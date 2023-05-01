Introduction

Streaming Statistics: The global home entertainment market increased during the pandemic causing all OTT and streaming platforms to have millions of subscribers on the daily average of active users. Millions of users prefer live TV on streaming platforms rather than watching Television. Not only videos, music, and movies but there are millions of books being audio streamed every day. The estimated audiobook streaming market was expected to reach $5,364.9 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 26.3% by 2030.

These Streaming Statistics are inclusive of various platforms along with different streaming types and interesting insights from corners of the world.

Editor’s Choice

According to Streaming Statistics, residents in North America spend around 140 minutes daily , resulting in 2.5 hours of listening to music per user.

, resulting in 2.5 hours of listening to music per user. As of 2022, around 7.4 billion hours of live-streaming gaming were observed by viewers.

As of 2022, the most used video-on-demand platforms in the united states of America are YouTube and Netflix.

in the united states of America are As of September 2022, Around 56% of the users in the United States of America subscribed to Netflix while Amazon Prime Video and Hulu generated 52% and 42% of subscribers respectively.

while According to Streaming Statistics, Disney+ has the highest perceived value in users of America.

In the United States of America, users spend around 485 min on average daily on digital media including streaming services.

On average, live video streaming has 42 minutes of average watch hours while it’s 5.1 minutes for on-demand streaming platforms.

As of Q3 of 2022, Facebook Gaming generated 382 million hours of live stream watched hours.

Around the world, 10.8% of people stream podcasts daily, while 13.8% listen to them a few times a week.

to them a few times a week. Streaming Statistics state that by 2025 the total number of music streaming users in the United States of America will reach 100.7 million.

What Is Streaming?

Broadcasting various types of content such as video, music, gaming, live streaming, and audiobooks using the internet making it available to the globe is called streaming. Home Entertainment Segment has grown significantly since the pandemic. Various types of online streaming platforms are changing the lifestyle of people. As people used to visit cinema halls, they prefer to watch movies and series at home. Even the streaming of audiobooks has gained popularity in previous years.

How To Earn Money By Live Streaming in 2023?

Using YouTube-like platforms, you can become an online coach, teach any language, make how-to videos, or simply upload Vlogs.

If you have little savings in your accounts, you can create your merch and ask influencers to sell it online.

Monetize your content on all streaming platforms (Well, it’s not easy but it’s also not impossible)!

Join affiliate programs and spread the links throughout the streaming media networks.

Say yes to sponsorships or paid partnerships.

Once you have created a huge user base, you can offer paid subscriptions to viewers.

Join the audiobooks platform for narrating books and earning loyalty.

Top 5 Streaming Platforms To Earn Money In 2023

It is now how it seems. To be eligible for monetization it is necessary to gain the required watch hours and subscribers. The rules may differ from country to country.

YouTube ( for all types of content)

Be. Live (Beginners)

3.TikTok (Influencers)

Dacast (Non-technical streamers)

Twitch (Gamers)

General Streaming Statistics

Around 30% of the VPN users spread in international countries access Netflix every month.

Streaming Statistics state that, 50% of users are more likely to abandon streaming in 90 seconds if the quality is poor.

It has been estimated that the digital video content user database will reach 3.48 billion in 2023.

The global live-streaming market is expected to reach $247 billion by 2027.

Since the pandemic, the online live-streaming industry gained a 99% of growth rate.

Moreover, Streaming Statistics state that lives streaming will gain 90 million subscribers by 2024.

Android devices are preferred devices for streaming over iPhones, but studies show that iPhones will soon lead the global market for streaming in the device market.

Furthermore, 16% of the users of streaming services are more likely to shift to a better platform if it offers live streaming options.

The download average speed of a fixed internet connection is 67 Mbps for uploading and 120 Mbps for downloading.

Viewers are more likely to watch Live videos 10 to 20 times more than on-demand content and pre-recorded videos.

On average, live video streaming has 42 minutes of average watch hours while it’s 5.1 minutes for on-demand streaming platforms.

60% of the users simultaneously do an online search while watching a live stream.

On the other hand, 48% of the users do the same by keeping the Television on and 53% of the users belong to on-demand video service platforms contributing to online search.

