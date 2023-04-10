Market Overview

The Domain Name System (DNS) firewall market has seen rapid growth in recent years due to an increasing number of cyber threats and the need for effective security measures. A DNS firewall acts as a safeguard, blocking malicious domain name system (DNS) requests from entering a network.

Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market size is expected to surge from USD 196.9 Mn in 2022 to USD 538.2 Mn by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% over the forecast period.

The market for DNS firewalls is segmented based on deployment type, organization size, and vertical. Based on deployment type, there are two primary segments: cloud-based and on-premise deployments. Cloud-based DNS firewalls have become more popular due to their scalability and cost-effectiveness. On the basis of organization size, SMEs and large enterprises (EMEAs) compete for market share due to larger IT infrastructures and greater security needs.

The DNS firewall market is divided into verticals such as government and defense, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, IT & telecom, and others. BFSI is expected to hold the largest share of this market due to an increasing number of cyber-attacks against financial institutions.

Key Takeaways

Regional Snapshot

North America is expected to lead the DNS firewall market due to the presence of major vendors there.

Europe also presents a significant opportunity for DNS firewalls due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and growing concerns regarding cyber threats.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate due to increased IT spending and an uptick in cyber-attacks.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are expected to witness significant growth in the DNS firewall market due to increasing investments made by organizations in cybersecurity.

Drivers

Rising Cyber Threats and Attacks: The rising number of cyber threats and cyber-attacks are propelling growth in the DNS firewall market. DNS firewalls offer a layer of protection against these attacks by filtering malicious DNS requests.

Need for Effective Security Measures: Organizations are increasingly turning to DNS firewalls as part of their security strategies to shield their networks from cyber-attacks.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions: Cloud-based DNS firewalls are becoming more and more popular due to their scalability, cost-effectiveness, and ease of deployment.

The Growing Trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in the Workplace: BYOD is becoming increasingly commonplace in offices, leading to an increase in devices connected to the network and making it more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. DNS firewalls can help combat these attacks.

Restraints

Lack of awareness: Organizations lack awareness regarding the advantages of DNS firewalls, posing a major barrier to market growth.

Cost: Implementing and maintaining DNS firewalls can be expensive, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Complexity: Implementing DNS firewalls can be challenging for organizations with limited IT resources and expertise.

Compatibility Issues: DNS firewalls may not work seamlessly across all network infrastructures, posing a challenge to organizations.

Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Internet of Things Devices: As more industries adopt IoT devices, there is an expanding opportunity for the DNS firewall market, as these devices may pose a security risk to networks.

The emergence of 5G Technology: The advent of 5G technology promises to present significant opportunities for the DNS firewall market, as it promises increased speed and capacity in data transmission while opening up new use cases for DNS firewalls.

Growing Demand for Managed Security Services: As organizations increasingly outsource their security operations to third-party service providers, DNS firewall vendors are expected to benefit.

Challenges

Rapidly evolving cyber threats: Staying abreast of the latest cyber risks can be a daunting challenge for DNS firewall vendors.

Lack of Skilled Personnel: A shortage of experienced cybersecurity professionals poses a challenge for organizations when it comes to successfully implementing and maintaining DNS firewalls.

Increasing Network Complexity: With the growing complexity of networks due to the adoption of new technologies and devices, DNS firewall vendors face an uphill battle in providing compatibility and effective security solutions.

Regulatory Compliant: Adhering to various regulations and standards related to cybersecurity can present a challenge for organizations and DNS firewall vendors alike.

Recent Developments

In September 2021, Akamai Technologies, Inc. announced the launch of its new cloud-based DNS Firewall solution to provide protection against DNS attacks.

In June 2021, Infoblox Inc. announced the launch of its new DNS Firewall solution, which provides advanced threat intelligence and real-time protection against DNS-based attacks.

In January 2021, Cisco Systems, Inc. announced the launch of its new Umbrella DNS Firewall solution, which provides secure access to the internet for users anywhere, on any device.

In December 2020, F5 Networks, Inc. announced the acquisition of Volterra, a provider of distributed cloud services, to expand its portfolio of security and networking solutions.

Key Market Segments

Type

Cloud

On-Premises

Application

Service Providers

DNS Providers

Domain Name Registrars

Website Hosts

Key Market Players

VeriSign Inc.

Allied Telesis Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Infoblox

IBM Corporation

Verigio Communications

SWITCH

eSentire

F5 Networks

Cloudflare

Comodo Group Inc.

Constellix

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 196.9 Mn Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 538.2 Mn Growth Rate CAGR Of 10.5% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a DNS firewall?

A: A DNS firewall is a security solution that filters DNS traffic and blocks malicious DNS requests to protect against cyber threats.

Q: What are the deployment types for DNS firewalls?

A: The deployment types for DNS firewalls include on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid.

Q: What industries are expected to have the highest adoption of DNS firewalls?

A: BFSI, healthcare, government, and IT and telecom industries are expected to have the highest adoption of DNS firewalls.

Q: What are the major challenges for the DNS firewall market?

A: The major challenges for the DNS firewall market include rapidly evolving cyber threats, lack of skilled workforce, the increasing complexity of networks, and regulatory compliance.

Q: Which region is expected to show the highest growth rate for the DNS firewall market?

A: The Asia Pacific region is expected to show the highest growth rate for the DNS firewall market due to increasing IT spending and a rise in cyber-attacks.