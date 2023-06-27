Aneurysm Clips Market To Grow Steadily With An Impressive CAGR Of 6.2% From 2022 To 2032: Market.us

Published Via 11Press: The aneurysm clip market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of aneurysms and advancements in surgical techniques. Aneurysm clips are small metal devices used to clamp off a bulging blood vessel in the brain or other parts of the body that have become weak and may rupture, causing bleeding. These clips help prevent aneurysm rupture and subsequent bleeding, which can lead to serious health complications.

Global Aneurysm Clips Market size is expected to be worth around USD 2.0 Bn by 2032 from USD 1.1 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

The global aneurysm clips market is segmented into various types such as straight aneurysm clips, curved aneurysm clips, titanium alloy aneurysm clips, and others. Among these segments, straight aneurysm clips account for a significant share due to their easy handling during surgeries. Additionally, technological advancements have led to the development of miniaturized versions of these devices that offer better precision during procedures.

North America accounts for a significant share of the global aneurysm clip market due to high healthcare spending and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Europe also holds a considerable share owing to increasing patient awareness about early diagnosis and treatment options. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to rising incidents of cerebral disorders along with improving healthcare facilities in emerging economies like China and India.

Key Takeaway

By 2022, titanium clips led the market for aneurysm clips due to their superior strength and compatibility.

By Type, The cerebral segment dominated the market share for type analysis. Furthermore, its revenue also made up the greatest portion of aneurysm clip sales by 2022.

Through analysis of disease-related indications, stroke represented the greatest market percentage share.

As an end-user, hospitals dominate market share for end users in terms of market share.

North America held the highest share of market revenue at 26.5% in 2022.

APAC is projected to experience the highest compound annual compounding growth.

Due to increasing prevalence and costs associated with cerebral aneurysms and plans by governments across APAC to expand healthcare infrastructures, APAC's growth should accelerate.

AI Insights: Generative AI’s Impact on Aneurysm Clip Market

Improved design: Generative AI can be used to design new aneurysm clips that are more effective and safer. This could involve using generative AI to optimize the shape, size, and material of the clips. For example, generative AI could be used to design clips that are more likely to seal the aneurysm and less likely to cause tissue damage.

Generative AI can be used to design new aneurysm clips that are more effective and safer. This could involve using generative AI to optimize the shape, size, and material of the clips. For example, generative AI could be used to design clips that are more likely to seal the aneurysm and less likely to cause tissue damage. Personalized treatment: Generative AI can be used to develop personalized aneurysm clips that are tailored to the specific anatomy of each patient. This could help to improve the effectiveness and safety of treatment. For example, generative AI could be used to design clips that are specifically sized and shaped to fit the patient’s aneurysm.

Generative AI can be used to develop personalized aneurysm clips that are tailored to the specific anatomy of each patient. This could help to improve the effectiveness and safety of treatment. For example, generative AI could be used to design clips that are specifically sized and shaped to fit the patient’s aneurysm. Reduced costs: Generative AI can be used to reduce the cost of developing and manufacturing aneurysm clips. This could make the clips more affordable for patients. For example, generative AI could be used to optimize the manufacturing process, reducing the need for manual labor and expensive materials.

Regional Snapshot

North America: North America and particularly the US hold a significant portion of aneurysm-clipping markets due to an established health system, world-class neuroscience centers, an increase in cerebral aneurysms as well as favorable reimbursement policies and research and development initiatives that stimulate market expansion across North America.

North America and particularly the US hold a significant portion of aneurysm-clipping markets due to an established health system, world-class neuroscience centers, an increase in cerebral aneurysms as well as favorable reimbursement policies and research and development initiatives that stimulate market expansion across North America. Europe: Europe is an integral region for the sales of aneurysm clips. Countries such as Germany, France, and the UK boast strong medical device companies as well as cutting-edge healthcare technology that makes their presence felt. There is also an increased incidence of cerebral aneurysms which drives demand for clipping techniques; increasing investments into healthcare infrastructure as well as technological innovations help push this market growth even further in Europe.

Europe is an integral region for the sales of aneurysm clips. Countries such as Germany, France, and the UK boast strong medical device companies as well as cutting-edge healthcare technology that makes their presence felt. There is also an increased incidence of cerebral aneurysms which drives demand for clipping techniques; increasing investments into healthcare infrastructure as well as technological innovations help push this market growth even further in Europe. Asia-Pacific: the region has experienced a substantial expansion in the aneurysm clip market due to lifestyle and aging population changes that lead to cerebral aneurysms, thus prompting healthcare costs, greater awareness, and improvements to infrastructure to expand market presence in this area. China, India, and Japan in particular are witnessing this rapid rise. Economically developing nations like these experience an increased incidence in cerebral aneurysm cases caused by altered lifestyle choices as well as ageing populations resulting in cerebral aneurysm cases becoming prevalent due to their economic development status as economically developed counterparts China India and Japan each have increased numbers suffering due to lifestyle changes as aging populations age as the populations age while becoming economically developed countries in terms of economic terms and infrastructure improvement are increasing healthcare costs as increasing consciousness of treatment options available and improvements within health infrastructure all contributing positively towards expanding markets throughout this area resulting in expanding markets throughout this area.

