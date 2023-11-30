Introduction

Today we watch movies on various OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc. This is because the world has changed due to technology. But in the older days, people were watching movies with home video cassette players, which we call VHS Tapes. They were compatible with Televisions. Such home video cassette players were expensive to afford during the initial period of the launch. Well, as the world entered into the 20s era, these tapes just vanished. But, there are still some people who have these in their collections, and are expensive enough to cost a fortune. We have mentioned some of the Top 10 Most Expensive VHS Tapes in the World.

What are VHS Tapes?

VHS (Video Home System) is a 70s to 90s era videocassette recorder. These records were invented in 1976 by a Japanese company named Victor. These tapes were extremely expensive during their initial launch. During this time, there were very limited cinema halls. Therefore, people were able to watch movies at home.

These tapes were inserted into televisions, there was no special setup requirement to run the movie. The dimensions of these tapes were 18.7 x 10.2 x 2.5cm and it comes under Magnetic Cassette Tape. Some of the companies that produced VHS tapes were CineVideo, Video Presidente, Video Factory Ltda, Alfavideo, Venue Home Video Ltda, and Kyron Home Video.

Top 10 Most Expensive VHS Tapes

The Little Mermaid Black Diamond Edition 1990 – (Worth USD 41,700)

Star Wars: A New Hope Value (1984) – (Worth USD 35,000)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) – (Worth USD 28,500)

101 Dalmations – Black Diamond Edition (1992) – (Worth USD 22,700)

Beauty and the Beast – Black Diamond Edition (1992) – (Worth USD 15,300)

The Jungle Book – Black Diamond Edition (1991) – (Worth USD 12,000)

The Lion King Value – Black Diamond Classic Edition – (Worth USD 6,750)

Dr. Frankenstein’s Castle of Freaks Value (1974) – (Worth USD 1,880)

Lady and the Tramp – Black Diamond (1955) – (Worth USD 1,500)

The Fox and the Hound – Black Diamond Edition (1994) – (Worth USD 500)

#1. The Little Mermaid Black Diamond Edition 1990 – (Worth USD 41,700)

The foremost costly VHS in the list of Top 10 Most Expensive VHS Tapes is The Little Mermaid with a rare Black Diamond Edition. It was released in 1990. The story revolves around a mermaid named Ariel who dreams of living life on land irrespective of her father’s wishes. To find true love he had to fight with a sea witch and gave up her voice. Being a rare version, these VHS tapes sold for $41,700.

#2. Star Wars: A New Hope (1984) – (Worth USD 35,000)

This VHS tape was released in 1984 and left unpacked till someone owned it. In 2022, it was labeled as the second most expensive in the list of Top 10 Most Expensive VHS Tapes. Being the original copy of the 90s era it was sold at an auction for $35,000. This story follows a boy named Luke Skywalke who joins forces to beat the empire in the galaxy.

#3. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) – (Worth USD 28,500)

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle which was released in 1990, stood on top for being the highest earner at the box office. It held this record for 9 years. This was the first edition of a VHS from the movie from the 90s era valued at $28,500. In this movie, there are 4 ninja turtles named Raphael, Donatello, Leonardo, and Michelangelo. They protect the city in their everyday life.

#4. 101 Dalmations – Black Diamond Edition (1992) – (Worth USD 22,700)

Disney channel’s well-known and most-watched animated movie 101 Dalmatians were released in Black Diamond Edition of VHS Tapes in 1992. The popularity of these cute puppies has increased to $22,700. This movie explains how Pongo and Perdita (the parents) rescue their stolen puppies from Cruella de Vil.

#5. Beauty and the Beast – Black Diamond Edition (1992) – (Worth USD 15,300)

The unique romance story explained in the Beauty and the Beast of Rare Black Diamond Edition is valued at $15,300. Disney has never failed to impress the parents as well as their children, being the most popular, the prices are increased. The girl Belle finds true love when she falls in love with a prince who has been transformed into a beast.

#6. The Jungle Book – Black Diamond Edition (1991) – (Worth USD 12,000)

Another popular story is of a boy named Mowgli who was raised by a bunch of wolves enjoying his life in the jungles. The VHS tape of this movie came out with Black Diamond Edition and being rare to find it was valued at $12,000.

#7. The Lion King – Black Diamond Classic Edition (1994) – (Worth USD 6,750)

Being the rare Black Diamond Edition by Disney, The Lion King VHS Tape was auctioned at $6,750. This story revolves around a young lion named Simba to reclaims the deserved place after his father’s tragic death.

#8. Dr. Frankenstein’s Castle of Freaks (1974) – (Worth USD 1,880)

Released in the year 1974, the storyline revolves around a scientist named Dr. Frankenstein who creates creatures and later lands himself in trouble. This was the most-watched movie during the 90’s era. The edition is currently rare to find therefore it is valued at $1,880.

#9. Lady and the Tramp – Black Diamond (1955) – (Worth USD 1,500)

The pet lady dog named Spaniel falls in love with a street dog named Tramp. This is a love story as well as a journey of friendship. Similar to other VHS Tapes, this was also a rare-to-find tape valued at $1,500.

#10. The Fox and the Hound – Black Diamond Edition (1994) – (Worth USD 500)

The lowest but yet most expensive VHS Tape auctioned is The Fox and the Hound, the tape has a rare Black diamond edition valued at $500. The movie explains the friendship between Toad the Fox and Copper the Dog, later becoming enemies as they grow up.

Conclusion

These box-type VHS tapes catch us in our old memories. It was funny how a family used to sit in front of the TV and watch a movie using these tapes. Although our world has shifted to digital OTT platforms, there are still some people who are collecting these VHS. If you still own one of these Top 10 Most Expensive VHS Tapes, you are the luckiest person on the earth!

FAQ . Are VHS tapes still used today? No. VHS tapes are withdrawn from the market. But some tapes are still available for collection purposes. If you have a system compatible with these tapes you can still play the movie and watch it on TV. Moreover, the content on these tapes has been digitised on various OTT platforms. How to preserve VHS Tapes? You can keep these VHS tapes away from dirt, and direct sunlight exposure as well as magnetic sources. Are VHS tapes rewritable? Yes, these tapes are rewritable. They can be erased a number of times to record new content. What was the purpose of VHS tapes? These tapes were used to record audio and video content. Most of the time, these were commonly used for movie rentals, home movie recording as well as television recording.

