Market Overview

The contract cleaning services market has been growing steadily over the past few years, primarily due to an increase in demand from commercial and industrial establishments. The trend of outsourcing cleaning services has become increasingly popular among businesses as they prefer to focus on their core activities while leaving the cleaning tasks to professionals. This has led to a rise in contract cleaning companies that offer customized services based on the specific needs of their clients.

The Contract Cleaning Services market was valued at USD 344.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow by 639.5 billion in 2032. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.56%.

In terms of geographical regions, North America dominates the global contract cleaning services market due to its high adoption rate among commercial establishments. However, other regions such as Europe and Asia-Pacific are also showing significant growth potential owing to increasing urbanization and rising disposable incomes. Overall, with increasing awareness about hygiene coupled with the convenience offered by outsourced cleaners, it is expected that the contract cleaning services market will continue to grow in the coming years.

Key Takeaway

By Service Type, in 2022, the Contract Cleaning Services market was dominated by the Floor & carpet cleaning segment due to its increased usage.

in 2022, the Contract Cleaning Services market was dominated by the commercial segment due to its increased usage.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 31.7%.

Regional Snapshot

North America: North America has an expansive contract cleaning market due to the presence of commercial enterprises, corporate entities, and healthcare infrastructure that require regular contract cleaning services. United States and Canada both boast well-developed markets where outsourcing opportunities abound while an ever-increasing awareness of hygiene as well as demand for specialist services can also contribute to an upsurge in demand.

Europe: Europe boasts an established market for contract cleaning services. Countries such as Britain, Germany, France, and The Netherlands experience a strong need for commercial cleaning due to their industry and commercial activity; sanitation regulations for industries like hospitality and healthcare are driving this demand as well.

Europe boasts an established market for contract cleaning services. Countries such as Britain, Germany, France, and The Netherlands experience a strong need for commercial cleaning due to their industry and commercial activity; sanitation regulations for industries like hospitality and healthcare are driving this demand as well. Asia Pacific: Contract cleaning services have experienced rapid expansion throughout Asia Pacific due to rising urbanization, industrialization, and commercial industry development. China and India present significant opportunities to grow the contract cleaning market further while growing hygiene and cleanliness concerns have created strong market demands in these nations.

Latin America: Latin American contract cleaning service markets have seen impressive expansion due to both hospitality and commercial sectors expanding, particularly Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina as major markets of this region. Each market in turn is experiencing increased commercial property demand including retail space for sale or rent and healthcare establishments requiring cleaning services; professional providers of cleaning services have become more prevalent now as outsourcing becomes a popular option for business needs.

Latin American contract cleaning service markets have seen impressive expansion due to both hospitality and commercial sectors expanding, particularly Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina as major markets of this region. Each market in turn is experiencing increased commercial property demand including retail space for sale or rent and healthcare establishments requiring cleaning services; professional providers of cleaning services have become more prevalent now as outsourcing becomes a popular option for business needs. Middle East and Africa: Contract cleaning services have experienced rapid expansion across both regions due to rapid construction projects, urbanization trends, and increasing emphasis on hygiene and cleanliness. States such as Saudi Arabia are experiencing massive expansion within their commercial industries leading to greater demand for cleaning services in these markets.

Drivers

Increasing awareness of cleanliness and hygiene: With growing concerns about health and well-being, there is a rising demand for professional cleaning services. Individuals and organizations are increasingly recognizing the importance of maintaining clean and sanitized environments.

Outsourcing trend: Many businesses prefer to outsource their cleaning requirements to specialized contract cleaning service providers. Outsourcing allows companies to focus on their core activities while leaving the cleaning responsibilities to experts, resulting in improved efficiency and cost savings.

Many businesses prefer to outsource their cleaning requirements to specialized contract cleaning service providers. Outsourcing allows companies to focus on their core activities while leaving the cleaning responsibilities to experts, resulting in improved efficiency and cost savings. Growth in the commercial sector: The expansion of the commercial sector, including offices, retail spaces, healthcare facilities, hospitality establishments, and educational institutions, is a significant driver for contract cleaning services. These sectors require regular cleaning to ensure a safe and hygienic environment for employees, customers, and visitors.

Increasing regulations and compliance requirements: Governments and regulatory bodies enforce stringent cleanliness and hygiene regulations across various industries. Compliance with these standards necessitates the engagement of professional cleaning services, driving the demand for contract cleaning providers.