the region has experienced a substantial expansion in the aneurysm clip market due to lifestyle and aging population changes that lead to cerebral aneurysms, thus prompting healthcare costs, greater awareness, and improvements to infrastructure to expand market presence in this area. China, India, and Japan in particular are witnessing this rapid rise. Economically developing nations like these experience an increased incidence in cerebral aneurysm cases caused by altered lifestyle choices as well as ageing populations resulting in cerebral aneurysm cases becoming prevalent due to their economic development status as economically developed counterparts China India and Japan each have increased numbers suffering due to lifestyle changes as aging populations age as the populations age while becoming economically developed countries in terms of economic terms and infrastructure improvement are increasing healthcare costs as increasing consciousness of treatment options available and improvements within health infrastructure all contributing positively towards expanding markets throughout this area resulting in expanding markets throughout this area. Latin America: Latin America demonstrates potential for expansion with countries like Brazil and Mexico seeing growing aneurysm clipping demand. Improved health services, rising healthcare costs, improvements to infrastructure as well as limited resources being an impediment can limit this growth but could possibly prompt faster market development elsewhere in Latin America.

Latin America demonstrates potential for expansion with countries like Brazil and Mexico seeing growing aneurysm clipping demand. Improved health services, rising healthcare costs, improvements to infrastructure as well as limited resources being an impediment can limit this growth but could possibly prompt faster market development elsewhere in Latin America. Middle East and Africa: This market share has an uneven distribution for aneurysm clips; due to limited healthcare infrastructure and access to modern neurosurgery techniques and lack of awareness regarding cerebral aneurysms; yet growth opportunities exist through increasing investments into healthcare infrastructure as well as growing recognition of neurosurgical therapies.

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Cerebral Aneurysms: The growing incidence of cerebral aneurysms worldwide is a significant driver for the aneurysm clips market. Factors such as aging populations, lifestyle changes, and improved diagnostic capabilities contribute to the increasing number of diagnosed cases, creating a demand for surgical interventions like aneurysm clipping. Advancements in Neurosurgical Techniques: Technological advancements in neurosurgical techniques, including the development of improved aneurysm clip designs and materials, have enhanced surgical outcomes and patient safety. Advancements such as minimally invasive procedures, microsurgical techniques, and intraoperative imaging technologies have expanded the treatment options for cerebral aneurysms and increased the adoption of aneurysm clips. Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures: Aneurysm clipping is considered a minimally invasive surgical option compared to open surgery. With a rising preference for minimally invasive procedures among patients and surgeons, aneurysm clips provide a viable alternative to endovascular treatments like coil embolization, especially for complex aneurysms that may not be suitable for endovascular repair. Favorable Reimbursement Policies: Favorable reimbursement policies and insurance coverage for aneurysm clip procedures in several countries encourage patient access and promote market growth. Reimbursement support enables healthcare providers to offer aneurysm clipping as a treatment option and reduces financial barriers for patients seeking surgical intervention.

Restraints

Competition from Endovascular Techniques: Endovascular techniques, such as coil embolization, have gained popularity as a less invasive alternative to aneurysm clipping. The increasing adoption of endovascular procedures poses a challenge to the growth of the aneurysm clips market as it competes with traditional surgical interventions. Complications and Risks Associated with Surgery: Aneurysm clipping is a surgical procedure that carries inherent risks and potential complications, including bleeding, infection, nerve damage, and aneurysm recurrence. The perception of surgical risks may deter some patients and physicians from opting for aneurysm clipping, particularly for smaller and less complex aneurysms. Limited Availability of Skilled Neurosurgeons: Aneurysm clipping requires specialized skills and expertise in neurosurgery. The limited availability of skilled neurosurgeons in some regions can hinder the widespread adoption of aneurysm clipping procedures, leading to a demand-supply gap and potential delays in treatment. Cost of Surgery and Healthcare Budget Constraints: Aneurysm clipping is a surgical procedure that can be associated with substantial costs, including hospital charges, surgeon fees, and post-operative care. The cost-intensive nature of the procedure, coupled with healthcare budget constraints in some regions, may limit the accessibility of aneurysm clipping for certain patient populations.

Opportunities

Technological Innovations: Continued advancements in aneurysm clip designs, materials, and delivery systems present opportunities for market growth. Innovations that enhance the safety, efficacy, and ease of use of aneurysm clips can drive their adoption among surgeons and expand the market. Emerging Markets: Emerging economies with improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure offer growth opportunities for the aneurysm clips market. These markets often have a significant unmet need for neurosurgical treatments, creating potential for the adoption of aneurysm clipping procedures. Collaboration and Partnerships: Collaboration between medical device manufacturers, neurosurgeons, and research institutions can drive innovation, improve product development, and expand market reach. Partnerships that focus on improving surgical techniques, optimizing outcomes, and educating healthcare professionals about the benefits of aneurysm clips can create growth opportunities.

