In 2022, the global mobility scooters market size was valued at USD 1.91 billion and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2022-2032.

Mobility scooters are electrically-powered vehicles designed for people who have difficulty walking or moving due to disabilities or age-related conditions. They’re often found in homes, public places, and healthcare facilities so those with limited mobility can move around more freely and independently.

The market growth is being spurred on by factors such as an increasing number of people with mobility impairments due to aging populations, rising prevalence of chronic conditions like arthritis, and technological advances in mobility scooters. Furthermore, increased government support for mobility aids through subsidies and tax incentives is fuelling this growth trend.

Key Takeaways:

Growing Aging Population: The global aging population is one of the major drivers of the mobility scooters market. As people get older, they become more likely to experience mobility impairments and may need assistance such as scooters to maintain their independence and freedom.

Regional Snapshot

North America: North America dominated the global mobility scooters market in 2020 and is forecast to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The region boasts a well-established healthcare infrastructure as well as an aging population with high prevalence of mobility impairments, fueling market growth.

Drivers

Growing Aging Population: As the global population ages, mobility impairments are on the rise; this will continue to be one of the primary drivers for market growth in this space. Scooters and other mobility aids such as walkers are expected to become even more prevalent due to this growing geriatric population.

Restraints

High Cost: Mobility scooters can be expensive, especially those with advanced features like extended battery life and improved maneuverability. This may make them inaccessible for people with mobility impairments who may have limited financial resources.

Opportunities

Technological Advancements: Technological advancements such as lightweight materials, improved battery life and advanced safety features provide mobility scooter manufacturers with opportunities to develop innovative products and attract more consumers.

Challenges

Regulatory Challenges: Regulations related to mobility scooters can differ by region, creating difficulties for manufacturers and retailers in navigating various requirements and standards.

Recent Developments

Innovative Designs: Mobility scooter manufacturers are creating cutting-edge designs to attract consumers. For instance, some are creating foldable scooters which make transporting them a breeze, while others add advanced safety components like automatic braking systems for added peace of mind.

Key Market Segments

Type

3-wheeler

4-wheeler

5-wheeler

Application

In door

Out door

Key Market Players

Quingo

Invacare

Drive medical

Pride Mobility Products

Electric Mobility

Afikim Electric Vehicles

Amigo Mobility International

Golden Technologies

Hoveround

KYMCO

Merits Health

Sunrise Medical

TGA Mobility

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 1.91 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 3.94 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 7.5% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Question

Q: What is the current market size for the Mobility Scooters Market?

A: According to a report by Market.us, the Mobility Scooters Market was valued at USD 1.91 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.94 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Q: What are the key segments of the Mobility Scooters Market?

A: The Mobility Scooters Market can be segmented based on By Type (3-wheeler, 4-wheeler, 5-wheeler), By Application (In door, Out door), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Q: Who are the key players in the Mobility Scooters Market?

A: Some of the key players in the Mobility Scooters Market include Quingo, Invacare, Drive medical, Pride Mobility Products, Electric Mobility, Afikim Electric Vehicles, Amigo Mobility International, Golden Technologies, Hoveround, KYMCO, Merits Health, Sunrise Medical, TGA Mobility.

Prudour Private Limited

