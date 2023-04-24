Workforce Management Market Revenue to Cross USD 19.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 | At a CAGR of 9.3%

Published Via 11Press : Workforce Management Market Overview:

The workforce management market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and the rising demand for employee engagement platforms. The growing trend towards remote work is also driving the need for efficient workforce management tools that allow businesses to monitor employee productivity, attendance and compliance with ease.

In 2022, the Global Workforce Management Market was valued at USD 8.3 billion and is expected to reach USD 19.8 billion between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.3%.

The healthcare sector is predicted to be one of the fastest-growing segments in this market, as there is a greater emphasis on patient care, which requires real-time monitoring of staff schedules and availability. Workforce analytics solutions are also gaining popularity as organizations search for ways to optimize their HR processes by leveraging data insights, enhancing decision-making capabilities and improving overall operational efficiency.

To remain competitive in an ever-evolving business landscape, companies are recognizing the importance of implementing advanced workforce management strategies that can help them attract and retain top talent while optimizing their resources. With technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and automation becoming more prevalent within this space, it’s clear that workforce management will continue to evolve rapidly over the next few years.

Figure:

Key Insights:

Our research forecaster has shared that the Workforce Management Market is expected to grow at an annual CAGR of 9.8% over the next Ten years (2022-2032).

The Workforce Management Market size is estimated to be USD 8.3 Billion in 2022, and USD 19.8 Billion by 2032.

The solutions segment, based on its components, contributes to growth in the Workforce Management market.

Cloud computing is expected to grow rapidly and be the most popular deployment type.

According to Vertical Segment Analysis, the retail and consumer products segment will dominate the market from 2022-2032 and grow at an annual CAGR of over 6.5%.

In 2022, North America was the top revenue-generating region based on geography/region.

Get the sample pages of [email protected] https://market.us/report/workforce-management-software-market/request-sample/

Regional Snapshot

North America: North America boasts one of the largest and oldest labour management markets globally, with the US as its main contributor and boasting numerous vendors and service providers that specialize in labour management systems such as cloud-based workforce management systems that have rapidly gained acceptance within this region.

Europe: Europe boasts an established labour management industry, featuring many established vendors and service providers. Market growth is anticipated due to increased mobile phone usage, gig economy development, and laws regarding labour regulations that must be observed.

Asia-Pacific (APAC): With more people turning to mobile devices and cloud-based solutions for workforce management purposes, APAC workforce management market is experiencing rapid expansion. Key emerging economies in APAC including India, China and Japan will likely contribute significantly to market expansion.

Middle East and Africa (MEA): Although expanding at a slower pace than other regions, MEA labor management industry continues to thrive as more technological adoption and workplace digitization takes place – particularly within nations such as UAE, Saudi Arabia and South Africa – driving this expansion.

Latin America: Latin America is in its initial phases of developing its labour management market, driven by rising employment regulations in countries like Brazil and Mexico, for which compliance to labor rules is often mandatory. Cloud personnel management systems have yet to take off widely within this region.

Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 8.3 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 19.8 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 9.3% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Have any questions? Ask our experts Let’s inquire here: https://market.us/report/workforce-management-software-market/#inquiry

Drivers

Increasing need for cost optimization and productivity enhancement Growing demand for workforce analytics to improve business outcomes Rise of the gig economy and remote work culture Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions Need for compliance with labor laws and regulations Growing focus on employee engagement and experience

Restraints

High initial investment and implementation costs Lack of awareness and technical expertise among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) Security and privacy concerns related to cloud-based solutions Integration issues with legacy systems Limited availability of skilled workforce management professionals

Opportunities

Growing demand for mobile workforce management solutions The emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart automation technologies Increasing adoption of hybrid workforce models Growing emphasis on employee well-being and work-life balance Potential for new market entrants in emerging economies

Challenges

Increasing competition from established players and new entrants Difficulty in quantifying the return on investment (ROI) for workforce management solutions Need for continuous innovation to keep up with changing market demands Cultural resistance to change within organizations Difficulty in integrating workforce management solutions with other business functions such as finance and human resources.

Recent Developments

NICE Actimize a subsidiary of NICE announced in July 2022 that Forrester Research had recognized it as a Leader for Anti-Money-Laundering Solutions. Forrester Research is a well-known firm providing research and advisory services. This recognition was due to NICE Actimize’s ability in combating the laundering of illicit money.

Chartis Research Communications Monitoring Solutions, 2022 Market and Vendor landscape Report, states that the first report will be released in June 2022. NICE Actimize has been positioned as the Category Leader. Chartis Research is a part of Infopro digital and is the place to go for research and analysis on international risk technology.

Key Market Segments:

Based on Component Type

Software

Service

Based on Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

Based on Enterprises

Small and Middle Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Based on Solution

Workforce Analytics

Workforce Scheduling

Time and Attendance Management

Performance and Goal Management

Leave and Absence Management

Task Management

Fatigue Management

Others

Based on End-Use Industry

IT and Telecommunication

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Маrkеt Kеу Рlауеrѕ:

Kronos, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

WorkForce Software, LLC.

Ultimate Software

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Verint

Infor

NetSuite, Inc.

Other Key Players

Key questions:

Q: What are some key regions in the global workforce management market?

A: Some key regions in the global workforce management market include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Q: What are some key players in the workforce management market?

A: Some key players in the workforce management market include Kronos, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Automatic Data Processing, Inc., WorkForce Software, LLC., Ultimate Software, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., IBM Corporation, Verint, Infor, NetSuite, Inc., Other Key Players

Q: What is workforce management?

A: Workforce management is the process of optimizing employee productivity and performance through the use of various tools and techniques, including scheduling, forecasting, time and attendance tracking, and performance management.

Q: What is the market size and growth rate forecast for the Workforce Management industry?

A: In 2022, the Global Workforce Management Market was valued at USD 8.3 billion and is expected to reach USD 19.8 billion between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.3%.

Contact us

Contact Person: Mr. Lawrence John

Market.us (Powered by Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Tel: +1 718 618 4351

Send Email: [email protected]

Content has been published via 11press. for more details please contact at [email protected]

Shared On:



Prudour Private Limited The team behind market.us, marketresearch.biz, market.biz and more. Our purpose is to keep our customers ahead of the game with regard to the markets. They may fluctuate up or down, but we will help you to stay ahead of the curve in these market fluctuations. Our consistent growth and ability to deliver in-depth analyses and market insight has engaged genuine market players. They have faith in us to offer the data and information they require to make balanced and decisive marketing decisions.

More Posts By Prudour Private Limited