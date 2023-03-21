Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: The Chip Antenna Market size is expected to be worth around USD 5.9 Bn by 2032 from USD 1.6 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

The chip antenna market is experiencing steady growth as demands for high-performance, compact, and low-cost antennas are increasing across various end-use industries. Chip antennas are widely used in wireless communication devices such as mobile phones, laptops, smartwatches, and medical devices. The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) has also significantly contributed to the growth of this market.

One factor driving the growth of the chip antenna market is the miniaturization trend in electronic devices. As electronics become smaller and thinner, there is an increasing demand for tiny but powerful antennas that can be easily integrated into these devices without compromising performance. This need has led to a growing popularity of chip antennas due to their small size and high efficiency.

Another key driver behind the growth of this market is the increasing adoption of 5G technology around the world.

Key Takeaways

Chip antenna demand is on the rise due to their small size and superior performance, making them ideal for use in mobile devices such as smartphones, wearables, and IoT gadgets.

The growing adoption of IoT devices across various industries, such as healthcare, automotive and industrial, is fueling the growth of the chip antenna market. Advancements in Wireless Technologies: The advent of new wireless technologies like 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0 is increasing demand for chip antennas, as these applications require high-performance antennas to function optimally.

The advent of new wireless technologies like 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0 is increasing demand for chip antennas, as these applications require high-performance antennas to function optimally. Asia Pacific region dominates: This region is the world’s leading market for chip antennas, with major countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea driving growth across the region.

Designing and manufacturing chip antennas can be difficult due to their small size and need for precise tuning. This could drive up the cost of production, restricting access to high-quality chip antennas in the market. Future Outlook: The chip antenna market is expected to experience steady growth over the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of IoT, advances in wireless technologies, and the demand for compact yet high-performance antennas across various industries.

Regional Analysis

North America is a major player in the chip antennas market due to its large technology companies and growing adoption of IoT devices. This region is dominated by the United States, which sees high demand for smart homes/buildings and consumer electronics products.

is a major market for chip antenas due to the presence of major automotive and industrial firms. France, Germany, and the UK are three key regions within this space. Latin America is witnessing a steady increase in chip antenna demand due to an expanding IoT market.

is witnessing a steady increase in chip antenna demand due to an expanding IoT market. Due to the proliferation of IoT, the Middle East and Africa have experienced an impressive surge in their chip antenna markets.

have experienced an impressive surge in their chip antenna markets. Asia Pacific is the leading market for chip antennas due to its strong demand in consumer electronics, rising adoption of IoT technology, and presence of major technology firms.

Drivers

Growing Demand for Small and Compact Devices: As demand for smaller electronics such as smartphones, wearables, and IoT devices grows, chip antennas are finding increased use in these gadgets due to their high performance in a small form factor. These antennas offer optimal performance in a small package size which makes them ideal for these types of gadgets. Increasing Adoption of IoT The rising adoption of IoT devices across various industries, such as healthcare, automotive and industrial is propelling the growth of the chip antenna market. These devices require wireless connectivity which is enabled by chip antennas.

The advent of new wireless technologies such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0 is driving demand for chip antennas since these applications need high-performance antennas to fully utilize their capabilities. The Growing Demand for Smart Homes and Buildings: As interest in connected homes and buildings grows, chip antenna demand will also increase. These buildings need wireless connectivity to support features like home automation, energy management, and security systems.

Restraints

Technological Challenges: Designing and manufacturing chip antennas can be a difficult task due to their small size and need for precise tuning. This raises the cost of production, limiting access to high-quality chip antennas in the market. Chip antennas have limited range and bandwidth compared to other types of antenna, which may limit their effectiveness in certain applications. Competition The chip antenna market is highly competitive, with numerous players offering similar products. This can lead to price pressure and restrict profits for companies operating within this space.

Opportunities

The growing adoption of IoT devices across various industries: Chip antennas are seeing a huge opportunity in the market due to the growing adoption of IoT devices across various industries such as healthcare, automotive and industrial. As more devices connect to the internet, demand for chip antennas that enable wireless connectivity will only grow. Emerging Wireless Technologies There is also room for growth in chip antenna sales with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G technologies. Advanced communications require high-performance antennas which chip antennas are ideal for providing.

Technological advances present an immense opportunity for the chip antenna market. These advancements can result in new, improved chip antennas with superior performance, lower costs, and increased scalability. Overall, the chip antenna market offers several promising opportunities due to the growing demand for IoT, emerging wireless technologies, smart homes and buildings, automotive connectivity, as well as improvements in materials and manufacturing processes.

Challenges

Design Complexity: Designing chip antennas can be a complex process, particularly when it comes to optimizing their performance in various environments and applications. This increases the cost of development and limits access to high-quality chip antennas on the market. Chip antennas offer many benefits, but their range and bandwidth are limited compared to other types of antennas. This can make them ineffective for certain applications such as long-range communications or high bandwidth needs.

Recent Development

November 2022: Impinj has announced the creation of a new Impinj 3D Antenna portfolio. This allows for omnidirectional reading of the company’s M700 series chips. It simplifies inlay and tag design and further improves system readability, reliability, and accuracy.

March 2022: Kyocera AVX is a manufacturer and exporter of advanced electronic parts. It will be displaying its passive components optimized for RF and optical communications at the 2022 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition. The company will showcase new ultra-broadband capacitors, multilayer ultraminiature ceramic chip inductors, as well as proven ultra-broadband resistors.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 5.69 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 1.6 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 14.3% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032 Key Market Segments: Type Dielectric Chip Antennas

LTCC Chip Antennas Application Bluetooth Applications

WiFi Applications

GPS/Glonass Applications

IMT Applications Key Market Players Vishay

Inpaq

Antenova

Johanson technology

Mitsubishi

Abracon

Taiyo yuden

Linx Technologies

Wurth Electronics

Taoglas

Partron

Yageo

Rainsun

Fractus

Cirocomm

2j-antennae

Microgate

Sunlord Frequently Asked Questions What is the market study period?

The Chip Antenna Market is studied from 2017 – 2032. What is the growth rate for the Chip Antenna Market?

The Chip Antenna Market is growing at a CAGR of 14.3% Which region experiences the highest rate of growth in the Chip Antenna Market?

Asia Pacific is growing at the highest CAGR over 2022- 2032. Which region is the largest in the Chip Antenna Market?

North America holds the highest share in 2022. Who are the major players in the Chip Antenna Market?

Vishay, Inpaq, Antenova, Johanson technology, Mitsubishi, Abracon, Taiyo Yuden, Linx Technologies, Wurth Electronics, Taoglas, Patron, Yageo, Rainsun, Fractus, Cirocomm, 2j-antennae, Microgate, Sunlord

