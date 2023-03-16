WHAT WE HAVE ON THIS PAGE

Market Overview

The Cable Testing and Certification market involves testing cables used for power transmission and communication purposes. This involves checking them for safety, performance, and compliance with regulatory standards.

The global cable testing and certification market size is forecast to reach USD 19.12 billion by 2032 from USD 11.3 billion in 2022, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.40% during the forecast period. The primary factors driving this growth include increasing demands for reliable and secure cables across various end-use industries such as energy & utilities, construction, and telecommunications.

The market is segmented based on type, voltage, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of type, it’s divided into cable testing and cable certification; similarly voltage-wise there are low voltage, medium voltage, and high voltage varieties; finally, the end-use industry includes energy & utilities, construction/industrial manufacturing/communication services as well as others; geographically it is split up between North America, Europe Asia Pacific and Rest of World regions.

The major players operating in the global cable testing and certification market include SGS SA, Bureau Veritas SA, UL LLC, DEKRA SE, DNV GL AS, Intertek Group plc, TUV SUD AG, Eurofins Scientific Applus+ and CESI S.p.A. These organizations are employing various growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations to strengthen their market positions and expand customer bases.

Key Takeaways

Regional Snapshot

Europe: Europe is expected to hold a substantial share of the cable testing and certification market due to its stringent regulatory framework for cable safety and performance in the region.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth in cable testing and certification during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for power transmission and communication cables in emerging economies such as China and India.

Rest of the World: The Rest of the World region is expected to experience significant growth in the cable testing and certification market due to increasing investments in infrastructure projects throughout the Middle East and Africa regions.

Drivers

The Growing Demand for Safe and Reliable Cables: As cable testing and certification becomes more critical to various end-use industries such as energy/utilities, construction, and telecommunications, there is an increasing demand for these services.

Restraints

High Cost of Testing and Certification Services: The high cost of the cable testing and certification services is a major hindrance for the market, as it can substantially raise the overall expense of cable production and installation.

Opportunities

The Growing Need for High-Speed Data Transfer: The rising need for high-speed data transfer across industries such as telecommunications, data centers, and IT networks presents significant opportunities for the cable testing and certification market since these require cables that are safe, dependable, and can deliver fast data transmission.

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Requirements: The cable testing and certification market is subject to stringent regulations that vary across different regions, making it difficult for cable manufacturers and testing companies to adhere to these rules.

Recent Developments

Expansion of Testing and Certification Services: In December 2021, SGS SA announced the expansion of its testing and certification services for cable and wire products across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. This expansion is designed to meet the increasing demand for cable safety and dependability.

Key Market Segments

Type

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Application

Cable manufacturers

Utility providers

Key Market Players

Underwriters Laboratories (UL)

Dekra

British Approvals Service for Cables (Basec)

SGS

Tv Rheinland

Bureau Veritas

Intertek

DNV GL (Kema Laboratories)

Kinectrics

Cesi

Nature Insights

The Cable Testing and Certification Market is being driven by the rising demand for secure, dependable, and efficient cables across various end-use industries such as telecommunications, data centers, and renewable energy sources. This market features several large players as well as numerous small to medium-sized enterprises offering testing and certification services.

One of the key trends in the Cable Testing and Certification Market is the increasing adoption of advanced testing and certification technologies such as non-destructive testing (NDT) and infrared thermography. These advances enable faster, more precise testing results, which reduces the time and cost involved with cable testing and certification.

Another trend is the growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability, which has spurred demand for cables designed to reduce energy loss and enhance performance. This has resulted in the development of new types of cables such as high-temperature superconducting ones that require specialized testing and certification services.

The Cable Testing and Certification Market is subject to stringent regulatory requirements that vary across regions. This presents a major obstacle for cable manufacturers and testing businesses, as they must abide by these laws while simultaneously maintaining necessary certifications.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 11.30 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 19.12 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 5.40% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are cable testing and certification?

Cable testing and certification involves inspecting cables for safety, dependability, and performance before certifying they meet the necessary standards and regulations.

Q: Why is cable testing and certification important?

A: Cable testing and certification are necessary to guarantee that cables are secure, dependable, and perform as expected. It also needs to meet regulatory requirements as well as industry standards.

Q: What types of cables are tested and certified?

A: Various types of cables, such as power cables, communication cables, data cables, and those used in renewable energy projects are tested and certified.

Q: What testing methods are commonly employed in cable testing and certification?

A: Common testing methods utilized in cable testing and certification include visual inspection, electrical testing, mechanical testing, and environmental testing.

Q: Who are the leading companies in the cable testing and certification market?

A: This sector is highly competitive, featuring established players like SGS SA, UL LLC, Bureau Veritas, TUV Rheinland, and DEKRA.

Q: What factors are driving the growth of the cable testing and certification market?

A: Factors driving the growth of the cable testing and certification market include an increasing need for secure, dependable cables, advancements in testing and certification technologies, as well as an emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability.

Q: What are some challenges confronting the cable testing and certification market?

A: Some issues facing this sector include its complexity, lack of standardization, increased competition, as well as COVID-19’s potential pandemic impact.