Restraints

Price sensitivity: The contract cleaning services market is highly price-sensitive. Clients, particularly in cost-conscious industries, may prioritize affordability over quality. This can pose challenges for service providers in maintaining high standards while remaining competitive in pricing.

In-house cleaning teams: Some organizations prefer to maintain in-house cleaning teams instead of outsourcing. In such cases, contract cleaning service providers face the challenge of convincing potential clients about the benefits of outsourcing and the expertise they bring.

Opportunities

Technological advancements: The cleaning industry is witnessing advancements in technology, including the development of automated cleaning equipment, robotics, and smart cleaning solutions. Contract cleaning service providers can leverage these technologies to enhance efficiency, quality, and customer experience, thereby gaining a competitive edge.

Green cleaning practices: There is a growing emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable cleaning practices. Contract cleaning service providers can capitalize on this trend by adopting environmentally friendly cleaning products and techniques, attracting clients who prioritize sustainability.

Challenges

Intense competition: The contract cleaning services market is highly competitive, with numerous service providers vying for clients. Standing out from the competition requires differentiation through superior service quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Workforce management: Managing a large workforce and ensuring consistent quality can be challenging for contract cleaning service providers. Hiring, training, and retaining skilled and reliable cleaning staff can pose difficulties, particularly in high-demand areas.

Managing a large workforce and ensuring consistent quality can be challenging for contract cleaning service providers. Hiring, training, and retaining skilled and reliable cleaning staff can pose difficulties, particularly in high-demand areas. COVID-19 impact: The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the cleaning industry. While there is an increased focus on hygiene, there have also been disruptions in business operations and reduced demand in certain sectors. Contract cleaning service providers need to adapt to changing requirements and implement strict protocols to address pandemic-related challenges.

Key Market Players

ABM Industries Incorporated

Jani-King International Inc.

ISS Facility Services, Inc.

Sodexo Group

Mitie Group plc.

Pitchard Industries Inc.

Vanguard Cleaning Systems Inc.

Stanley Steemer International Inc.

Cleaning Services Group, Inc.

The ServiceMaster Company, LLC

Temko Service Industries, Inc.

Anago Cleaning Systems

Aramark Corporation

Atalian Global Services, Inc.

Atlas FM Services Ltd.

Bonus Building Care

ChemDry

Clean First Time

CleanNet USA, Inc.

Compass Group Plc.

Duraclean International Inc.

Extra Clean Inc.

Harvard Maintenance Inc.

ISS A/S

Jan-Pro Systems International

Other Key Players

Market Segmentation

Based on the Service Type

Window Cleaning

Floor & Carpet Cleaning

Upholstery Cleaning

Construction Cleaning

Other Services

Based on End-User

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Healthcare & Medical Facilities

Educational Institutions

Hotels & Restaurants

Retail Outlets

Corporate Offices

Financial Institutions

Other End-Users

Top Impacting Factors

Economic conditions: The overall economic conditions of a country or region play a crucial role in the contract cleaning services market. During periods of economic growth, businesses tend to invest more in outsourcing cleaning services to focus on their core activities. Conversely, economic downturns may lead to cost-cutting measures, which can affect the demand for contract cleaning services.

Industry trends and regulations: Industry-specific trends and regulations significantly impact the contract cleaning services market. For example, in healthcare and hospitality sectors, stringent cleanliness and hygiene regulations are enforced, necessitating the engagement of professional cleaning services. Adapting to changing industry requirements and staying updated with regulations is essential for service providers.

Industry-specific trends and regulations significantly impact the contract cleaning services market. For example, in healthcare and hospitality sectors, stringent cleanliness and hygiene regulations are enforced, necessitating the engagement of professional cleaning services. Adapting to changing industry requirements and staying updated with regulations is essential for service providers. Technological advancements: Advancements in cleaning technologies can have a significant impact on the contract cleaning services market. Innovations such as robotic cleaners, automated systems, and smart cleaning solutions improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance service quality. Service providers that embrace and leverage these technologies gain a competitive advantage.

Environmental awareness and sustainability: Increasing environmental awareness and the focus on sustainability have influenced the contract cleaning services market. Clients are seeking eco-friendly cleaning practices and products. Contract cleaning service providers that adopt green cleaning techniques and offer sustainable solutions have a competitive edge in attracting environmentally conscious clients.

