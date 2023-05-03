Published Via 11Press : The global gummy vitamins market is an increasingly popular form of daily supplement that is gaining traction among consumers. The gummy vitamin market is expected to show significant growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing health awareness, rising disposable incomes, and changes in lifestyles. Gummy vitamins offer a convenient and enjoyable way for people to meet their daily vitamin requirements without having to swallow pills or capsules.

The Global Gummy Vitamins Market size is expected to be worth around USD 4.1 Billion by 2023 from USD 6.9 Billion in 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

One of the major factors driving the growth of the gummy vitamin market is the growing preference for natural and organic products. Consumers are becoming more conscious about the ingredients used in their supplements and prefer products that use natural ingredients instead of synthetic ones. Gummy vitamins made from real fruit extracts or other natural sources are therefore becoming increasingly popular.

Another factor spurring the demand for gummy vitamins is their appeal to children. Children often find it difficult to swallow pills, making gummies a more attractive option for parents looking to provide them with essential nutrients. As such, manufacturers have started producing gummies with child-friendly flavors and shapes that make taking vitamins fun for kids. Overall, these trends point towards continued growth in the global gummy vitamin market over the next few years.

Regional Snapshot

North America: North American market for gummy vitamins is by far the largest and most established, with the US leading to significant demand. Market growth has been propelled by factors including increasing health consciousness among adults as well as an aging population consuming gummy vitamins in droves – factors that continue to propel market development today. Europe: Gummy vitamins in Europe are driven by multiple factors including growing awareness and interest in preventative healthcare, consumer preference for convenient yet tasty nutritional supplements, and the broad array of gummy vitamin products available on the market. Asia-Pacific: Gummy vitamins have seen explosive growth across Asia-Pacific due to rising disposable incomes and awareness, rising health concerns among adults, and escalating popularity with children consuming these products. Countries like China, Japan, and India play key roles in driving this demand. Latin America: Gummy vitamin sales in Latin America have experienced steady growth due to factors including increasing health awareness, their increasing popularity with children, and the availability of an extensive variety of gummy vitamin products. Middle East & Africa: This market for gummy vitamins in the Middle East & Africa region is small yet growing quickly due to factors like increasing health awareness, an aging population, and wide product availability of these gummy vitamin products.

Drivers

Increasing demand for convenient and tasty nutritional supplements Growing health consciousness and awareness of preventive healthcare Rising disposable incomes in emerging economies Popularity of gummy vitamins among children Availability of a wide range of gummy vitamin products Growing prevalence of vitamin deficiencies and chronic diseases

Restraints

Availability of alternative forms of nutritional supplements such as capsules and tablets Concerns over the quality and safety of gummy vitamins High cost of raw materials used in the manufacturing of gummy vitamins Limited availability of certain types of vitamins and minerals in gummy form

Opportunities

Growing demand for plant-based and organic gummy vitamins Expansion of distribution channels such as online platforms and health food stores Introduction of innovative product formulations and packaging Growing demand in emerging markets

Challenges

Adapting to changing regulatory environment and compliance requirements Intense competition among manufacturers of gummy vitamins Ensuring consistency in the taste, texture, and quality of gummy vitamins Addressing concerns over the overconsumption of gummy vitamins and potential health risks associated with it.

Market Players

Albanese

Bayer

Nature’s Way

Pharmavite

Hero Nutritonals

Herbaland

Smarty Pants Vitamins

Softigel

Ferrara Candy

Gimbal’s

Life Science Nutritionals

Nature’s Bounty

VITAFUSION

Zanon Vitamec

Olly Nutrition

Market Segmentation

Type

Single Vitamin

Multivitamin

Application

For adults

For children

Top Impacting Factors

As consumers become more health aware, their demand for preventive healthcare increases accordingly. Gummy vitamins offer a convenient and tasty solution to this demand. The growing popularity of gummy vitamins among children: Gummy vitamins are increasingly becoming popular with kids due to their taste and texture, making it simpler for parents to ensure their kids receive enough essential nutrition. Gummy vitamin products come in all kinds of flavors and sizes to accommodate consumers’ changing tastes and preferences. Manufacturers regularly introduce innovative gummy vitamin products with new flavors, shapes, and sizes being released to cater to this market segment. Rising disposable incomes in emerging economies: Rising disposable incomes in emerging economies such as India and China have driven an explosion in the demand for nutritional supplements like gummy vitamins. Innovation in Product Formulation and Packaging: Manufacturers have taken steps to tailor product formulation and packaging innovations to suit consumer preferences, for instance introducing sugar-free or vegan offerings or offering various shaped and size gummy vitamins. Demand is rising for plant-based and organic gummy vitamins due to perceived health benefits and sustainability considerations. Distribution Channel Expansion: The global gummy vitamin market has witnessed an explosion of distribution channels ranging from online platforms, supermarkets, pharmacies and health food stores – expanding consumer access worldwide. This increases availability and accessibility. Regulation and Compliance Requirements: The gummy vitamin industry faces numerous regulations and compliance concerns that could hinder product development or sales.

Recent Developments

Amway Corporation- Under the nutritional category, they provide Nutrilite SEIZE THE DAY multivitamin-mineral chewable tablets as part of Nutrilite SEIZE THE DAY Multi-Vitamin Mineral Gummy Supplement.

Bayer AG-This company provides Flintstones vitamin gummies specifically tailored for children such as FLINTSTONES gummies plus immunity support and FLINTSTONES active kids gummies to children aged four or five.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.- This company offers Vitafusion multivitamin supplements, with essential biotin, vitamins C and E to promote hair health as well as skin wellness and nail strength.

Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 4.1 Bn Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 6.9 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 5.4% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the current size of the Gummy vitamins Market?

A: The Global Gummy vitamins Market size is USD 140.87 Billion in 2023.

Q: What is the projected growth rate for the Gummy vitamins Market?

A: The Gummy vitamins Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Q: What are some of the key players in the Gummy vitamins Market?

A: Some of the key players in the cell culture media market include Albanese, Bayer, Nature’s Way, Pharmavite, Hero Nutritonals, Herbaland, Smarty Pants Vitamins, Softigel, Ferrara Candy, Gimbal’s, Life Science Nutritionals, Nature’s Bounty, VITAFUSION, Zanon Vitamec, Olly Nutrition

