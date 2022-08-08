Smartphone Addiction Statistics: Do you get nervous or agitated when you leave the house and forget to take your smartphone?

Have you ever committed to putting your phone away but ended up using it anyway?

Breaking news: You’re not the only one.

Smartphone addiction, also known as nomophobia, is a growing issue in modern society among the older and the younger generations. We have previously listed statistics on technology addiction, you can check for more information.

Following statistics on a smartphone, addiction highlight the many problems brought on by excessive use of these devices. The most important and fascinating information on cell phone addiction is provided below.

Smartphone Addiction Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

87% of smartphone users check their phones within one hour of getting up or going to sleep.

. 41% of teenagers feel overwhelmed by the number of notifications that they receive each day.

of people would go a week without shoes rather than without a cell phone. Teenagers who use electronic devices for 5 hours a day have a 71% higher risk of suicide than those who use them for just 1 hour a day.

. Adults spend an average of 8 hours and 41 minutes per day glued to their devices.

Facts About Smartphone Addiction

The cell phone has become an integral part of our daily lives. This significant cultural shift produced a constant flow of information linked to increased tension, anxiety, sleep problems, poor concentration, and other issues.

Let’s take a quick look at some surprising smartphone addiction statistics that could change your perception of your mobile phone use.

#1. 60% of American college students believe they are addicted to cell phones.

Recent cell phone usage facts show that 60% of college students in the United States are addicted to their smartphones.

This increasing dependence on mobile devices results from the relatively recent introduction of the mobile phone and is especially prevalent among college students and young adults.

(Source: Medium)

#2. 66% of people in the United States check their phones nearly 160 times daily.

Recent mobile phone use stats show that 66% of people in the US check their mobile phones 160 times per day. A similar proportion (65.7%) of people use their smartphones while sleeping.

(Source: Small Business Trends)

#3. During COVID-19, 39% of consumers said they use their smartphones more than ever.

Recent statistics on smartphone addiction show that 39% of survey participants have increased their phone use due to social distancing. People spend most of their indoor time on their smartphones and other electronic devices.

(Source: PR Newswire)

#4. An individual uses several applications on their phone for 4.2 hours per day.

According to a Q1 of 2021 App Annie poll, worldwide mobile application usage increased by 30% in 2 years, demonstrating our growing dependence on smartphone use.

In some locations, the average time is significantly higher—more than 5 hours.

(Source: App Annie)

#5. 40% of individuals regularly check their phones at midnight.

This exemplifies how crucial these gadgets have become to us. Additionally, it demonstrates a worrying tendency.

Studies on cell phone addiction indicate that excessive smartphone use is terrible for our mental and physical health.

(Source: Deloitte)

#6. Approximately 66% of people have nomophobia.

Recent figures on phone addiction show that individuals use their phones an average of 2,617 times per day for an average of 2 hours and 51 minutes.

Additionally, 84% of US individuals use their mobile phones while at work, showing that this usage is not just restricted to their personal time.

(Source: SlickText)

#7. Every day, the average smartphone user interacts with their device 2,617 times.

The consequences of smart phone addiction are genuine. Recent research shows that most addicted people click, touch, or swipe on their mobile devices nearly 5,427 times daily.

Although this only represents 10% of all phone users, one might expect it to be relatively high. However, the majority of mobile users still use their phones excessively, reaching an average of 2,617 clicks, swipes, and touches per day.

(Source: Network World)

#8. Brazilians use mobile devices to spend 4 hours & 48 minutes online.

Regarding mobile phone usage, the Chinese come in second place with – 3:03 hours, and Americans come in third place with – 2:37 hours.

(Source: Statista)

#9. One phone call might start a domino effect that lasts the entire day.

Mobile usage doesn’t happen in discrete time blocks.

One notification check could lead to a series of ongoing checks all day.

That is not all:

Half of the screen time is spent within short breaks of up to 3 minutes.

(Source: Elite Content Marketer)

#10. 41% of teenagers feel overwhelmed by the number of notifications that they receive each day.

This is only one example of teenage smartphone addiction symptoms which can lead to psychological issues.

Teenagers are not the only ones.

(Source: Screen Education)

Smartphone Addicts Statistics

The terrifying element of smartphone addiction is its pervasive—many people are still unaware of its addictive nature.

Let’s briefly examine some startling statistics about excessive cell phone use.

#11. The number one factor reducing workplace productivity is smartphones.

According to the most recent workplace statistics, using cell phones during office hours is the most detrimental to the office productivity of 55% of employers.

This is not surprising, considering that 83% of workers own mobile devices, and 82% of them also check their phones while on the job.

(Source: CBS News)

#12. 85% of people in the United States own Smartphones.

Is it possible to find out how many people own a cell phone?

