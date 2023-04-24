Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: Commercial airport lighting market plays a pivotal role in ensuring the safe and efficient operations of an airport. There are various lighting systems utilized at airports, such as approach lighting, runway lighting, taxiway lighting and apron lighting systems.

Approach Lighting: Approach lighting is used to direct aircraft towards the runway. It comprises an arrangement of lights in a specific pattern that provide pilots with visual reference of where to land. While they are often white in hue, other colours such as red or yellow may also be present depending on location and airport type.

The Commercial Airport Lighting Market size is expected to reach USD 5.53 Bn by 2033, up from its current value of USD 2.5 Bn in 2022, growing at an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2023-2033.

Airports utilize numerous other forms of lighting systems besides these standard bulbs, including approach slope indicator lights, precision approach path indicator lights and obstruction lights to ensure aircraft operate safely regardless of weather or lighting conditions. These lights help ensure aircraft operate in all weather and lighting environments safely.

Key Takeaways

Commercial airport lighting helps ensure the safe and efficient running of an airport.

There are various kinds of airport lighting systems, including approach lighting, runway lighting, taxiway lighting and apron lighting.

Approach lighting guides aircraft towards a runway while runway lighting enables pilots to more safely approach it during takeoff and landing.

Taxiway lighting serves to guide aircraft from runway to terminal or maintenance areas on land, while apron lighting illuminates areas where aircraft are parked or serviced.

Commercial airport lighting also includes other systems, such as approach slope indicator lights, precision approach path indicator lights and obstruction lights, which help ensure safe aircraft operation under all weather and lighting conditions.

Regional Snapshot

North America: North America boasts some of the busiest and most sophisticated airports worldwide. This region is famous for its advanced lighting systems – LED runway lighting and approach lighting systems are just two examples – while FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) standards define airport lighting across this region.

Drivers

Safety: Airport lighting’s primary goal is safety. Proper illumination enables pilots to better see and navigate during takeoff, landing and taxiing operations as well as ground crew to carry out their duties safely.

Restraints

Cost: Installing and maintaining advanced lighting systems can be expensive for smaller airports with limited budgets.

It often have limited resources available to them, limiting their ability to invest in advanced lighting systems or maintain existing systems. Security concerns: Lighting at airports can help enhance security measures while simultaneously becoming targets of vandalism and terrorism, prompting concerns over its safety and security.

Opportunities

Technology advances: Advancements in lighting technology such as LED and smart lighting controls have created opportunities for airports to upgrade their lighting systems to make operations more energy-efficient, cost-effective and simpler to maintain. This provides opportunities to upgrade lighting systems to increase operational efficiencies.

Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern emerging markets are witnessing rapid increases in air travel, driving an upsurge in demand for airport infrastructure such as lighting systems. This provides suppliers of airport lighting systems an opportunity to expand their business in these emerging markets. Smart airport initiatives: Smart airport initiatives utilize advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve airport operations and enhance passenger experiences, offering opportunities to integrate advanced lighting systems into these initiatives.

Challenges

Safety Considerations: Safety should always come first when it comes to airport lighting systems; any changes or upgrades should be thoroughly tested and validated to ensure they do not compromise this priority.

Market Segmentation

Type

Airport Beacon

Visual Glidescope Indicator

Visual Approach Scope Indicator (VASI)

Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI)

Runway Lighting

Runway Edge Lighting

Taxiway Lighting

Obstruction Lighting

division

Airside Lighting

Landside Lighting

Terminal Lighting

Key Players

Honeywell International Inc.

Philips

Safegate

Avlite Systems

Siemens AG Cooper Industries

Airfield Lighting

Manairco Inc.

GE

Goodrich Lighting Systems

Astronics.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 2.5 Bn Revenue forecast by 2033 USD 5.53 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 7.1% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2033

Recent Developments

Adopting LED Lighting: LED lighting has quickly become one of the preferred solutions in airport lighting systems due to its energy efficiency, long lifespan and minimal maintenance requirements. Many airports are transitioning away from traditional lighting systems toward LEDs to reduce energy consumption and maintenance costs.

adopting energy-saving lighting systems such as LED and renewable sources like solar power to meet this goal. Use of advanced technologies: Recent advances such as Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) are being utilized to upgrade airport lighting systems. IoT sensors can monitor systems for failure and detect failures while AI optimizes lighting levels according to occupancy and natural light levels.

Key Questions

Q: What are the primary functions of commercial airport lighting?

A: Commercial airport lighting serves multiple functions. These include enhancing safety and visibility during takeoff and landing for pilots as well as aiding navigation on the ground for aircraft, vehicles, and pedestrians.

Q: What are the advantages of LED lighting in airport lighting systems?

A: LED lighting offers numerous benefits to airports: energy-efficiency, long-term useability and minimal maintenance requirements are just a few advantages that set it apart as ideal solutions for airport lighting systems. Plus it’s dimmable or brightenable depending on requirements – ideal features when considering airport lighting system solutions!

Q: What challenges do commercial airport lighting developers and implementers face when developing and deploying commercial airport lighting solutions?

A: Commercial airport lighting presents many unique challenges, including safety issues, regulatory compliance requirements, cost, technical complexity and environmental sustainability concerns as well as maintenance considerations.

Q: How are advanced technologies like IoT and AI being utilized in commercial airport lighting systems?

A: Innovative technologies such as Internet of Things sensors and AI algorithms can be leveraged to monitor lighting systems for failures and optimize illumination levels based on occupancy or natural light levels, provide wayfinding information or highlight specific parts of an airport.

Q: How is sustainability addressed in commercial airport lighting?

A: Sustainability in commercial airport lighting can be addressed through adopting energy-efficient lighting systems like LED, and employing renewable sources of power such as solar.