Shift towards outsourcing: The trend of outsourcing non-core functions, including cleaning services, has been on the rise. Organizations prefer to focus on their core competencies and outsource cleaning tasks to specialized service providers. This shift towards outsourcing creates opportunities for contract cleaning services to expand their market presence.

Future Trends

Increased demand for specialized cleaning services: As industries become more specialized, there is a growing demand for cleaning services that cater to specific needs. For instance, healthcare facilities require specialized cleaning to maintain strict hygiene standards, while data centers require cleaning services that consider sensitive equipment and cybersecurity protocols. Contract cleaning service providers that can offer specialized services tailored to different industries are expected to thrive.

Emphasis on technology and automation: The integration of technology and automation is expected to play a significant role in the future of contract cleaning services. Robotic cleaners, AI-powered systems, and IoT-enabled devices are likely to become more prevalent. These technologies can improve cleaning efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance overall service quality. Service providers that embrace and leverage technology will have a competitive advantage in the market.

The integration of technology and automation is expected to play a significant role in the future of contract cleaning services. Robotic cleaners, AI-powered systems, and IoT-enabled devices are likely to become more prevalent. These technologies can improve cleaning efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance overall service quality. Service providers that embrace and leverage technology will have a competitive advantage in the market. Green cleaning practices and sustainability: The focus on sustainability and environmentally friendly practices will continue to shape the contract cleaning services market. Clients are increasingly seeking cleaning solutions that minimize environmental impact. Contract cleaning service providers that adopt green cleaning practices, use eco-friendly products, and implement sustainable waste management strategies will be well-positioned to meet customer demands and regulatory requirements.

Integration of data analytics and predictive maintenance: The use of data analytics and predictive maintenance in contract cleaning services can lead to improved operational efficiency and cost savings. By analyzing cleaning data and trends, service providers can optimize cleaning schedules, identify areas that require additional attention, and proactively address maintenance issues. Data-driven insights will enable service providers to deliver more customized and efficient cleaning solutions.

The use of data analytics and predictive maintenance in contract cleaning services can lead to improved operational efficiency and cost savings. By analyzing cleaning data and trends, service providers can optimize cleaning schedules, identify areas that require additional attention, and proactively address maintenance issues. Data-driven insights will enable service providers to deliver more customized and efficient cleaning solutions. Focus on employee training and well-being: In the contract cleaning services industry, well-trained and motivated employees play a crucial role in delivering high-quality services. Future trends are expected to emphasize comprehensive employee training programs that encompass cleaning techniques, safety protocols, and customer service skills. Additionally, a focus on employee well-being and job satisfaction will be important for attracting and retaining talent in a competitive labor market.

Recent Developments

March 2022: Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services is a joint partnership between Trivest Partners and Three20 Capital Group. One of the business cleaning franchise systems in the US that have experienced the fastest growth, Office Pride, declared its development target to be 300 units and USD 300 million in system sales. The Office Pride franchise network spans 25 states and has more than 145 franchise sites. The network is expected to expand over the next five years as a result of acquisitions and the addition of new units.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 344.2 Bn Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 639.5 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 6.56% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the current size of the Contract Cleaning Services Market?

A: The Global Contract Cleaning Services Market size is USD 344.2 Billion in 2022.

Q: What is the projected growth rate for the Contract Cleaning Services Market?

A: The Contract Cleaning Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.56% from 2023 to 2032.

Q: What are some of the key players in the Contract Cleaning Services Market?

A: Some of the key players in the Contract Cleaning Services market include ABM Industries Incorporated, Jani-King International Inc., ISS Facility Services, Inc., Sodexo Group, Mitie Group plc., Pitchard Industries Inc., Vanguard Cleaning Systems Inc., Stanley Steemer International Inc., Cleaning Services Group, Inc., The ServiceMaster Company, LLC, Temko Service Industries, Inc., Anago Cleaning Systems, Aramark Corporation, Atalian Global Services, Inc., Atlas FM Services Ltd., Bonus Building Care, ChemDry, Clean First Time, CleanNet USA, Inc., Compass Group Plc., Duraclean International Inc., Extra Clean Inc., Harvard Maintenance Inc., ISS A/S, Jan-Pro Systems International, Other Key Players

