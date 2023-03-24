WHAT WE HAVE ON THIS PAGE

Market Overview

The global A2P and P2A Messaging Market size is projected to rise from USD 67.1 billion in 2022 to a whopping USD 133.4 billion by 2032, at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.11% over the forecast period.

The P2A messaging market is expected to experience rapid growth due to the increasing use of mobile devices and the increasing popularity of messaging apps. According to Statista’s report, global smartphone owners will total 3.1 billion by 2023.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth in the A2P and P2A messaging market, due to the rising number of mobile phone users and growing adoption of mobile-based services within this region. North America and Europe are also expected to experience significant expansion within this space, driven by rising demand for mobile-based services as well as advanced messaging solutions.

Key Takeaways

The A2P messaging market is forecast to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% from 2020-2025, while the P2A messaging sector is also anticipated to experience considerable expansion.

The growing use of mobile phones and the rising adoption of A2P messaging for customer engagement and marketing are major factors fueling the growth of this market.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth in the A2P and P2A messaging market, followed by North America and Europe.

Regional Snapshot

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth in the A2P and P2A messaging market due to its large number of mobile phone users and rising adoption of mobile-based services. As such, this region will experience rapid expansion within this space.

Drivers

Rising Use of Mobile Phones: As mobile phone usage continues to rise, so too does the demand for mobile-based services like A2P and P2A messaging.

Restraints

Security Concerns: With the growing use of A2P and P2A messaging services, there is growing concerned over their security; including potential risks such as fraudulence, hacking, and data breaches.

Opportunities

Chatbot Adoption: The growing use of chatbots is creating new possibilities for A2P and P2A messaging services, as they automate customer interactions and boost efficiency in customer service.

Challenges

Increased Competition: The A2P and P2A messaging market is becoming more and more crowded with new players entering the space with innovative messaging solutions, making it difficult for established players to maintain their market share.

Recent Developments

Rich Communication Services (RCS): RCS is a new messaging standard that provides an enhanced and feature-rich experience compared to traditional SMS. RCS’ adoption is expected to fuel growth in A2P messaging services.

Key Market Segments

Type

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Others

Application

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Key Market Players

MBlox

CLX Communications

Infobip

Tanla Solutions

SAP Mobile Services

Silverstreet BV

Syniverse Technologies

Nexmo Co. Ltd.

Tyntec

SITO Mobile

OpenMarket Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications

3Cinteractive

Vibes Media

Beepsend

Soprano

Accrete

FortyTwo Telecom AB

ClearSky

Ogangi Corporation

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 67.1 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 133.4 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 7.11% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is A2P messaging?

A: A2P messaging refers to the sending of messages from an application to a person, such as transactional notifications, appointment reminders, and marketing messages.

Q: What is P2A messaging?

A: P2A messaging refers to the sending of messages from a person to an application, such as voting on a TV show or participating in a survey.

Q: How is A2P messaging used in business?

A: A2P messaging is commonly used in business for transactional notifications, appointment reminders, marketing messages, and customer service interactions.

Q: What are the benefits of A2P messaging?

A: The benefits of A2P messaging include improved customer engagement, increased efficiency, and cost savings compared to traditional communication methods.

Q: What are the security concerns associated with A2P messaging?

A: The security concerns associated with A2P messaging include the risk of fraud, hacking, and data breaches, which can damage the reputation of businesses that use these services.

Q: What is the future of A2P and P2A messaging?

A: The future of A2P and P2A messaging is expected to be driven by new technologies such as RCS and chatbots, as well as the growing adoption of mobile payments and IoT devices.