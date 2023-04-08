Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: Application Management Services Market size is projected to increase from USD 18.1 Bn in 2022 to USD 131.9 Bn by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% during the forecast period.

The Application Management Services Market has seen rapid growth due to the explosive expansion of the IT industry and rising adoption of cloud-based technologies. Furthermore, COVID-19 pandemic has played a significant role in propelling this market upward, as businesses have had to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives to remain competitive in the new norm.

The market for support and maintenance services is divided into support and maintenance, system integration, and database management. Of these segments, support and maintenance are expected to hold the largest share due to rising demands for application monitoring, upgrades, and bug fixes.

On-premise and cloud-based deployment types are the two primary market segments. The cloud-based segment is expected to witness higher growth rates due to its advantages such as scalability, adaptability, and cost-efficiency.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the market share due to the presence of major players and early adoption of technology in the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a faster rate due to increasing cloud-based technologies adoption rate as well as expanding IT industry in countries like China and India.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Request for PDF sample report

Key Takeaways

The global application management services market is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 22% from 2022-2032.

The growing adoption of cloud-based technologies and the requirement for digital transformation are the primary driving forces behind this market expansion.

The support and maintenance service segment is expected to hold the largest market share, while cloud-based deployment is predicted to expand at an increased pace. North America is projected to hold onto its lead position, while Asia Pacific regions are anticipated to experience faster growth rates.

Major market participants include IBM Corporation, Accenture, Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, Capgemini, Cognizant Technology Solutions, DXC Technology Company, Atos SE, TCS Limited and NTT DATA Corporation.

Regional Snapshot

North America: This region’s market is driven by major players and early adoption of technology. The United States is the leading contributor to market growth in North America.

This region’s market is driven by major players and early adoption of technology. The United States is the leading contributor to market growth in North America. Europe: This region’s market growth is being fuelled by the increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies and expansion in the IT industry. The United Kingdom, Germany, and France are leading contributors to this expansion across Europe.

This region’s market growth is being fuelled by the increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies and expansion in the IT industry. The United Kingdom, Germany, and France are leading contributors to this expansion across Europe. Asia Pacific: This region’s market is expected to experience a higher growth rate due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies and expansion in the IT industry in countries like China and India. Japan, China, and India are the primary drivers behind market expansion across Asia Pacific.

This region’s market is expected to experience a higher growth rate due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies and expansion in the IT industry in countries like China and India. Japan, China, and India are the primary drivers behind market expansion across Asia Pacific. Latin America: This region’s market growth is being fuelled by the increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies and expansion in the IT industry. Brazil and Mexico are leading contributors to this expansion.

This region’s market growth is being fuelled by the increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies and expansion in the IT industry. Brazil and Mexico are leading contributors to this expansion. Middle East and Africa: This region’s market growth is being fuelled by the increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies and growth in the IT industry. Countries such as United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa have been major drivers behind this expansion.

Drivers

Growing demand for digital transformation: As businesses look to digitize their operations, application management services are becoming increasingly essential. These solutions allow companies to manage and optimize applications for improved performance, security, and user experience.

As businesses look to digitize their operations, application management services are becoming increasingly essential. These solutions allow companies to manage and optimize applications for improved performance, security, and user experience. Cloud adoption is on the rise: Cloud-based technologies offer scalability, versatility and cost efficiency that are propelling the growth of cloud-based application management services.

Cloud-based technologies offer scalability, versatility and cost efficiency that are propelling the growth of cloud-based application management services. Need for Efficient Application Performance: As applications grow more complex, businesses face difficulties managing their performance. Application management services help businesses optimize their applications’ responsiveness and guarantee a positive user experience.

As applications grow more complex, businesses face difficulties managing their performance. Application management services help businesses optimize their applications’ responsiveness and guarantee a positive user experience. The complexity of IT infrastructure: As IT systems become increasingly complex, businesses are turning to application management services for help managing and optimizing their applications in complex IT environments.

As IT systems become increasingly complex, businesses are turning to application management services for help managing and optimizing their applications in complex IT environments. Growing Number of Mobile Users: Businesses are facing growing difficulties managing their mobile applications due to the growth in smartphone users. Application management services help companies manage these applications and provide a streamlined user experience for all.

Restraints

Security Concerns: Security is a top priority for businesses, and application management services may not always offer the level of protection needed by enterprises.

Security is a top priority for businesses, and application management services may not always offer the level of protection needed by enterprises. Lack of Skilled Professionals: A major obstacle facing businesses looking to utilize application management services lies in the shortage of highly experienced personnel.

