Smart Rings Based on IoT (Internet of Things)

Typically, when discussing wearable technology, we refer to everyday electronics like smartwatches, smart glasses, fitness bands, headgear, and more. However, moving forward with integrated IoT devices, we have smart rings that take the world by storm.

These new generations of smart devices are lighter and smaller than watches or bracelets and look almost identical to traditional jewelry. Smart rings are still very unique, but many options are available in the market now. Some smart rings can monitor sleep activities, pulse rates, and much more.

In this article, we’ll explain the advantages of smart rings and how they are ushering in a new era in the Internet of Things and wearable industry.

IoT-Enabled Smart Rings: A Quick Overview

A smart ring is a wearable electronic device with built-in Mobile components, including NFC chips and sensors that can be used to perform a wide range of tasks., typically monitoring daily activities and as peripheral tools to support mobile devices.

Smart rings are an excellent substitute for smartwatches and fitness bands. However, it is essential to understand that Smart ring applications do more than monitor your steps or act as an extension of your smartphone.

They are employed in various valuable applications, such as online security, digital contactless payments, access control, and many other uses. Additionally, as the market for metaverse and IoT smart devices continues to develop, there will be a growing number of use cases for smart rings that individuals and companies can investigate.

Smart rings represent the unavoidable direction of wearable technology. It has taken a while for smart rings to emerge, mainly due to the efforts of startups and large tech companies. It is also fascinating to see that smart rings have existed for over a decade. The discovery of Apple’s smart ring patent and the launch of Amazon Echo Loop will continue to propel the development of the IoT and wearable industry to new heights.

Smart Rings: Features And Functionalities

#1. Fitness Tracker

One of the most popular features of wearable smart devices is fitness tracking. People choose to wear various accessories with IoT wearable fitness trackers, such as watches, wristbands, bracelets, and so on, which allow them to monitor their health and other activities.

The upside is that IoT-enabled smart rings potentially take the place of fitness trackers. Smart rings can monitor heart rate, blood oxygen levels, respiration rate, and activities like running and swimming. In addition, Smart rings give customers the freedom to stop using their wrist fitness trackers while still monitoring their health and fitness.

#2. Smart Communication

Smart rings, which use bone conduction technology, allow users to hear calls by putting their fingers to their ears. Even though we have already seen this feature in smartwatches, a smart ring makes more sense and provides more convenience.

Furthermore, Smart rings can also be utilized for voice assistance, enabling users to hear text messages and important notifications. Smart rings will undoubtedly act as a potential smartphone replacement in the future while also emulating the experience we had with pagers in the past.

#3. Smart Transactions Using Contactless Payments

Contactless payments are now necessary as well as advantageous in the post-COVID-19 world. We still require credit/debit cards or smartphones to make payments even if we switch from physical money to e-payments and contactless transactions.

Smart rings are the most popular way for individuals to shop without bringing anything with them, giving them more room and convenience. They can be linked to bank accounts, just as you would with your phones and cards.

You can make transactions with just one click on the smart rings. Additionally, you can link your Smart wearable rings to Android and iOS IoT applications as well as to your credit and debit cards. These devices allow Smart ring users to make contactless payments at POS machines. This will enable you to have money at your fingertips.

#4. Remote Control

Have you ever misplaced your keys or forgotten to lock the door? IoT-enabled wearable gadgets offer potential solutions to difficulties that many individuals have encountered at least once. Smart rings give people the same peace of mind as smart home automation in scenarios like these. When used with smart locks, smart rings can unlock or lock the doors automatically once the user touches the door handle or the door lock.

#5. Sleep Monitoring

Smart rings for sleep monitoring are used to keep a close eye on sleep cycles and patterns, including how long you spend in each cycle, how much sleep you get, and tracking any sleep disturbances. This makes it possible for IoT-based smart rings to generate recommendations and aids users in regulating their sleep cycles and bodies in line with their own circadian rhythms.

Smart rings are popular for sleep monitoring because they are easier to use and more flexible than other wearable devices capable of tracking sleep cycles like smartwatches or wrist-worn fitness bracelets. In addition, there are a lot of players in the smart ring industry, including Motiv, THIM, GO2SLEEP, and Oura.

Conclusion

It is evident that the smart ring is on the rise as a new-age IoT wearable device, and it is certain that it will dominate the wearable market in the near future. With its many benefits, it’s no wonder why this piece of jewelry is becoming so popular across the globe.

Moreover, these rings are aesthetically pleasing and packed with features that make them perfect for everyday use. With their small size and discreet design, they are perfect for anyone who wants the convenience of a wearable device without the bulkiness of a traditional smartwatch. Although some new wearable gadget categories may appear, make a splash, and then disappear, smart rings’ dominance seems solid and long-lasting.