Around 97% of people in the US have a cell phone. The percentage of smartphone owners has increased to 85%, up from 35% in the Pew Research Center’s first survey on the topic in 2011.

(Source: Pew Research Center)

#13. More than 75% of participants confessed to having a smartphone addiction.

A recent survey by Reviews found that 75.4% of respondents admitted to being addicted to their smartphones.

People use their phones far too often and neglect their loved ones and family. Smartphones have invaded even our bedrooms; 65.7% of people say they sleep with their phones.

(Source: Reviews)

#14. The productivity of students is higher without smartphones.

According to the latest statistics on smartphone addiction, students who did not use their phones during a lecture wrote down 62% of more information, recalled more details, took more thorough notes, and scored a grade and a half higher on a multiple-choice test.

(Source: Tandfonline)

#15. More than 6 billion people use smartphones around the globe.

Do you know the number of cell phone owners?

Global smartphone users are expected to grow by hundreds of millions over the next few years, reaching over 7500 billion in 2026. India, China, and the United States are the countries with the largest populations of smartphone users.

(Source: Statista)

#16. 40% of people check their mobile phones within 5 minutes after waking up.

Recent statistics on cell phone usage indicate that people in the United Kingdom check their smartphones every 12 minutes when awake.

40% of individuals check their cell phones within the first 5 minutes after they wake up. This number jumps to 65% if you only consider those under the age of 35.

Similarly, 37% of individuals (including 60% of those below 35 years old) check their phones 5 minutes before bed.

(Source: Ofcom)

#17. Many people use social media for 144 minutes on average each day.

Yes, you read it right. Many people across the globe use social media for nearly 144 minutes on average each day.

Advertising agencies are happy with those smartphone usage numbers.

Hopefully, the adults are also happy.

Comparatively, most people spent on average of 60 minutes per day on social media in 2012.

(Source: Broadband Search)

#18. 36% of Millennials claim to look at their smartphones for personal activities for at least 2 hours each workday.

According to statistics on smartphones Addiction, businesses are losing millions due to their “distracted” employees.

In light of this, companies want to consider using an employee monitoring system to maintain employee productivity.

(Source: Udemy)

#19. The continual interruption from alerts and notifications may be causing a problematic attention deficit.

We can’t leave out the psychological signs in this list of cell phone addiction statistics. For yourself and your loved ones, you might wish to address this.

(Source: Silence Your Phones)

#20. One study found that people experience changes in their blood pressure and heart rate.

Participants in the study were disconnected from their smartphones and experienced increased heart rate and blood pressure. These body changes suggest that phones may be addictive.

Why do people become addicted to their smartphones? Dopamine production is increased when people use smartphones for long periods. Dopamine is part of the brain’s reward system. The more rewards we get, the more we desire. This can make it easy to establish a good habit.

Do you agree that we should take action?

(Source: The Extended iSelf)

#21. 75% of Americans use their phones when using the restroom.

Many people can relate to that.

Approximately 93% of Gen Y and Z text while using the restroom.

Things are not looking good when the term “toilet texter” already exists.

(Source: CNet)

Statistics On Teenage Smartphone Addiction

Teenagers are the group who use smartphones the most frequently. They primarily occupy their time on smartphones watching movies, playing video games, and using social media to communicate through different applications such as Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and internet browsing.

Let’s examine how teenagers addicted to cell phones affect their daily lives.

#22. According to recent statistics on cell phone addiction, 33% of teenagers communicate with pals online more often than in person.

69% of teenagers say they would want to interact with their closest friends in person more often.

But when that moment comes, 52% of them just sit there silently, using their smartphones for extended periods.

(Source: Screen Education)

#23. Every month, the average teenager sends approximately 3,300 SMS messages.

Recent statistics on smartphone addiction use in school found that the teenager adolescent sends around 3,300 text messages each month.

Additionally, 71% of students say they get messages in class. Even though mobile devices are banned in schools, 58% of kids use their phones.

(Source: Love to Know)

#24. More than half of teenagers think they use their smartphones for far too long.

Teenage cell phone addiction is a severe problem that requires immediate attention. According to 54% of teenagers in the United States believe they use their phones for too long. About two-thirds of parents worry about their kids’ use of mobile devices.

41% and 26% of adolescents are worried about how much time they spend on social media and playing video games.

(Source: Pew Research Center)

#25. In the US, 57% of parents try to restrict their teen’s use of social media.

Recent statistics show that teens are using smartphones use in 2021. This means that nearly two-thirds of parents are worried that their children spend too much time in front of a screen. 57% of parents have placed some type of restrictions on their kids’ phone use.

(Source: Pew Research Center)

#26. 53% of kids in the United States have a smartphone by age 11.

