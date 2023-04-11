Overview Of Digital Picking Systems

Published Via 11Press: Digital Picking Systems are solutions used in the logistics and supply chain industry to automate and optimize order picking processes, improving accuracy, speed, and efficiency. They find applications across industries such as retail, manufacturing, e-commerce and more. According to market estimates, the global digital picking systems market will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.

Key Statistics

In 2023, the global digital picking systems market was valued at $2.7 billion.

By 2033, the market is forecast to reach $7.5 billion.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth rate for digital picking systems, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during the forecast period.

Demand Analysis



The demand for digital picking systems is on the rise due to a need for faster and more efficient order picking processes. These systems help reduce errors, boost productivity, and enhance customer satisfaction. Furthermore, the growing e-commerce industry and the requirement for omnichannel fulfillment are driving this demand for these systems.

Largest and Fastest Growing Region

North America was the leading market for digital picking systems, accounting for 38% of global market share. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth during this forecast period with a CAGR of 13.8%. This can be attributed to increasing automation adoption and an expanding e-commerce industry within this region.

Top Key Trends



Integration with other technologies such as robotics and artificial intelligence.

Cloud adoption continues to accelerate.

Focus on sustainability and reducing carbon footprint.

The demand for mobile picking solutions continues to grow.

Integration with warehouse management systems.

Top Impacting Factors

Growing demand for automation and digitalization in the logistics industry.

The expanding e-commerce sector and the need for omnichannel fulfillment.

Due to rising labor costs and the need to boost productivity, companies are seeking ways to lower expenses.

There is an increasing need for accuracy and efficiency in order-picking processes.

Technological advances such as robotics and artificial intelligence.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Increased productivity and efficiency in order picking processes.

Reduced errors and improved accuracy.

Improved customer satisfaction.

Reduced labor costs.

Increased profitability.

Drivers

1. Growing Need for Automation and Digitalization in Logistics Industry: With the rise of e-commerce and an urgent need for faster order fulfillment, there is an increasing demand for automation and digitalization within this sector. Digital picking systems are one of the key solutions driving this trend.

2. Expanding e-commerce industry and demand for omnichannel fulfillment: As the e-commerce sector continues to expand, retailers are seeking ways to provide their customers with omnichannel fulfillment. Digital picking systems can assist retailers in meeting this demand by streamlining order picking processes and eliminating errors.

3. Rising Labor Costs and the Need to Enhance Productivity: Companies are continually looking for ways to boost productivity and efficiency to cut expenses. Digital picking systems can assist by automating order picking processes, eliminating manual labor requirements.

4. Technological Advances such as Robotics and Artificial Intelligence: Technological advances such as robotics and artificial intelligence are propelling innovation in the logistics industry. Digital picking systems can take advantage of these advancements to enhance order picking processes and boost efficiency.

5. Growing Need for Accuracy and Efficiency in Order Picking Processes: Customers are demanding faster and more accurate order fulfillment, necessitating the need for efficient and precise order picking processes. Digital picking systems can help companies meet this demand by reducing errors and increasing efficiency.

Restraints

1. High Initial Investment Costs: The costs associated with implementing digital picking systems can be substantial, making it difficult for some companies to justify the expense.

2. Lack of Skilled Labor to Operate the Systems: Operating digital picking systems necessitates skilled personnel, which may not be readily available in certain regions. This presents companies with an obstacle when trying to run these systems effectively and efficiently.

3. Integration Issues with Existing Warehouse Management Systems: Integration between digital picking systems and existing warehouse management systems can often prove challenging and time-consuming.

4. Data Security and Privacy Issues: Digital picking systems generate a vast amount of sensitive and confidential data that must be protected against unauthorized access and potential data breaches. Companies need to guarantee this data is safeguarded against these potential breaches.

5. Lack of Standardization in the Industry: The digital picking systems market is highly fragmented, offering a variety of systems and technologies. This lack of uniformity makes it challenging for companies to compare and evaluate different options and select one that best meets their requirements.

Opportunities



1. Growing Demand for Mobile Picking Solutions: With the advancements in mobile technology, there has been an uptick in demand for mobile picking solutions that can be used on smartphones and tablets. Companies now have the chance to develop and offer these solutions in order to satisfy this need.