A major obstacle facing businesses looking to utilize application management services lies in the shortage of highly experienced personnel. High Implementation Costs: Adopting application management services can be costly, which could pose a barrier for small and medium-sized businesses.

Adopting application management services can be costly, which could pose a barrier for small and medium-sized businesses. Integration Challenges: Integrating application management services with existing IT infrastructure can be difficult and require significant resources.

Integrating application management services with existing IT infrastructure can be difficult and require significant resources. Lack of Awareness: Many businesses are unaware of the advantages offered by application management services, which could be a deterrent to adoption.

Opportunities

Expansion of the IT Industry: As businesses look for efficient ways to manage their applications, application management services are becoming increasingly valuable.

As businesses look for efficient ways to manage their applications, application management services are becoming increasingly valuable. Emergence of New Technologies: As new technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning become mainstream, businesses are seeking ways to optimize their applications with these advanced techniques.

As new technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning become mainstream, businesses are seeking ways to optimize their applications with these advanced techniques. Increased Adoption of IoT: As more businesses adopt Internet of Things (IoT) devices, application management services are becoming increasingly necessary to manage the data generated by these gadgets.

As more businesses adopt Internet of Things (IoT) devices, application management services are becoming increasingly necessary to manage the data generated by these gadgets. Adoption of DevOps practices: As businesses increasingly move toward agile environments to manage their applications, adoption of DevOps techniques presents new opportunities for application management services.

As businesses increasingly move toward agile environments to manage their applications, adoption of DevOps techniques presents new opportunities for application management services. Increased Demand for Managed Services: The increasing need for managed services is creating opportunities in application management, as businesses look to outsource their application management functions.

Challenges

Competence from in-house IT Teams: Internal IT departments may offer application management services that could compete with external service providers.

Internal IT departments may offer application management services that could compete with external service providers. Data Security Concerns: Data security is a top priority for businesses, and application management services providers need to guarantee the data is secure.

Data security is a top priority for businesses, and application management services providers need to guarantee the data is secure. Lack of Standardization: There is a distinct lack of standardization in the application management services market, which may present difficulties to businesses looking to compare different service providers.

There is a distinct lack of standardization in the application management services market, which may present difficulties to businesses looking to compare different service providers. Customer Requirements Evolution: As customer needs evolve, application management services providers must be agile in adapting to these modifications.

As customer needs evolve, application management services providers must be agile in adapting to these modifications. Integration Challenges: Integrating application management services with existing IT infrastructure can present a formidable obstacle and require extensive resources for success.

Recent Developments

In January 2022, IBM Corporation launched a new application management services offering, IBM Application Modernization Services, which helps businesses modernize their legacy applications.

In December 2021, Accenture acquired Astratta, a Brazil-based provider of cloud-native application development and modernization services.

In October 2021, Infosys Limited announced the launch of Infosys Cobalt, a set of services and solutions for digital transformation, including application management services.

In September 2021, Wipro Limited announced the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services, which includes cloud-based application management services.

In August 2021, Cognizant Technology Solutions acquired TQS Integration, an Ireland-based provider of application management and data analytics services.

Key Market Segments

Type

System Integration Management

Application Outsourcing Management

Application Modernization

Application Testing Management

Cloud Application Management

Other Services (Architecture management & support services)

Application

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecom

Government

Engineering

Automotive

Manufacturing

Other Industries

Key Market Players

Accenture PLC

IBM Corporation

NTT Data Corporation

Capgemini SE

HCL Technologies

CA Technology Inc.

Infosys Limited

Wipro Limited

Hexaware Technologies Limited

KPIT Technologies Limited

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 18.1 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 131.9 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 22% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

FAQs

What are application management services?

Application management services are a set of services that help businesses manage and optimize their applications for better performance, security, and user experience.

What is driving the growth of the application management services market?

The increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies and the need for digital transformation are the major drivers of the market growth.

What are the major challenges in the application management services market?

The major challenges in the application management services market include data security concerns, lack of standardization, and integration issues.

What are the major players in the application management services market?

The major players in the market include IBM Corporation, Accenture, Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, Capgemini, Cognizant Technology Solutions, DXC Technology Company, Atos SE, TCS Limited, and NTT DATA Corporation.

What are the major regions in the application management services market?

The major regions in the market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Shared On:



Prudour Private Limited The team behind market.us, marketresearch.biz, market.biz and more. Our purpose is to keep our customers ahead of the game with regard to the markets. They may fluctuate up or down, but we will help you to stay ahead of the curve in these market fluctuations. Our consistent growth and ability to deliver in-depth analyses and market insight has engaged genuine market players. They have faith in us to offer the data and information they require to make balanced and decisive marketing decisions.

More Posts By Prudour Private Limited