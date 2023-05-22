Market Overview

Published Via 11Press : Intracranial aneurysm market is a potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when there is a bulge or weakening in the wall of a blood vessel within the brain. The pressure from the flowing blood can cause the weakened area to balloon out, which can put pressure on surrounding structures and increase the risk of rupture. When an intracranial aneurysm ruptures, it can cause bleeding in the brain, also known as a hemorrhagic stroke.

In 2022, the global Intracranial Aneurysm market was valued at USD 1.2 Billion and is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion in 2032. This market is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.8 % between 2023 and 2032

There are several factors that can increase the risk of developing intracranial aneurysms, including smoking, high blood pressure, family history of aneurysms, and certain medical conditions such as polycystic kidney disease and connective tissue disorders. Symptoms may not be present until an aneurysm has ruptured; however, some individuals may experience headaches or vision changes beforehand.

Treatment options for intracranial aneurysms vary depending on various factors such as size and location but may include surgery or endovascular procedures. It is important to seek medical attention immediately if any symptoms are present or if there is a family history of intracranial aneurysms to prevent potential complications.

Key Takeaway

By Type, the Endovascular coiling segment dominated the largest market share in type analysis and accounted for the largest revenue share in the Intracranial Aneurysm market in 2022.

By end-user, the hospital's sector segment dominated the largest market share in end-user analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 27%.

Regional Snapshot

North America: North America dominates the intracranial aneurysm market. It is anticipated to maintain its substantial market part. The United States, in particular, is one of the major contributors to the industry because of its high-tech health infrastructure, the high frequency of intracranial aneurysms, and an enormous patient base. This region is home to established research institutes with a solid reputation, top medical device manufacturers, and good reimbursement policies which aid in the growth of the market.

Europe: Europe is a major player in the intracranial market for aneurysms and countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom being the major players. A well-developed health infrastructure, increased awareness of earlier diagnosis, and advances in treatments contribute to the growth of markets within the region. Europe also has a significant emphasis on research and development which has led to the development of new technologies and equipment to diagnose and treat intracranial aneurysms.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is expected to see substantial growth in the intracranial aneurysm market owing to rising healthcare costs as well as improved healthcare infrastructure as well as increased awareness of earlier diagnosis and treatment. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea and India are major players in the growth of the market across this region. The huge patient base and a growing population of elderly as well as advancements in medical technology drive demand for aneurysm intracranial diagnosis and treatment.

Latin America: Latin America is a growing market for the diagnosis of intracranial aneurysms and treatment. Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are the main contributors to this region. They are an improvement in healthcare infrastructure and a rise in accessibility to medical technology and therapies. Market growth across Latin America is also driven by the increasing rate of risk factors like smoking and hypertension that contribute to the growth of intracranial aneurysms.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region is a smaller portion of the market for intracranial aneurysms however, it is slowly increasing. Countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, as well as South Africa, are witnessing increased investment in health infrastructure as well as the use of modern technology in medicine. The growth of the market in the region is fueled by the increasing awareness of intracranial aneurysms. They are also improving their diagnostic abilities, as well as expanding treatment options.



Drivers

Opportunities

Technological Advancements: Advancements in diagnostic imaging techniques, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography angiography (CTA), provide opportunities for early detection and accurate diagnosis of intracranial aneurysms. Similarly, advancements in endovascular techniques and devices, such as flow diverters and stents, offer minimally invasive treatment options.

Increasing Awareness and Screening Programs: The growing awareness about intracranial aneurysms and their potential complications creates opportunities for screening programs and early intervention. Public health campaigns and educational initiatives can contribute to early diagnosis and timely treatment, improving patient outcomes.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Increasing healthcare expenditure in both developed and developing countries provides opportunities for the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and access to advanced diagnostic and treatment modalities for intracranial aneurysms. This can lead to improved patient care and increased demand for related products and services.

Collaborative Research and Development: Collaboration between academic institutions, healthcare providers, and industry players can drive research and development efforts in the field of intracranial aneurysms. Collaborative initiatives can lead to the discovery of new treatment modalities, devices, and biomarkers for improved diagnosis and personalized treatment options.

Emerging Markets: Growing economies and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets present opportunities for market expansion. Increased access to healthcare services, rising disposable incomes, and a growing patient population contribute to the demand for intracranial aneurysm diagnosis and treatment.

Challenges

Lack of Symptomatic Presentation: Intracranial aneurysms often remain asymptomatic until they rupture, making early detection and diagnosis challenging. The lack of specific symptoms can delay timely intervention and increase the risk of complications.

Surgical Complexity and Risks: Surgical treatment options for intracranial aneurysms, such as clipping and endovascular coiling, can be complex and carry risks of complications. The technical expertise required for these procedures and the potential for adverse events pose challenges in providing optimal patient care.

Limited Treatment Options for Complex Aneurysms: Complex intracranial aneurysms, including large or wide-necked aneurysms and those located in challenging anatomical locations, present treatment challenges. Limited treatment options for such cases can impact patient outcomes and necessitate further research and development in this area.

Cost Constraints and Reimbursement Issues: The high cost associated with diagnosis, treatment, and long-term management of intracranial aneurysms can pose challenges, especially in regions with limited healthcare resources. Inadequate reimbursement policies and coverage limitations can further hinder access to appropriate care.

Patient Compliance and Follow-up: Successful treatment of intracranial aneurysms requires ongoing patient compliance and follow-up to monitor the condition and prevent potential complications. Ensuring patient adherence to treatment plans and long-term surveillance can be challenging, potentially impacting treatment outcomes.

Key Market Players

Braun

Delta Surgical

Evonos Gmbh & Co. KG

Integra Life-Science Holding Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Microport Scientific Corporation

Mizuho Medical Incorporation

Spiegelberg

Stryker Corporation

Terumo Global

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Codman Neuro

Other Key Players

Key Market Segments

Based on Type

Surgical Clipping

Endovascular Coiling

Flow Diverters

Other Types

Based on End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End-Users

Top Impacting Factors

Recent Developments

January 20, 2022: Codman Neuro, part of Johnson & Johnson, announced the introduction of its latest device, called the ENVOY Transcarotid Stent System, for the treatment of carotid artery diseases as well as intracranial aneurysms.

October 20, 2021: Medtronic announced the launch of their Pipeline Flex Embolization Device that incorporates Shield Technology, designed to stop the rupture of brain aneurysms as well as preserve circulation to the vital regions in the brain.

July 20, 2021: Cerenovus, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, announced the introduction of its new device, called the EMBOTRAP III Revascularization Device that will be used to treat stroke ischemic.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 1.2 Bn Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 2.7 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 8.8% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the current size of the Intracranial Aneurysm Market?

A: The Global Intracranial Aneurysm Market size is USD 1.2 Billion in 2022.

Q: What is the projected growth rate for Intracranial Aneurysm Market?

A: The Intracranial Aneurysm Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Q: What are some of the key players in the Intracranial Aneurysm Market?

A: Some of the key players in the Intracranial Aneurysm market include Braun, Delta Surgical, Evonos Gmbh & Co. KG, Integra Life-Science Holding Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Microport Scientific Corporation, Mizuho Medical Incorporation, Spiegelberg, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Global, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Codman Neuro, Other Key Players

