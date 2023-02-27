Hand Sanitizers Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: The global hand sanitizer market size is expected to be worth around USD 25.5 Bn by 2032 from USD 14.2 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

As of my knowledge cutoff of September 2021, the global hand sanitizers market was experiencing significant growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hand sanitizers have become a crucial tool for preventing the spread of the virus, leading to an increase in demand for the product.

The market for hand sanitizers is expected to continue growing, as hygiene and sanitation remain a top priority globally. However, the market may experience some slowdown as vaccination rates increase and the world slowly returns to pre-pandemic norms.

Key Takeaway

In 2022, the global hand sanitizer market is projected to reach a value of USD 14.4 billion.

The highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for hand sanitizers will occur between 2023 and 2032.

By 2032, the global hand sanitizer market is expected to reach USD 25.9 Billion.

Gel-based hand sanitizers will remain the most popular during the forecast period.

The alcohol-based sanitizer market is the market leader.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets were the world’s leading distribution channel in 2021, accounting for 37.7% of global revenue.

Hand hygiene will become even more essential as people become more cognizant of its significance.

Fast Growth: With an anticipated CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period, the hand sanitizers market is anticipated to grow dramatically because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Outlook: While North America and Europe are also significant markets, the Asia-Pacific continent is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

Regional Snapshot

Germany and France dominate the hand sanitizers business in Europe, which is quite competitive. According to predictions, this industry will expand as people’s knowledge of personal hygiene and sanitation standards rises.

Because to its vast population, rising disposable income levels, and growing awareness of good sanitation and personal hygiene practises, the Asia Pacific area is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate throughout this forecast period. Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region is a major market for hand sanitizers, driven by an increasing awareness of personal hygiene and sanitation among consumers as well as rising demand from healthcare facilities.

Drivers

Sales of hand sanitizers have been primarily fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic since it is thought that these products are crucial for containing and thwarting virus spread.

Another significant factor driving the hand sanitizers market is the increase in awareness of personal cleanliness and sanitation. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of maintaining good hygiene to stop the spread of diseases.

The Growing Healthcare Industry: The expanding healthcare sector is driving demand for hand sanitizers, which are frequently used in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare settings.

The expanding healthcare sector is driving demand for hand sanitizers, which are frequently used in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare settings. Convenience and Portability: Hand sanitizers offer convenience and portability, making them the perfect choice for consumers who are always on the go.

Governmental Support in Promoting Hygiene Products to Expand Market Demand

Many government programs and promotions encourage personal hygiene and cleanliness, helping to drive demand for personal care products. On May 5th 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) launched a campaign called “Seconds Save Lives. Clean Your Hands!” with the goal of raising hand hygiene awareness. Doctors, health organizations, and other bodies are encouraging better hygiene practices as well as increasing skin care product sales in response.

Personal care accessories are in high demand due to the growth in infrastructure facilities like schools, colleges, hospitals and hotels, as well as residential buildings. The market will see further expansion due to increasing infrastructure at specialty and retail stores, shopping malls, as well as increased supply. Furthermore, aromatherapy hand cleaners have seen an uptick in demand due to consumer preference for scented beauty products and personal care product categories.

Restraints

Accessibility of Other Products: The market for hand sanitizers may be hampered by the availability of alternatives like soap and water. Some customers might choose to wash their hands the old-fashioned way rather than utilising hand sanitizers.

Consumers’ price sensitivity may limit the market for hand sanitizers by leading them to choose less expensive substitutes or by refusing to pay high costs for these products. Shortage of Raw Materials: Lacking raw materials such as alcohol, glycerin and aloe vera can be a constraint on the hand sanitizer market. This delays manufacturing and distribution processes for hand sanitizers, potentially impeding their growth rate.

Government regulations can be a hindrance for the hand sanitizer market. For instance, some countries have regulations that limit alcohol content in these products, decreasing their effectiveness. Environmental Concerns: Hand sanitizers may raise environmental issues due to the disposal of their packaging and chemicals used in production. This may impact consumer demand for hand sanitizers among eco-conscious individuals.

Existence of Too Many Alternative Products Could Limit Market Growth

There are a plethora of alternatives to soaps, shampoos and oils, leading to lower sales revenues for products associated with hand cleansing – like sanitizers and washers – which reduce product demand. Furthermore, there have been reports of side effects from skin cleansers containing synthetic chemicals; additionally, unpredictable environmental conditions like heavy rain or moisture could potentially impact product quality while decreasing demand.

Opportunities

Innovation and Product Development: To satisfy consumer preferences, such as natural or organic ingredients and novel container designs, the hand sanitizers market has room for innovation and product development.

To satisfy consumer preferences, such as natural or organic ingredients and novel container designs, the hand sanitizers market has room for innovation and product development. Market Growth in Developing Markets: The hand sanitizers industry has the potential to grow in emerging nations where sanitation and personal hygiene are becoming more and more important. As an example, consider populous nations like China or India.

Partnerships and collaborations between hand sanitizer manufacturers and other companies, such as those in the hospitality industry, can create opportunities for growth and product diversification. Increase in Healthcare Spending: The increase in healthcare spending globally presents an opportunity for the hand sanitizers market, as hand sanitizers are widely used in healthcare settings.

Challenges

Competition from Other Products: Alternatives like soap and water, which may be more effective in removing filth and grime, are putting pressure on the hand sanitizers market.

Alternatives like soap and water, which may be more effective in removing filth and grime, are putting pressure on the hand sanitizers market. Items that are counterfeit pose a threat to the hand sanitizer industry because they are frequently inefficient or even dangerous to consumers. This could damage the standing of reliable hand sanitizer products and prevent market growth.

Disruptions in the supply chain could have an effect on distribution and manufacturing in the hand sanitizer industry. Delays in the availability of a product, for instance, could be brought about by transportation problems or a shortage of raw materials.

Price Conflicts: Price conflicts amongst hand sanitizer producers might result in price reductions and decreased profitability, which could have an effect on market expansion.

Recent Developments

Move Away From Natural and Organic Products: Natural and organic hand sanitizers have been on the rise, driven by customer demand for goods free of harsh chemicals and with minimal negative environmental effects.

Collaboration between Beauty and Hand Sanitizer Businesses: Several beauty businesses have teamed up with hand sanitizer businesses to introduce fresh hand sanitizer goods, boosting brand recognition and broadening product selections.

In response to the significant increase in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, many hand sanitizer producers have increased their manufacturing capacities. Usage of Novel Ingredients: To improve product efficacy and differentiate their offers, hand sanitizer producers are investigating the use of novel substances notably silver nanoparticles and aromatic oils.

Market Segments

Based on Product

Gel

Foam

Liquid

Others

Based on Composition Type

Alcohol-Based

Alcohol-Free

Based on Distribution Channel

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Drugstore

Online

Others

Based on End-User

Schools

Restaurants

Hospitals

Household Purpose

Others (Shopping Plaza, Military, Corporate Sectors, Hostels)

Key Market Players

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Company Profile

Procter and Gamble

The Himalaya Drug Company

GOJO Industries Inc.

Henkel AG and Company

Unilever Plc Company Profile

Vi-Jon

Chattem, Inc.

Best Sanitizers Inc.

Kuto

3M Company Company Profile

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 14.2 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 25.5 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 6.2% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

