Market Overview

“Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market size was valued at USD 0.45 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 18.92 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 45.60% from 2022 to 2032.”

AI in genomics is an emerging field with numerous applications, such as drug discovery, diagnostics and personalized medical care. AI algorithms are capable of quickly analyzing large amounts of genomic data, improving gene sequencing accuracy and creating predictive models for diseases like cancer. Furthermore, these AI-powered tools are beneficial when developing precision treatments by providing insights into drug interactions with specific genes.

Additionally, AI is being used to identify biomarkers that indicate disease risk and help make precision therapies more effective. Finally, AI-enabled systems are increasingly being used for personalized health screening and medical decision support. With its potential to improve healthcare outcomes and reduce costs, the application of AI in genomics is expected to have an increasingly significant impact on the healthcare industry in the coming years.

Key Takeaways

Growing Demand: The AI market in genomics is experiencing rapid expansion due to rising demands for personalized medicine and efficient data analysis. Furthermore, there are an increasing number of genomic research projects underway.

AI can be utilized to enhance diagnosis accuracy, develop tailored therapies and enhance patient care. Key Players: IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation, Deep Genomics, BenevolentAI Ltd., Fabric Genomics Inc., Verge Genomics, Freenome Holdings Inc., MolecularMatch Inc., Cambridge Cancer Genomics, SOPHiA GENETICS, Data4Cure Inc., PrecisionLife Ltd., Genoox Ltd., Lifebit, Diploid, FDNA Inc., DNAnexus Inc., Empiric Logic, Engine Biosciences Pte. Ltd.

Regional Snapshot

North America: North America is the leading market for AI in genomics, with the United States as its largest market. This region’s growth can be attributed to an increasing number of genomic research projects, key players and government support for genomics.

Drivers

There is an increasing demand for personalized medicine. AI in genomics is increasingly being employed to develop tailored treatment plans for patients based on their genetic makeup, fuelling the market growth in this space.

AI technology is being increasingly adopted in healthcare to enhance diagnosis and develop targeted therapies, ultimately fuelling growth in the AI in genomics market.

An exponential rise in genomic research projects: Genomic projects are creating vast amounts of data that requires advanced technologies like AI to analyse and effectively fuel this market’s expansion.

Genomic projects are creating vast amounts of data that requires advanced technologies like AI to analyse and effectively fuel this market’s expansion. Technological Developments: The AI in genomics market is expanding due to the advancements of advanced AI technologies like machine learning, deep learning and natural language processing.

The AI in genomics market is expanding due to the advancements of advanced AI technologies like machine learning, deep learning and natural language processing. Government Support for Genomic Research: Governments provide funding and encouragement to genomic research, which is fuelling the growth in the AI-in-genomics market.

Restraints

Privacy and data security concerns: AI in genomics raises privacy and security concerns, which could limit the growth of this market.

AI in genomics raises privacy and security concerns, which could limit the growth of this market. Inadequacy of knowledge and expertise: A lack of expertise and awareness in AI technology, genomics research and other related areas could limit market growth.

A lack of expertise and awareness in AI technology, genomics research and other related areas could limit market growth. Regulatory issues: The growth of the AI market in genomics could be hampered by regulatory challenges, such as data sharing and approval processes.

The growth of the AI market in genomics could be hampered by regulatory challenges, such as data sharing and approval processes. Technology at a high price: High costs of AI technology and genomic research may limit adoption of AI in genomics in low- and medium-income countries.

High costs of AI technology and genomic research may limit adoption of AI in genomics in low- and medium-income countries. The market’s drivers outweigh any restraints and is expected to grow in the future. To ensure the market’s continued growth, it is important to address the restraints.

Opportunities

Precision medicine is on the rise, offering AI in genomics a chance to make an impact. Genomics data needs to be mined extensively in order to create tailored treatment plans based on individual genetic profiles.

Demand for AI-Powered Diagnosis: AI technology holds the potential to enhance accuracy and speed when diagnosing disease, creating a market opportunity for AI in genomics.

AI technology holds the potential to enhance accuracy and speed when diagnosing disease, creating a market opportunity for AI in genomics. Research Highlight: There is a market opportunity in the AI in Genomics space due to an increasing level of investment and increasing number of projects.

Challenges

Biobank security poses a substantial obstacle.

Global market players are facing a number of pressing obstacles. Biobanks must install and maintain robust security measures to ward off cyberattacks since they store highly valuable samples and information – especially digital data storage. Hospitals generally advise against biobanks due to potential data breaches that could increase operating expenses significantly.

Recent Developments

The Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute (Mila) and Deep Genomics established a relationship in September 2021. Deep Genomics will join Mila’s community and will benefit from the research institute’s recruitment efforts as a result of this partnership.

The debut of InfiniSEEK, a creative and economical solution for whole-genome sequencing and tailored SNP analysis, was announced by NEOGEN Corporation and Gencove in May 2022.

Market Segmentation

By Offering

Software

Services

By Technology

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

By Functionality

Genome Sequencing

Gene Editing

By Application

Diagnostics

By End-User

Pharma

Research

Key players

IBM

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

Deep Genomics

BenevolentAI Ltd.

Fabric Genomics Inc.

Verge Genomics

Freenome Holdings Inc.

MolecularMatch Inc.

Cambridge Cancer Genomics

SOPHiA GENETICS

Data4Cure Inc.

PrecisionLife Ltd.

Genoox Ltd.

Lifebit

Diploid

FDNA Inc.

DNAnexus Inc.

Empiric Logic

Engine Biosciences Pte. Ltd.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 0.45 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 18.92 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 45.60% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

FAQ . What is the current size of the global Artificial Intelligence in the Genomics Market? Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market size was valued at USD 0.67 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 18.93 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 45.60% from 2022 to 2032. What are some of the key applications of AI in genomics? Some key applications of AI in genomics include Diagnostics. What are some of the key companies operating in the global AI in the genomics market? IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation, Deep Genomics, BenevolentAI Ltd., Fabric Genomics Inc., Verge Genomics, Freenome Holdings Inc., MolecularMatch Inc., Cambridge Cancer Genomics, SOPHiA GENETICS, Data4Cure Inc., PrecisionLife Ltd., Genoox Ltd., Lifebit, Diploid, FDNA Inc., DNAnexus Inc., Empiric Logic, Engine Biosciences Pte. Ltd.