Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: In 2022, the global Gose Beer market size was estimated to be USD 106.8 Mn and is forecasted to reach a value of USD 1,342.4 Mn by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8% from 2022-2032.

Gose Beer Market has seen a meteoric rise in popularity recently, especially within the craft beer industry. Gose is an international-style beer brewed with lots of salt and coriander that give it its distinct sour and salty flavor profile. North America currently dominates Gose beer sales globally followed by Europe; particularly the United States has experienced an extraordinary surge in demand for these ales with many breweries experimenting with unique flavor combinations and styles.

Gose beers have long been popular, but there’s now a growing market for flavored varieties like raspberry, mango, and grapefruit. These flavored options are becoming increasingly popular with younger consumers who seek out unique flavor experiences.

Overall, the Gose beer market is projected to experience steady growth over the coming years due to increasing consumer interest in unique and flavorful craft beers as well as an array of Gose beer styles and flavors available.

Key Takeaways

The global Gose beer market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period, driven by increasing consumer interest in unique and flavorful craft beers.

North America currently leads the Gose beer market followed by Europe.

Gose beer popularity in the United States has seen a resurgence, with many breweries exploring various flavor combinations and styles.

Flavored Gose beers such as raspberry, mango, and grapefruit are becoming increasingly popular among younger consumers.

Gose beer’s growing popularity among drinkers worldwide is fueling its expansion within the global beer market.

Regional Snapshot

North America: North America is the leading market for Gose beer, due to the growing popularity of craft beer and an expansive selection of Gose beer styles and flavors.

Europe: Europe is the second-largest market for Gose beer, driven by sour beers' growing popularity and expanding interest in unique and flavorful craft beers.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the Gose beer market, due to the increasing popularity of craft beer and expanding interest in sour beers.

Middle East & Africa: Gose beer has seen a small but growing presence in the Middle East & Africa region due to the increasing availability of craft beers within this region.

Latin America: The Latin America region is also a small but growing market for Gose beer, driven by the increasing popularity of craft beer and the growing interest in unique and flavorful beer styles.

Drivers

Growing Popularity of Craft Beer: Craft beer has seen a meteoric rise in recent years, with Gose beer becoming especially sought-after by those seeking out unique and flavorful styles of beer.

Increased Interest in Sours: The growing popularity of sour beers is also fueling the Gose beer market, as this sour beer style stands out with its distinct flavor profile.

Flavored Gose Beers: Flavored Gose beers such as raspberry, mango, and grapefruit have become increasingly popular with younger consumers who want a unique and interesting flavor experience.

Gose Beer Styles and Flavors Available: The availability of various Gose beer styles and flavors is propelling the market growth, as consumers have access to various taste profiles.

Restraints

Limited Awareness Among Consumers: Gose beer remains a relative niche beer style, so many may not be familiar with it.

Limited Availability: Gose beer isn't as accessible as other styles of beer, which could limit its growth potential in certain regions.

Production Challenges: Gose beer requires a special brewing process and the addition of salt and coriander, making it more challenging and expensive to produce than other beer styles.

Gose Beer Faces Competition from Other Beer Styles: Gose beer is not the only sour beer style available and could face competition from other sour beer varieties such as Berliner Weisse or Flanders red ale.

Opportunities

Expansion into New Markets: Gose beer has room to expand into untapped markets where its style may not yet be well known.

Diversification of Product Offerings: There is potential to diversify Gose beer offerings by introducing novel flavor combinations and styles.

Collaboration with Other Industries: Gose beer breweries can work closely with other industries, such as food or music, to create new marketing opportunities and broaden the appeal of their beer style.

Online sales: Gose beer breweries now have the opportunity to expand their sales channels and reach a wider audience through online sales. With the rise of e-commerce, presents them with an excellent platform to sell their products online.

Challenges

Lack of Consumer Awareness: Since Gose beer is a relative niche beer style, there may not be widespread consumer knowledge or education about it, potentially restricting its growth potential.

Competition from Other Beer Styles: Other beer styles, especially sour beers such as Berliner Weisse or Flanders red ale, pose a threat.

Cost of Production: Gose beer production can be more costly than other beer styles due to its unique brewing process and the addition of salt and coriander.

Regulatory Challenges: Due to the addition of salt and coriander in Gose beer production, regulatory obstacles may arise in certain regions.

Recent Developments

In 2021, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. released the “Otra Vez Agave,” a Gose beer with lime, agave, and sea salt flavors.

In 2020, Westbrook Brewing Company released the “Mexican Cake Gose,” a limited-edition Gose beer with flavors of cinnamon, cocoa nibs, vanilla beans, and habanero peppers.

In 2019, Brooklyn Brewery released the “Bel Air Sour,” featuring lime, coriander, and sea salt flavors.

Goose Island Brewery released a limited edition Gose beer called the “Brasserie Blanc,” featuring peach, coriander, and sea salt flavors.

Key Market Segments

Type

Can

Bottle

Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Key Market Players

Anderson Valley Brewing Company

Stillwater Artisanal Ales

Victory Brewing Company

Westbrook Brewing Company

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 106.8 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 1,342.4 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 28.8% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does Gose beer taste like?

A: Gose beer is a sour beer style that is typically light-bodied and has a tart, tangy flavor profile with a hint of saltiness. It may also feature flavors of coriander, fruit, or spices.

Q: Is Gose beer gluten-free?

A: Gose beer is typically not gluten-free, as it is made with malted barley and wheat. However, some breweries may offer gluten-free versions of Gose beer made with alternative grains.

Q: How should Gose beer be served?

A: Gose beer is typically served chilled in a glass that is wider at the top than the bottom. It can be garnished with a slice of citrus fruit or a sprig of fresh herbs.

Q: What food pairs well with Gose beer?

A: Gose beer pairs well with a variety of foods, including seafood, grilled meats, and spicy dishes. It also pairs well with fresh salads and light appetizers.

Q: What is the alcohol content of Gose beer?

A: The alcohol content of Gose beer can vary, but it typically ranges from 4-5% ABV.