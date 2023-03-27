Laser Rangefinder Market Revenue USD 24.6 Billion by 2032 + Thriving Opportunities
Updated · Mar 27, 2023
Market Overview
Published Via 11Press: The global laser rangefinder market is expected to experience substantial growth between 2022 and 2032, due to the increasing demand for precision measurement devices in various applications such as construction, defense, sports, and forestry. Projected revenue growth for this sector ranged from USD 3.57 billion in 2022 to USD 24.6 billion by 2032 – an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 21.91% during this time period. A laser rangefinder is an optical device that measures distances using laser technology.
The global laser rangefinder market was rising at an impressive rate and is projected to keep expanding at a CAGR of 21.91% from 2022-2032. Laser rangefinders are used in numerous applications such as military, hunting, forestry, sports, construction, and surveying. The demand for laser rangefinders across various applications and the growing trend towards automation across various industries are driving the market growth.
North America is expected to dominate the global laser rangefinder market in 2022, due to a large number of key players and the high adoption of laser rangefinders in military and hunting applications. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience significant growth during this forecast period due to the increasing adoption of laser rangefinders for construction and surveying projects.
Key Takeaways
- The global laser rangefinder market is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.91% during the forecast period.
- Defense applications are projected to hold the largest market share due to rising demand for laser rangefinders in military applications.
- The handheld segment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate due to its portability and ease of use.
- The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth due to increasing demand from emerging economies such as China and India.
Regional Snapshot
The global laser rangefinder market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold the largest share due to high adoption rates for laser rangefinders in defense and construction applications. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to increasing demand from emerging economies such as China and India.
Drivers
- There is an ever-increasing need for precision measurement devices in various applications such as construction, defense, sports, and forestry.
- Advancements in laser technology have resulted in improved accuracy and range of laser rangefinders.
- Growing demand for laser rangefinders in military applications.
Restraints
- Laser rangefinders tend to be expensive, which could prevent their adoption in price-sensitive markets.
- In conclusion, the global laser rangefinder market is expected to experience strong growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for precision measurement devices in various applications such as construction, defense, sports, and forestry.
- The defense segment is projected to hold the largest share of this market while the Asia-Pacific region will experience rapid expansion due to rising demand from emerging economies such as China and India. Nonetheless, laser rangefinders come at a high cost which may limit their adoption in price-sensitive markets such as construction or defense.
Opportunities
- Laser rangefinders are finding increasing adoption in the defense and military sector for applications such as artillery fire control and target acquisition.
- Construction and surveying industries also benefit from accurate measurement and mapping provided by laser rangefinders.
- Laser technology and the development of compact, lightweight rangefinders for hunting and sports activities have enabled laser rangefinders to become increasingly popular, especially among younger audiences who are becoming more interested in golf and other outdoor activities. With this growing demand for laser rangefinders, manufacturers are expecting revenues to soar.
Challenges
- Laser rangefinders tend to be more expensive than other measuring devices due to their high cost, limited accuracy in adverse weather conditions like rain, fog, or snow, and limited range compared to other measuring tools.
- Certain countries have implemented stringent regulations regarding the use of laser rangefinders due to their potential risk of eye damage.
Recent Developments
- Companies are creating rangefinders with advanced features like Bluetooth connectivity, GPS tracking, and slope adjustment to meet the demands of professional golfers and hunters.
- Fusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms into laser rangefinders for improved accuracy and range.
- Development of rangefinders with pulse technology for superior performance during adverse weather conditions.
- Advances in laser technology have enabled rangefinders with longer ranges and higher accuracy.
Key Market Segments
Type
- Telescope Laser Rangefinder
- Hand-held Laser Rangefinder
Application
- Military
- Construction Industry
- Industrial Application
- Sports
- Forestry
Key Market Players
- TRUEYARD
- ORPHA
- NIKON
- NEWCON
- ZEISS
- LTI
- Leupold
- OPTi?LOGIC
- Bosean
- Vista Outdoor
Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|The market size value in 2022
|USD 3.57 Bn
|Revenue forecast by 2032
|USD 24.6 Bn
|Growth Rate
|CAGR Of 21.91%
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World
|Historical Years
|2017-2022
|Base Year
|2022
|Estimated Year
|2023
|Short-Term Projection Year
|2028
|Long-Term Projected Year
|2032
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is a laser rangefinder?
A: A laser rangefinder is an electronic device used to measure distances between two points by emitting a laser beam and measuring how long it takes for it to return.
Q: What applications do laser rangefinders have?
A: Laser rangefinders have many uses, such as hunting, golfing, surveying, construction projects, and military and defense applications.
Q: How Accurate Are Laser Rangefinders?
A: Laser rangefinders boast remarkable accuracy, measuring distances within +-1 yard/meter errors.
Q: What is the range of laser rangefinders?
A: Laser rangefinders come in a variety of models and typically cover an area between 500-2000 yards/meters.
Q: Can laser rangefinders be used in adverse weather conditions?
A: Laser rangefinders may not be as precise in severe conditions such as rain, fog, or snow; however some models are specifically designed to perform better during these instances.
