must obtain regulatory approval, which can take time and be costly. As a result, regulatory obstacles may impede the advancement and adoption of gene knockdown technologies. Off-target Effects: Gene knockdown technologies may have unexpected side effects, such as immune responses, toxicities, and decreased efficacy. This has the potential to restrict their adoption among gene knockdown technologies.

Gene knockdown technologies may have unexpected side effects, such as immune responses, toxicities, and decreased efficacy. This has the potential to restrict their adoption among gene knockdown technologies. Intellectual Property Rights: The development and commercialization of gene knockdown technologies involve complex intellectual property rights that may restrict their adoption.

The development and commercialization of gene knockdown technologies involve complex intellectual property rights that may restrict their adoption. High Cost: Gene knockdown technologies can be expensive to develop and utilize, which may limit their adoption in resource-constrained settings.

Gene knockdown technologies can be expensive to develop and utilize, which may limit their adoption in resource-constrained settings. Lack of Awareness and Understanding: Lack of understanding regarding gene knockdown technologies among healthcare professionals and patients may hinder their adoption and use.

Opportunities

Increasing demand in gene therapy: Gene therapy is becoming more popular. Targeted gene therapies are likely to be more successful with gene knockdown technology.

Gene therapy is becoming more popular. Targeted gene therapies are likely to be more successful with gene knockdown technology. Precision medicine is being adopted more widely: Precision medicine has been gaining popularity, and gene knockdown techniques are expected to play a significant role in the development of personalized treatments.

Precision medicine has been gaining popularity, and gene knockdown techniques are expected to play a significant role in the development of personalized treatments. Expanding RNAi – Based Therapies: RNAi-based treatments are expected to increase rapidly in the future, driven by new delivery methods and advances made in gene editing technology.

RNAi-based treatments are expected to increase rapidly in the future, driven by new delivery methods and advances made in gene editing technology. Increasing investment for genomics research: The increasing investment in genomics is expected to lead to the development and sale of new gene knockdown services and products.

The increasing investment in genomics is expected to lead to the development and sale of new gene knockdown services and products. Emerging markets: Because of their large population and high investment in genomics research and the increasing prevalence and severity of genetic disorders, emerging markets such as China and India offer great opportunities for Gene Knockdown.

Because of their large population and high investment in genomics research and the increasing prevalence and severity of genetic disorders, emerging markets such as China and India offer great opportunities for Gene Knockdown. Innovation in gene-editing technologies: CRISPR Cas9 and other gene editing technologies are expected to be a driving force in the development of new gene knockdown products, which will create new market opportunities.

View Detailed TOC of the Report | https://market.us/report/gene-knockdown-market/table-of-content/

Challenges

Safety Issues: Gene knockdown technologies pose a significant safety risk, as they may cause off-target effects and unintended outcomes. Safety concerns could slow down the development and adoption of gene knockdown technologies.

Gene knockdown technologies pose a significant safety risk, as they may cause off-target effects and unintended outcomes. Safety concerns could slow down the development and adoption of gene knockdown technologies. Delivery Challenges: Delivering gene knockdown technologies to their intended sites poses a substantial obstacle, particularly for RNAi-based therapies. Delivery issues can severely limit their efficacy.

Delivering gene knockdown technologies to their intended sites poses a substantial obstacle, particularly for RNAi-based therapies. Delivery issues can severely limit their efficacy. Technical Limitations: Gene knockdown technologies have certain technical drawbacks, such as their incapability to target all genes and the potential for incomplete gene silencing.

Gene knockdown technologies have certain technical drawbacks, such as their incapability to target all genes and the potential for incomplete gene silencing. Ethical Issues: Gene knockdown technologies have raised ethical concerns, especially with respect to germline editing.

Gene knockdown technologies have raised ethical concerns, especially with respect to germline editing. Intellectual property disputes: Intellectual property disputes are a major obstacle in the Gene Knockdown market, particularly with CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology.

High development and manufacturing costs: Gene knockdown products and services can be expensive to create, which may limit their adoption in resource-limited settings.

Key Market Segments

Type

siRNA

shRNA

Other

Application

Medical

Bioengineering

Other

Key Market Players

Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US)

OriGene (US)

Sigma-Aldrich (US)

Abnova (Taiwan)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Bio-Rad (US)

Cell Signaling Technology (US)

GeneCopoeia (US)

siTOOLs Biotech (Germany)

Novus Biologicals (US)

EMD Millipore (US)

BioVision (US)

Creative Biomart (US)

Selleck Chemicals (US)

MyBioSource (US)

Invitrogen (US)

Qiagen (Germany)

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 4.82 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 31.89 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 20.8% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Question

Q: What is the current market size for the Gene Knockdown Market?

A: According to a report by Market.us, the Gene Knockdown Market was valued at USD 4.82 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 31.89 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period.

Q: What are the key segments of the Gene Knockdown Market?

A: The Gene Knockdown Market can be segmented based on Type (siRNA, shRNA, Other), By Application (Medical, Bioengineering, Other), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Q: Who are the key players in the Gene Knockdown Market?

A: Some of the key players in the Gene Knockdown Market include Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US), OriGene (US), Sigma-Aldrich (US), Abnova (Taiwan), Agilent Technologies (US), Bio-Rad (US), Cell Signaling Technology (US), GeneCopoeia (US), siTOOLs Biotech (Germany), Novus Biologicals (US), EMD Millipore (US), BioVision (US), Creative Biomart (US), Selleck Chemicals (US), MyBioSource (US), Invitrogen (US), Qiagen (Germany).

Shared On:

