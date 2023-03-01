Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Overview

The global artificial intelligence in retail market size is expected to reach USD 25.14 Bn by 2032 from USD 2.08 Bn in 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.3% between 2022 and 2032.

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in retail market is witnessing rapid expansion due to retailers’ increasing adoption of AI technologies to gain a competitive edge and streamline their operations.

The adoption of AI still faces obstacles despite the potential benefits it could have for the retail industry, including high installation costs, the requirement for qualified staff to oversee AI systems, and worries about data security and privacy. Yet, in an effort to keep one step ahead of the competition, merchants are increasingly relying on AI technologies.

Key Takeaways

The demand for personalised shopping experiences, rising adoption of AI-powered solutions to optimise supply chains and inventory management, and an emerging trend of using chatbots and virtual assistants for customer engagement and support will all contribute to the rapid growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in retail market over the coming years.

By 2021 to 2026, the global AI in retail market is forecast to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 35%.

Retailers’ desire to reduce costs, boost efficiency, and enhance customer satisfaction is expected to lead to a surge in the demand for AI-enabled solutions for inventory management and supply chain optimization.

The use of AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants is expected to increase, with retailers looking to provide personalized shopping experiences, 24/7 customer support, and enhance customer engagement.

North America is expected to dominate the global AI in retail market, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Regional Snapshot

North America: Due to its quick adoption of cutting-edge technologies, increased investment in AI solutions, and the presence of major technology businesses in this region, North America is predicted to lead the global AI in retail market. One important driver fueling growth in this region is projected to be the United States.

Drivers

Retailers Seeks Tailored Customer Experiences: Retailers are increasingly turning to AI-powered solutions in order to customize their offerings according to individual customer preferences. Companies use artificial intelligence (AI) for personalized product recommendations, targeted promotions and customized shopping experiences.

Restraints

High implementation costs: Smaller retailers and organisations may find it difficult to embrace AI due to the significant costs involved.

Opportunities

AI-powered solutions are being adopted more widely in emerging economies: AI-powered retail solutions are being adopted more widely in developing nations like China and India. This offers the market excellent growth prospects.

Challenges

Integration with Legacy Systems: Integrating AI-powered solutions with existing legacy systems can present retailers with a formidable challenge. To successfully overcome this obstacle, businesses must find ways to seamlessly incorporate their AI technologies.

Recent Developments

AI-Powered Visual Search Technology: Shops are progressively implementing AI-Powered Visual Search Technology, which allows users to contribute images in place of text-based searches to find products. Deep learning and computer vision algorithms are used in this process to accurately interpret images. Visual search is now available on all platforms run by companies like Pinterest, Google, and Amazon.

Key Market Segments

Type

Cloud

On-Premises

Application

Predictive Merchandising

Programmatic Advertising

Market Forecasting

In-Store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance

Location-Based Marketing

Others

Key Market Players

IBM

Microsoft

Nvidia

Amazon Web Services

Oracle

SAP

Intel

Google

Sentient Technologies

Salesforce

Visenze

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD USD 2.08 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 25.14 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 28.3% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

