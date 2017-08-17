Oracle Wants to Open Up Java EE

Java Enterprise Edition could be leaving the tight control of Oracle and moving to an Open Source Foundation (maybe).

Posted August 17, 2017 By Sean Michael Kerner

Sure Java on the client side has had open-source options and sure they has been the Java Community Process (JCP) as well - But what about Java EE?

Oracle is now openly talking about moving the Java EE process to a more open model that could include moving the whole model to a third party open source foundation.

"Although Java EE is developed in open source with the participation of the Java EE community, often the process is not seen as being agile, flexible or open enough, particularly when compared to other open source communities," David Delabassee | Software Evangelist at Oracle wrote in a blog post. "We’d like to do better."

Work is currently nearing completion on Java EE 8 and as part of the upcoming JavaOne 2017 conference, Oracle wants to have an open conversation about how to build Java EE in the future.

"We believe that moving Java EE technologies to an open source foundation may be the right next step, in order to adopt more agile processes, implement more flexible licensing, and change the governance process," Delabassee wrote. "We plan on exploring this possibility with the community, our licensees and several candidate foundations to see if we can move Java EE forward in this direction."

Multiple vendors rely on Java EE beyond Oracle, including IBM with its WebSphere middleware product portfolio and Red Hat with its JBoss Application Server technologies. Red Hat is publicly applauding Oracle's announcement on moving Java EE to a more open model.

Related Articles

"While there is a lot of detail to flesh out, Red Hat is optimistic and applauds Oracle’s decision to advance Java EE under an open and collaborative community," Red Hat's John Clingan, senior principal product manager stated. "Red Hat looks forward to working with Oracle, and the broader Java and Eclipse MicroProfile communities to help align efforts to drive enterprise Java forward."

Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at EnterpriseAppsToday and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.