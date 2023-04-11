Published Via 11Press: Industrial WLAN, also referred to as wireless LAN or Wi-Fi, is a wireless communication network utilized in industrial settings for data exchange and control applications. It enables wireless communication between various devices like sensors, controllers, and machines which enables more efficient and flexible operations.

In 2022, the global Industrial WLAN Market was valued at USD 3.63 billion and projected to reach a value of USD 8.44 billion by 2032, growing at an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2022-2032.

The Industrial WLAN market is being driven by several factors, including the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), which require wireless connectivity for real-time communication between devices. Furthermore, demands for wireless networks in harsh environments such as oil & gas, mining, and manufacturing are fueling market expansion.

Key Takeaway

The Industrial WLAN market is expected to experience strong growth over the coming years due to increased adoption of Industry 4.0 and IIoT technologies.

The need for wireless networks in harsh industrial settings, as well as real-time communication and data exchange between devices, are driving this market.

North America currently dominates it, but Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate during forecast period.

Ultimately, vendors and businesses providing wireless connectivity solutions for industrial settings should closely monitor this emerging opportunity.

Regional Snapshot

North America: North America is the leading market for Industrial WLAN, due to the widespread adoption of Industry 4.0 and IIoT in this region. Furthermore, major vendors and technological advances are present here which further cement its dominance within this space. The United States stands as a key country within this region.

Europe: Europe is the second-largest market for Industrial WLAN, driven by growth in the manufacturing sector and adoption of smart factories across the region. Additionally, major automobile manufacturers and the need for high-speed wireless networks are fueling this growth trend.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for Industrial WLAN, driven by increased investments in smart manufacturing and infrastructure development across the region. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are major drivers of this growth.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region is expected to experience moderate growth in the Industrial WLAN market, due to rising investments in oil & gas, mining, and manufacturing sectors of the region.

Latin America: Latin America is expected to experience steady growth in the Industrial WLAN market due to an expanding manufacturing sector and rising adoption of Industry 4.0 across the region.

Drivers

Industry 4.0 and IIoT Are Driving Market Growth: Industry 4.0 and IIoT are propelling the growth of the Industrial WLAN market, as these technologies require wireless connectivity for real-time communication between devices.

Industrial WLANs Are Necessary in Harsh Industrial Environments: Industrial settings such as oil and gas, mining, and manufacturing require wireless networks that can withstand adverse conditions. Industrial WLAN offers a reliable connection solution that is suitable for deployment in remote locations and rugged conditions.

Industrial settings increasingly require real-time communication and data exchange between devices for efficient, flexible operations. Industrial WLAN provides high-speed wireless connectivity that enables this type of real-time interaction between devices.

Technological Advancements: The Industrial WLAN market is being driven by technological advancements in wireless communication, such as 5G technology and wireless mesh networks. These innovations have provided faster and more dependable wireless connections for industrial settings.

Industrial Automation Drives Market Growth: Industrial automation is a major factor driving demand for the Industrial WLAN market, as it requires wireless communication to enable interaction and control between various devices and machines.

Restraints

High deployment and maintenance costs: The deployment and maintenance costs of Industrial WLAN can be high, particularly for large-scale installations. This may deter some businesses from adopting Industrial WLAN, particularly smaller enterprises.

Security concerns: Industrial WLAN networks can be vulnerable to security threats, such as cyber-attacks, which can compromise sensitive data and disrupt operations. The need for secure Industrial WLAN networks may lead to additional costs and complexity in network design and deployment.

Interference and range limitations: The range of Industrial WLAN networks can be limited, particularly in large industrial settings, which may require the installation of additional access points to ensure adequate coverage. Additionally, interference from other wireless devices and machinery can impact the reliability of the network.

Lack of standardization: The lack of standardization in Industrial WLAN technology can create interoperability issues and make it difficult for businesses to integrate different systems and devices. This can lead to additional costs and complexity in network design and deployment.

