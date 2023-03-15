WHAT WE HAVE ON THIS PAGE

Market Overview

In 2022, the 360 Degree Panoramic Camera market was valued at USD 142.88 Billion and is forecast to reach a value of USD 1217.12 Billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.89%.

360-degree panoramic cameras allow viewers to see a 360-degree view from a particular area or scene. The growing demand for high-quality visual content has led to a tremendous increase in the market for 360° panorama cameras.

The increasing demand for virtual and augmented reality (AR) applications in various industries are driving the market growth for 360-degree panoramic cameras. 360-degree cameras are also becoming more common at sporting events, concerts, as well as other live events in order to capture immersive material. Further boosting this sector’s growth, automotive OEMs will likely incorporate these cameras in their advanced driver assist systems (ADAS).

Key Takeaway

The 360 Degree Panoramic Camera market is growing rapidly due to the rising demand for high-quality, immersive visual content across various industries such as gaming, entertainment, education, healthcare and advertising.

The market is projected to experience a high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of virtual and augmented reality applications as well as rising demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) within the automotive industry.

The market is highly competitive, with leading players such as Samsung, Ricoh, Insta360 and GoPro investing heavily in product innovation and development to gain an edge.

The commercial segment, such as real estate, tourism and advertising applications, is expected to dominate the market due to an increasing demand for immersive content used for promotional and marketing purposes.

Regional Snapshot

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the 360 Degree Panoramic Camera market during the forecast period, thanks to its advanced technology infrastructure and numerous early adopters of cutting-edge products. Furthermore, increasing use of 360-degree cameras at sports events, concerts, and other live events to capture immersive content is fueling growth within this region.

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Immersive Content: As virtual and augmented reality applications become more commonplace, there is a rising need for high-quality, immersive material. 360-degree cameras offer users an immersive experience, making them perfect for capturing footage for VR/AR applications.

Restraints

High cost: The cost of 360-degree cameras is relatively high compared to traditional cameras, which may limit their adoption by consumers and businesses with limited budgets.

Opportunities

Increased Demand for Immersive Experiences: With the rise of virtual and augmented reality technologies, there is an increasing demand for immersive experiences that transport users to various environments. 360-degree cameras enable people to capture and share their memories more realistically, leading to an uptick in demand for these cameras.

Challenges

High Price: 360-degree cameras can be pricey, making some individuals and organizations unable to purchase them.

Recent Developments

Increased Adoption of 360-Degree Cameras in the Professional Market: Professional photographers and videographers are increasingly using 360-degree cameras to capture immersive content for various industries such as real estate, tourism, and events.

Key Market Segments

Type

Industrial Camera

Commercial Camera

Application

Traffic Monitoring

Grid Layout

Aerial Scenery

Key Market Players included in the report

Samsung

Ricoh

Nikon

Canon

Nokia

Sony

Bublcam

Panono

Teche

360fly

Efilming

Insta360

Guopai Technology

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 142.88 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 1217.12 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 23.89% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q.1: What is the current market size of the 360-degree panoramic camera market?

A: According to a report by Market.us, the global 360-degree camera market was valued at USD 142.88 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1217.12 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.89% during the forecast period.

Q. 2: Who are the key players in the 360-degree panoramic camera market?

A: Some of the key players in the 360-degree panoramic camera market include Samsung, Ricoh, Nikon, Canon, Nokia, Sony, Bublcam, Panono, Teche, 360fly, Efilming, Insta360, Guopai Technology.

Q. 3: How is the 360-degree panoramic camera market segmented?

A: The 360-degree panoramic camera market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into Industrial Camera, and Commercial Camera. Based on application, the market is segmented into Traffic Monitoring, Grid Layout, and Aerial Scenery. Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.