According to the latest teen cell phone statistics, 84% of children have their own mobile phones. And by the time they were 11 years old, more than half of them had one.

(Source: NPR)

Overuse Of Technology Statistics

Technology is undoubtedly a blessing, but it can also become a curse if you use it improperly, excessively, or for the wrong reasons. Let’s quickly review some statistics on tech addiction that will illustrate this.

#27. On average, iPhone users unlock their phones 80 times every day.

Apple revealed the addictive nature of iPhones: The average iPhone user unlocks their phone 80 times per day.

Statistics on smartphone addiction indicate that, at that pace, during a 12-hour day, individuals check their phones six to seven times every hour, or almost once every ten minutes.

(Source: Business Insider)

#28. Adults spend an average of 8 hours and 41 minutes per day glued to their devices.

Recent statistics on digital addiction show that adults in the United Kingdom spend an average of 8 hours and 41 minutes per day on screens, which is more time than sleeping. This demonstrates that the issue is much larger than a few young people with smartphones.

(Source: Interesting Engineering)

#29. 75% of smartphone users acknowledged texting while driving a vehicle.

Texting and driving are significant contributors to accidents all around the globe. In fact, 26% of car accidents are caused by using a mobile phone while driving, making it more dangerous than drinking and driving.

(Source: Trust My Paper)

#30. Every day, 11 teenagers are killed in distracted driving accidents.

Statistics on teen cell phone addiction show that using a smartphone while driving a vehicle accounts for 26% of teen and adult accidents globally. According to further reports, drivers using their phones while driving a car are 4 times more likely to crash than those who are not.

(Source: Compare Camp)

#31. Teenagers who use their smartphones excessively have a 71% higher risk of suicide.

According to the most recent studies on smartphone usage, teenagers who use their mobile phones for 5 or more hours each day are 71% more likely to be at risk of suicide. It’s beneficial to use a smartphone for an hour and a half for both mental and physical wellness. The risk of suicide increases slightly when teenagers exceed the 2-hour mark.

(Source: NPR)

#32. Heavy social media users in 8th grade are 27% more likely to experience depression.

One of the most concerning smartphone usage statistics for parents is this one. Depression is undesirable in and of itself, but it also triggers additional problems. Anxiety affects 3 out of every 4 adolescents who are depressed, and 47.2% of them also have behavioral issues.

(Source: The Atlantic)

#33. In the US, about three-tenths of individuals say they are almost always online.

31% of US adults say they are online “nearly constantly” as smartphones and other devices with internet access have become more prevalent.

These stats show that our reliance on technology is increasing frighteningly swiftly, an increase from 21% in 2015.

(Source: Pew Research Center)

Conclusion

In this article, we have defined cell phone addiction and demonstrated how it affects us on a daily basis. Additionally, smartphone addiction is due to the number of people using smartphones and the features of these devices that keep users hooked. Smartphones provide a sense of comfort and security for many people, which can lead to addiction.

Furthermore, smartphone addiction is a much more severe and pervasive issue than most people realize. It is not surprising that more individuals are becoming addicted to their smartphones, given the growing importance technology plays in our personal and professional lives.

You undoubtedly recognized yourself in some of these statistics because they represent actual people. Some ways to overcome smartphone addiction include setting time limits for usage, turning off notifications, and deleting apps that are not necessary. Who knows, putting the phone down might be a good idea. After all, giving oneself a little leeway to indulge in life is okay. By working together, we can create a society that is less addicted to smartphones and more connected to the people around them.

FAQ . How many people admit to having a phone addiction? More than 60% of individuals depend on their smartphones. Additionally, 43% of people in the US think their smartphones are their most prized possessions. Which symptoms indicate a cell phone addiction? The following are a few indications of cell phone addiction: Checking your phone repeatedly.

There have been numerous futile attempts to use the phone less frequently.

Using your smartphone more and more time for the same purpose.

You text more compared to face-to-face conversations.

Using a mobile device as a substitute for support while feeling unwanted emotions like worry or sorrow.

Social media makes you anxious, but you can't turn away. What percentage of students are phone addicts? According to statistics on smartphone addiction, 38.9% of college students are addicted to their cell phones. This has an impact on their academic performance and desire to learn, as well as their mental, physical, and emotional health. How common is cell phone addiction? Addiction to mobile devices is widespread among adults and teenagers. People now spend most of their time on mobile and other gadgets as a result of the world becoming more digital. The new generation has many different habits, including watching movies, using social media, online shopping, and playing video games are some of the primary habits of the young generation. How long does a phone addiction last every day? It is not advisable for your mental and physical health to spend more than 2 hours every day on your cell phone. Excessive use of phones is anything more than 3 hours. Utilize your phone as little as possible.