Challenges

Alternative Treatment Modalities: The availability of alternative treatment modalities, such as endovascular techniques and emerging non-surgical interventions, pose a challenge to the aneurysm clips market. The competition from these alternatives requires continuous innovation and evidence-based studies to establish the superiority and long-term efficacy of aneurysm clipping. Regulatory and Safety Considerations: Aneurysm clips are medical devices subject to regulatory requirements and safety standards. Compliance with regulatory guidelines and ensuring product safety and effectiveness can be a challenge for manufacturers, particularly in different regions with varying regulatory frameworks. Limited Clinical Evidence: While aneurysm clipping is a well-established procedure, there may still be a need for further clinical evidence, long-term studies, and comparative effectiveness research to strengthen the evidence base and support the widespread adoption of aneurysm clips. Surgical Expertise and Training: Aneurysm clipping requires specialized surgical expertise and ongoing training to maintain proficiency. Ensuring an adequate number of skilled neurosurgeons and providing training opportunities to keep up with evolving techniques can be a challenge in some regions, potentially affecting the availability and quality of aneurysm clip procedures. Ethical Considerations: The decision-making process for choosing between surgical interventions, endovascular techniques, or conservative management of cerebral aneurysms involves ethical considerations. Balancing patient preferences, risks, benefits, and healthcare resource allocation can pose challenges for healthcare professionals and decision-makers.

Market Players

Aesculap, Inc.

Datenschutz/Rebstock Instruments GmbH

Mizuho Medical Co., Ltd.

adeor medical AG

evonos GmbH & Co. KG

Integra LifeSciences

Other Key Players

Key Market Segments

Based on Material

Titanium

Polymer

Cobalt

Other Materials

Based on Type

Cerebral

Thoracic

Abdominal

Peripheral

Based on Disease Indication

Stroke

Cerebral Artery Stenosis

Cerebral Aneurysm

Other Disease Indications

Based on End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Neurology Centers

Other End-Users

Top Impacting Factors

Prevalence of Cerebral Aneurysms: The prevalence of cerebral aneurysms is a major factor driving the demand for aneurysm clips. As the incidence of cerebral aneurysms increases globally, the need for surgical interventions, including aneurysm clipping, rises, thereby impacting the market. Technological Advancements: Advances in neurosurgical techniques, materials, and imaging technologies have a significant impact on the aneurysm clips market. Technological innovations improve surgical outcomes, reduce complications, and expand the applicability of aneurysm clips in treating complex aneurysms. Shift towards Minimally Invasive Procedures: The growing preference for minimally invasive procedures among patients and surgeons drives the adoption of aneurysm clips. Aneurysm clipping offers a less invasive surgical option compared to open surgery, resulting in reduced hospital stays, faster recovery, and improved patient satisfaction. Competition from Endovascular Techniques: Endovascular techniques, such as coil embolization, pose competition to aneurysm clips. The choice between endovascular techniques and aneurysm clipping depends on factors such as aneurysm location, morphology, and patient characteristics, influencing the market dynamics. Reimbursement Policies and Healthcare Infrastructure: Favorable reimbursement policies and access to advanced healthcare infrastructure impact the adoption of aneurysm clips. Adequate reimbursement coverage and the availability of well-equipped neurosurgical centers play a crucial role in driving the market. Surgeon Expertise and Training: The expertise and training of neurosurgeons in performing aneurysm clipping procedures influence its adoption. The availability of skilled surgeons, ongoing training programs, and continuous education contribute to the utilization of aneurysm clips in clinical practice.

Recent Developments

In 2021, Integra LifeSciences revealed its Integra CUSA Clarity Ultrasonic Surgical Aspirator for use in neurosurgery. The equipment is designed to utilize in the removal of brain tumors and other types of aneurysms.

Integra LifeSciences revealed its Integra CUSA Clarity Ultrasonic Surgical Aspirator for use in neurosurgery. The equipment is designed to utilize in the removal of brain tumors and other types of aneurysms. In 2021, Medtronic stated the launch of the Infinity Occipital Nerve Stimulation (ONS) system for the medication of chronic migraine. The company also received FDA approval for its Intellis platform with a new software application called SmartPath.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 1.1 Bn Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 2.0 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 6.2% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the current size of the Aneurysm Clips Market?

A: The Global Aneurysm Clips Market size is USD 1.1 Bn in 2022.

Q: What is the projected growth rate for Aneurysm Clips Market?

A: The Aneurysm Clips Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Q: What are some of the key players in the Aneurysm Clips Market?

A: Some of the key players in the Aneurysm Clips Market include Aesculap, Inc, Datenschutz/Rebstock Instruments GmbH, Mizuho Medical Co., Ltd., adeor medical AG, evonos GmbH & Co. KG, Integra LifeSciences, Other Key Players.

