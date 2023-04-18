Published Via 11Press: The global LED trunking systems market is expected to experience rapid growth between 2023 and 2033, with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023-2033.

In 2023, the market size for these systems was valued at USD 2.81 billion; by 2033 it is anticipated to reach an impressive USD 6.24 billion with a compound annual growth rate of 8.3%.

LED trunking systems offer a high degree of customization and modularity, enabling users to tailor their lighting setups according to individual needs. As they are energy-saving, cost-effective, and provide superior illumination compared to traditional lighting sources, these systems present an appealing alternative.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the LED trunking systems market over the forecast period due to rising demand for energy-saving lighting solutions and an expanding trend of building automation systems in this region. Furthermore, significant investments are being made into infrastructure development which is expected to further fuel demand for LED trunking systems.

Key Takeaway:

Analysts forecast a strong expansion of the global LED trunking systems market between 2021 and 2028.

Over the forecast period, commercial applications are expected to dominate the LED trunking systems market due to an increasing need for energy-saving lighting solutions in commercial buildings.

Regional Snapshot:

North America: North America is set to see significant growth in the LED trunking market due to the increased adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions in both commercial and industrial settings. Infrastructure development is also a major driver of demand for LED trunking systems.

Europe’s market for LED trunking is expected to grow substantially due to Europe’s growing focus on energy efficiency. Smart city initiatives are also being heavily invested in the region, which is expected further to drive demand for LED trunking systems. Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific will dominate the global LED trunking market during the forecast period. This is due in part to the rising demand for energy-efficient lighting and the rising trend toward building automation systems. Infrastructure development is also a major driver of demand for LED trunking systems.

Drivers

Energy Efficiency: One of the primary drivers for the LED Trunking Systems market is an increasing need for energy-saving lighting solutions. LED trunking systems are highly energy-efficient, using significantly less power than traditional lighting systems, leading to lower utility bills and reduced carbon emissions.

Restraints

High Initial Costs: While LED trunking systems offer significant energy and cost-saving advantages in the long term, their high upfront expenses may deter some prospective customers.

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Smart Lighting Solutions: The growing popularity of smart lighting solutions presents an immense opportunity for the LED Trunking Systems market. As more buildings and homes adopt these systems, LED trunking systems can be integrated with them to offer greater control and versatility over lighting settings.

Challenges

High Competition: The LED Trunking Systems market is highly competitive, with many manufacturers and suppliers offering similar products. This can pose a challenge for companies attempting to establish themselves in this space and may result in pricing pressures and reduced profit margins.

Recent Developments

Osram Introduces New LED Trunking System: In 2021, Osram introduced their Linea LED trunking system. Featuring a sleek design, superior optics, and numerous connectivity options, this model is suitable for various industrial, retail, and commercial applications alike.

Key Market Segments

Type

Narrow Distribution

Wide Distribution

Other

Application

Commercial

Industrial

Warehouse

Other

Key Market Players

Philips Lighting Holding

GE Lighting

Havells Sylvania (Shanghai Feilo Acoustics)

Siteco Beleuchtungstechnik GmbH (Osram)

Zumtobel Group

TRILUX Group Management GmbH

Aura Light International

Luxon LED

Thorlux Lighting (F.W. Thorpe Plc Group)

Trieco Lighting Technology

Roxo Lighting

Item International Handel GmbH

Nordeon

Concord

Elux Led Lighting

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 2.81 Bn Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 6.24 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 8.3% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the market size of the LED trunking systems market?

A: According to recent market research, the global LED trunking systems market was valued at over USD 2.81 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.3% from 2023 to 2033.

Q: What are the key players in the LED trunking systems market?

A: Some of the key players in the LED trunking systems market include Philips Lighting Holding, GE Lighting, Havells Sylvania (Shanghai Feilo Acoustics), Siteco Beleuchtungstechnik GmbH (Osram), Zumtobel Group, TRILUX Group Management GmbH, Aura Light International, Luxon LED, Thorlux Lighting (F.W. Thorpe Plc Group), Trieco Lighting Technology, Roxo Lighting, Item International Handel GmbH, Nordeon, Concord, Elux Led Lighting.

Q: What are the applications of LED trunking systems?

A: LED trunking systems are used in a variety of applications including Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, and Other.

Q: What is an LED trunking system?

A: An LED trunking system is a lighting system that consists of a series of LED modules that can be linked together to form a continuous line of light. They are commonly used in commercial and industrial applications to provide high-quality, energy-efficient lighting.