41% of the users in the United States of America prefer to read or listen to the news on television as compared to 37% of the users doing it online.

As of August 2022, users in the United States of America said that they have not subscribed to any other video streaming platforms because they were too expensive resulting in 60%, whereas reaming people said such platforms had not enough TV shows and movies.

In the United States of America, users spend around 485 min on average daily on digital media including streaming services.

As of 2022, the total consumer spending on digital home entertainment in the United States of America was $34.5 billion.

Cost is the most deciding factor in subscribing to streaming services in the United States of America as stated by 90% of the users.

Over the past 12 months, 14% of Americans have shifted to at least one ad-free subscription plan on OTT streaming platforms.

Streaming Statistics By Platform

YouTube has more than 2 billion users logged in every month.

In the United States of America, 40% of people aged 18 to 34 years use Live Streaming Service Instagram.

As of 2022, Netflix is the most popular video streaming platform in the United States of America resulting in 78% of American household subscribers.

According to Streaming Statistics, Disney+ has the highest perceived value in users of America.

Leading Video on Demand by brand awareness in the United States of America in 2022

The top three videos on Demand by brand awareness in the United States of America in 2022 are YouTube, Netflix ad Hulu at a score of 93% respectively and 89%.



(Reference: Statista.com)

Streaming Statistics By Sources



(Reference: true list.co)

As of 2022, the global home entertainment segment state that, 43% of the people chose digital streaming subscription, while 40% went with social platforms.

Further, Streaming Statistics show that 32% of people used TV network sites or apps and 28% of users chose gaming sites and other similar apps.

Moreover, 17% of the users paid for online TV services provided and similar OTT platforms.

Streaming Statistics By Region

World Region Share of Respondents Asia-pacific 17% United Arab Emirates 16% United States 14% Latin America 8% Europe 5%

(Reference: demandsage.com)

As of 2022, Asia-Pacific has the highest number of live streamers in online shopping resulting in 17%.

Whereas, in a similar category, there were 16% and 14% users in the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America respectively.

Latin America and Europe contributed around 8% and 5% respectively.

Streaming Statistics By Demographics

By Age



(Reference: zippia.com)

According to Streaming Statistics by demographics, the highest number of users who stream daily belongs to the 18 to 34 years age group resulting in 31%.

There are 18% of streamers between 35 to 54 years of age.

And 6% of the daily streamers are 55 years and above.

Users between 16 to 64 years state the reason behind using the internet is streaming TV shows, movies, and videos as the primary reason.

93% of the users aged 16 to 64 years watch the contents of Television on various

By Generation



(Reference: zippia.com)

Furthermore, Streaming Statistics state that millennials have the highest number of live stream users resulting in 88%.

Followed by Gen Z and Gen X respectively at 80% and 77%.

25% of the users belong to the baby boomers club.

Streaming Statistics by Type

By Revenue



(Reference: financesonline.com)

The highest earned revenue from recorded music is generated by streaming the music resulting in 46.9%.

Further, physical revenue provides 24.7% and performance rights generate around 14.2% of total revenue for recorded music.

Similarly, digital revenue and synchronization contribute by 12.1% and 2.1% respectively.

By Music Streaming

According to Streaming Statistics, residents in North America spend around 140 minutes daily, resulting in 2.5 hours of listening to music per user.

On the other hand, in Europe, users stream music for 99 minutes every day.

89% of users around the globe stream music using on-demand services.

40% of global users aged 16 to 64 years listening to music on various streaming platforms.

In the United States of America, digital streaming of subscribed music generated 13.76 billion in revenue in 2022.

The most popular type of music streaming in the United States of America is Hip Hop or R and B.

Streaming Statistics state that by 2025 the total number of music streaming users in the United States of America will reach 100.7 million.

Amazon Music has the highest brand power in the USA as of 2023.

Moreover, in the United States of America, there are 82.1 million paid subscribers to on-demand music platforms.

Leading Music Streaming Service in the United States of America in 2022

The top three leading Music Streaming Services in the United States of America as of 2022 are Spotify, Pandora, and YouTube Music with brand awareness scores of 87% respectively and 83%.

Most streamed music track on Spotify in the United States of America in 2022

By Gaming Streaming

As of 2022, around 7.4 billion hours of live-streaming gaming were observed by viewers.