Integration challenges: Integrating Industrial WLAN networks with existing industrial control systems and legacy equipment can be a challenge, particularly if the equipment uses different communication protocols.

Opportunities

Growing demand for smart factories: The increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 and IIoT is driving the growth of smart factories, which require high-speed wireless networks for real-time communication and data exchange. This presents significant opportunities for the Industrial WLAN market, as businesses seek to implement wireless connectivity solutions in their factories.

Emerging technologies: The emergence of new technologies, such as 5G, edge computing, and artificial intelligence, presents significant opportunities for the Industrial WLAN market. These technologies require high-speed wireless connectivity and are expected to drive the demand for Industrial WLAN networks.

Increasing demand for wireless sensors: Wireless sensors are becoming increasingly popular in industrial settings, as they provide real-time monitoring and data collection without the need for wired connections. This trend is expected to drive the demand for Industrial WLAN networks, which can provide the wireless connectivity required for wireless sensors.

Expansion of industrial automation: The expansion of industrial automation presents significant opportunities for the Industrial WLAN market, as it requires high-speed wireless connectivity for communication and control between various devices and machines.

Growth in emerging markets: Emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, are expected to witness significant growth in the Industrial WLAN market. This presents an opportunity for businesses to expand their operations in these regions and provide wireless connectivity solutions for industrial settings.

Challenges

Security concerns: Industrial WLAN networks can be vulnerable to security threats, such as cyber-attacks, which can compromise sensitive data and disrupt operations. This is a significant challenge for the Industrial WLAN market, as businesses need to ensure that their networks are secure and protected against potential threats.

Interference and range limitations: The range of Industrial WLAN networks can be limited, particularly in large industrial settings, which may require the installation of additional access points to ensure adequate coverage. Additionally, interference from other wireless devices and machinery can impact the reliability of the network.

Complex network design and deployment: Designing and deploying Industrial WLAN networks can be complex, particularly in large industrial settings, which may require the installation of a large number of access points and other infrastructure. This can lead to increased costs and deployment times.

Lack of standardization: The lack of standardization in Industrial WLAN technology can create interoperability issues and make it difficult for businesses to integrate different systems and devices. This can lead to additional costs and complexity in network design and deployment.

Integration challenges: Integrating Industrial WLAN networks with existing industrial control systems and legacy equipment can be a challenge, particularly if the equipment uses different communication protocols.

Key Market Segments

Type

Wireless Access Points

AP Antennas

Wireless LAN Controllers

Multigigabit Switching

Wireless Location Appliance

Application

Water and wastewater industry

Power industry

Oil and gas industry

Automotive industry

Key Market Players

Cisco Systems

Juniper Networks

Huawei Technologies

Alcatel Lucent Enterprises

Aruba Networks

Ruckus Wireless

Aerohive Networks

Dell

Extreme Networks

ZTE Corporation

Fortinet

Avaya

WiFi Spark

Boingo Wireless

Allied Telesis

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 3.63 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 8.44 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 8.8% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Question

Q: What is the current market size for the Industrial WLAN Market?

A: According to a report by Market.us, the Industrial WLAN Market was valued at USD 3.63 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.44 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Q: What are the key segments of the Industrial WLAN Market?

A: The Industrial WLAN Market can be segmented based on By Type (Wireless Access Points, AP Antennas, Wireless LAN Controllers, Multigigabit Switching, Wireless Location Appliance), By Application (Water and wastewater industry, Power industry, Oil and gas industry, Automotive industry), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Q: Who are the key players in the Industrial WLAN Market?

A: Some of the key players in the Industrial WLAN Market include Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, Huawei Technologies, Alcatel Lucent Enterprises, Aruba Networks, Ruckus Wireless, Aerohive Networks, Dell, Extreme Networks, ZTE Corporation, Fortinet, Avaya, WiFi Spark, Boingo Wireless, Allied Telesis.

