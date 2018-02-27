J2EE and JavaEE are Gone. Enterprise Java is Now Called Jakarta EE

The popular enterprise application framework now has a new name - and a new direction.

Posted February 27, 2018 By Sean Michael Kerner

In the world of enterprise applications, few (if any) frameworks have ever been as widely adopted and deployed as Java and specifically enterprise flavors of Java.

The first big incarnation of enterprise Java was known as J2EE. In 2006, Sun rebranded J2EE as JavaEE. Now in 2018, enterprise Java is being re-branded again, though this time it's losing the Java name.

The new name for what was JavaEE is Jakarta EE. If the name Jakarta sounds familiar in an open-source context - that's because it should. The Apache Jakarta open-source project was an umbrella effort at the Apache Software Foundation for all of its Java projects, from 1999 until 2011 when the project was formally retired.

Confused yet? So the project once known as J2EE, then rebranded as JavaEE is now known by the name of a defunct Apache Java effort.

The rebranding and re-naming of JavaEE is all part of the move from Oracle to the open-source Eclipse Foundation which was first announced back in September 2017.

The original name that was used for JavaEE at Eclipse was EE4J, though apparently that was only supposed to be an interim name.