Twitch is the most used platform for live game streaming today.

Streaming Statistics state that, the total number of global gaming live-streaming users will reach 830 million by 2024.

As of Q3 of 2022, around 210.4 million hours were streamed on Twitch globally.

As of 2022, YouTube Gaming Streaming generated 1.1 billion watched hours.

As of Q3 of 2022, Facebook Gaming generated 382 million hours of live stream watched hours.

According to Streaming Statistics, Twitch had 10 million unique streaming channels globally as of Q3 of 2022.

Whereas, YouTube Gaming Live had 443 thousand.

Facebook gaming ranked lower with 238 thousand of unique live-streaming channels.

By Live Video Streaming

90% of the users are willing to watch live video streaming from various brands.

85% of businesses around the world use video streaming services as their primary marketing tool.

87% of the users are more likely to watch online streaming of similar content being broadcasted on Television.

The most popular type of live video is how-to videos or any kind of informative video which explains important things.

Streaming Statistics state that views for live streaming has grown 20% for short-form videos and 27% for long-form videos.

Live Sports streaming is the most popular content among 65% of millennials.

Braking news is the most watched live content on streaming platforms resulting in 56%.

Only 52% of the users are willing to watch ad-supported live video streaming.

Live Video Streaming has captured 34.97% of the global live streaming platforms.

45% of the audiences are willing to pay more for live videos for their favorite speakers, sports team, or any other performance.

By Live TV

Streaming Live TV is 2.5 times more profitable than subscriber-only streaming platforms.

61% of young users in the United States of America watch Live TV on streaming platforms.

By OTT Platform Streaming

As of 2022, the most used video-on-demand platforms in the united states of America are YouTube and Netflix.

In the United States of America, 51% of the users watch video streaming services daily.



(Reference: Statista.com)

As of September 2022, Around 56% of the users in the United States of America subscribed to Netflix while Amazon Prime Video and Hulu generated 52% and 42% of subscribers respectively.

Disney+ generated 36% of the total subscribers while HBO Max gained 29% of the users.

Paramount+, Peacock Premium, and Discovery+ also ranked in the top list of selected video streaming services in the United States of America in 2022 by 25%,24%, and 16% respectively.

And there were 14% of the users subscribed to Apple TV+ by September 2022.

By Podcasts



(Reference: financesonline.com)

Around the world, 10.8% of people stream podcasts daily, while 13.8% listen to them a few times a week.

Moreover, Streaming Statistics state that 11.8% of people stream podcasts once a week while 13.2% do it monthly.

The majority of the users resulting in 28.5% listening to podcasts less than often while 22% of the users have never streamed any kind of podcasts.

Streaming Statistics by Popular Categories in the USA



(Source: demandsage.com)

Conclusion

Concluding the Streaming Statistics, we can say that, nowadays streaming is not only for home-based entertainment but also a source of income for many people. These influencers have more than the required fanbase and interesting content that makes them earn money from home. If you want to earn money using such platforms, and your focus is on money only, then we must tell you that it is not as easy as it may seem. You are required to create a niche for your channel, your content needs to be interesting, and your channel and content must comply with the rules and regulations of the platforms. All these things together, you could become eligible for monetization. This process may take approximately 6 months to begin. But don’t lose hope, keep streaming and entertaining users and you will see the magic.

Shared On:



FAQ . Which is the most streamed movie on Netflix? As of today, Murder Mystery 2 is the most streamed movie on Netflix with total watch hours of 64,420,000. How to live stream on YouTube? Go to your channel on your laptop, phone, or tablet. Click on Create and then click Go Live. The first-ever live streaming may take up to 24 hours, but once it is enabled you can start streaming immediately. Who is the richest streamer? Ninja – Richard Tyler Blevins is the richest streamer in the gaming category in 2023. How much do streamers make a month? Established streamers on average earn around $3,000 to $5,000 every month for 40 hours of streaming a week. Ad revenues add $250 for every 100 subscribers.

Barry Elad Barry is a lover of everything technology. Figuring out how the software works and creating content to shed more light on the value it offers users is his favorite pastime. When not evaluating apps or programs, he's busy trying out new healthy recipes, doing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his little one.

More Posts By Barry Elad