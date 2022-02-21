In Office Now, You Can Drill the Best Wireless Charging Alternative Right Into Your Desk

The Zens is a Dutch company known for its high-quality wireless chargers. The company is expanding its lineup with the new model of wireless chargers. The wireless charger is designed to compete with Apple’s failed AirPower charger, and it offers several improvements over Apple’s design. First, the Liberty wireless can charge two devices at once, while the AirPower can only charge one.

If you’re looking for a sleek and modern way to charge your devices, the Liberty Built-in Charger is the perfect solution. This charger is designed to be integrated directly into your desk itself, for an even more streamlined look. It features two USB ports, so you can easily charge two devices simultaneously. Plus, the Liberty Built-in Charger is available in a variety of colors to match your decor.

The Zens Liberty charger was a game-changer when it was first released in 2020. This charger provides an innovative 16-coil design that allowed for quick and efficient charging of phones or tablets. The Liberty charger is the perfect way to keep your devices or Qi-compatible phone anywhere on the wireless charging surface. The charger’s sleek, minimalist design was quickly popular among consumers across the globe, and this charger became one of the most popular wireless chargers in the market. The new Liberty charger design model is compact and efficient.

The new Liberty Built-in charger is designed to be integrated directly into your desktop or nightstand for a more seamless design. This new charger is available in white or black color to match your device color and has a built-in lightning connector. For the faster-charging purpose, the new Liberty charger provides an extra USB-C charging port that allows users to directly plug in a tablet or a phone.

The Zens Liberty Built-in charger is mainly designed for the organization’s point of view so that the offices can buy this charger in bulk quantity. This wireless charger is an attractive, easy-to-use, modern device.