2. Combination with other technologies like robotics and artificial intelligence: Digital picking systems can be integrated with other cutting-edge technologies like robotics and AI to boost efficiency and accuracy. This provides companies with a unique chance to develop and offer integrated solutions that take advantage of these advancements.

3. Growing Focus on Sustainability and Minimizing Carbon Footprint: With an increasing emphasis on sustainability and reducing carbon footprint, companies have an opportunity to design and offer digital picking systems which are energy-efficient and environmentally friendly.

4. Growing Demand for Cloud-Based Solutions: There is an increasing demand for cloud-based solutions within the logistics industry, creating an opportunity for companies to develop and provide these digital picking systems.

5. Expansion of the e-commerce industry in emerging markets: The e-commerce sector is experiencing rapid expansion in emerging markets such as Asia and Latin America. This presents companies with an opportunity to develop and offer digital picking systems to keep up with rising demand for order fulfillment services.

Challenges



1. Integration with Existing Warehouse Management Systems: One major difficulty when implementing digital picking systems is the compatibility with existing warehouse management systems. In many cases, these outdated programs cannot be retrofitted to work with modern technologies, making it difficult to integrate digital picking operations.

2. High Initial Investment Costs: Another major hurdle faced by businesses implementing digital picking systems is the high upfront costs involved. These systems can be costly to purchase, install and run effectively; making it difficult for some companies to justify investing in such an undertaking.

3. Lack of skilled labor: Operating digital picking systems requires skilled personnel, which may not be readily available in some places. This makes it difficult for companies to manage these systems effectively and efficiently.

4. Data Security and Privacy Concerns: Digital picking systems generate a vast amount of personal data that may be sensitive or confidential. Companies must guarantee this data is secured from unauthorized access and potential breaches.

5. Lack of Standardization: The digital picking systems market is highly fragmented, offering a variety of systems and technologies. Lack of uniformity makes it challenging for companies to compare and evaluate different options in order to select one that best meets their requirements.

Market Segmentation

Type

Manual

Auto Guided

Application

Assembly & Manufacturing

Retail & E-Commerce

Pharma & Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Others

Key Market Players

Daifuku

Murata Machinery

SSI SCHAEFER

Dematic

Honeywell

Kardex Group

Sick AG

Knapp AG

Aioi-Systems

Swisslog

Vanderlande

ULMA Handling Systems

Hans Turck GmbH

Bastian Solutions

Weidmuller

Banner

CREFORM (Yazaki-Kako)

Wenglor Sensonic

Lightning Pick Technologies

ATOX Sistemas

Recent Developments

In recent years, there has been a growing adoption of cloud-based solutions for digital picking systems.

Early 2021, there was a trend towards integrating digital picking systems with other technologies such as augmented reality and voice recognition.

In recent years, there has been a growing focus on sustainability and reducing carbon footprint, leading to the development of more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly digital picking systems.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 $2.7 billion Revenue forecast by 20333 $7.5 billion Global Market Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) CAGR Of 11.2% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

FAQs:

Q: What is a digital picking system?

A: A digital picking system is a solution used in the logistics and supply chain industry to automate and optimize the order-picking process. These systems use technology such as barcode scanning, voice recognition, and augmented reality to improve accuracy, speed, and efficiency.

Q: What are the benefits of using digital picking systems?

A: The benefits of using digital picking systems include increased productivity and efficiency in order picking processes, reduced errors and improved accuracy, improved customer satisfaction, reduced labor costs, and increased profitability.

Q: What are the key trends in the digital picking systems market?

A: The key trends in the digital picking systems market include integration with other technologies such as robotics and artificial intelligence, increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, focus on sustainability and reducing carbon footprint, growing demand for mobile picking solutions, and integration with warehouse management systems.

Q: What are the challenges of implementing digital picking systems?

A: The challenges of implementing digital picking systems include integration with existing warehouse management systems, high initial investment costs, lack of skilled labor, concerns regarding data security and privacy, and lack of standardization in the industry.

Shared On:



