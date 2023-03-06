Market Overview

The global ocular implants market size is expected to be worth around USD 24.3 Bn by 2032 from USD 14.0 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Ocular implants are used in the treatment of a variety of eye conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration. The rising prevalence of eye disorders, an aging population, and advancements in technology are some of the key drivers of market growth.

The ocular implants market refers to the segment of the healthcare industry that deals with the production, distribution, and sales of medical devices and implants used for the treatment of various eye disorders. Ocular implants are surgically implanted devices that are designed to restore or improve vision or treat various eye conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration.

These implants can be made of various materials such as polymers, silicone, acrylics and metals to suit the eye condition being treated. The ocular implants market includes products like intraocular lenses (IOLs), corneal implants, glaucoma implants, and other types of implants used in ophthalmic surgeries. Its growth is being driven by factors such as an increasing prevalence of eye disorders among aging populations and technological advancements within ophthalmology.

Key Takeaways

The global ocular implants market is a growing segment of the healthcare industry driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of eye diseases, an aging population, and technological advancements in the field of ophthalmology. Intraocular lenses (IOLs) are the largest product segment within the market, owing to their wide use in cataract surgery, and the development of premium IOLs with advanced features is expected to further drive market growth.

North America and Europe are the leading markets for ocular implants, but the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth due to growing healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness about eye disorders.

The market for ocular implants is highly competitive, with companies competing on factors such as product quality, pricing, and innovation. Projections indicate the ocular implants market will experience continued expansion over the coming years as demand for eye care services and treatments is expected to increase due to the aging of the global population.

Regional Snapshot

North America

North America is currently the leading market for ocular implants, accounting for a considerable share of total market revenue. This growth is fueled by the rising prevalence of eye diseases such as cataracts, glaucoma, and macular degeneration along with advanced healthcare infrastructure and high patient awareness levels. Furthermore, major players and the adoption of innovative technologies further contribute to market expansion.

Europe

Europe is a key market for ocular implants, with countries such as Germany, France, and the UK driving growth in this area. The market is driven by an aging population, increasing eye disease prevalence rates, and the growing adoption of advanced treatment options. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies and the presence of major players further contribute to its expansion within this region.

Asia-Pacific

Because eye disorders are becoming more common and people are becoming more aware of cutting-edge treatment alternatives, the ocular implant market is predicted to rise quickly in the Asia-Pacific region. A sizable patient base, growing healthcare costs, and increased use of cutting-edge ocular implant goods are what propel this region’s growth. A further element in this region’s market rise is the presence of growing economies like China and India.

Rest of the World

The Rest of the World (RoW), consisting of Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, is forecast to experience moderate growth in the ocular implants market. This region’s expansion is driven by increasing eye disease prevalence and the rising adoption of advanced treatment options. Furthermore, major players’ presence and development in healthcare infrastructure further contribute to market expansion within this region.

Drivers

The market for ocular implants is mostly driven by the rising incidence of eye conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, and macular degeneration.

Technical Developments: The creation of innovative goods and cutting-edge technology for ocular implants is predicted to drive market growth.

Increasing Aging Population: The market is primarily driven by the growing number of senior people, who are more likely to suffer from eye disorders.

Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures is Growing: The market is anticipated to expand as a result of consumers' increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures during ocular implant surgeries.

Restraints

High costs: The high cost associated with ocular implant procedures is a significant restraint on the market.

Risk of complications: Post-operative risks linked to these procedures pose an immense challenge to those in the eye implant market.

Limited reimbursement policies: The lack of reimbursement policies for ocular implant procedures could potentially hamper market expansion.

Shortage of skilled professionals: A shortage in experienced personnel trained in ocular implant procedures could further limit growth opportunities.

Opportunities

Emerging Markets: The development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets offers significant growth prospects for the market.

Growing Patient Awareness: Rising patient awareness about advanced treatment options is expected to fuel market expansion.

Investment in R&D: The increasing investment in research and development for ocular implant products is expected to drive market growth.

Partnerships & Collaborations: Partnerships between major players within the market may offer potential growth opportunities.

Challenges

Regulatory Barriers: The strict regulatory environment for ocular implant products could prove a barrier to market growth.

Intellectual Property Issues: Intellectual property rights and potential patent infringement could pose obstacles as well.

Competition: The fierce competition in the market may present a challenge to new entrants.

Ethical Concerns: Ethical issues related to ocular implant procedures, such as animal testing, may further hinder market expansion.

Recent Developments

FDA approval of Alcon’s AcrySof IQ Vivity intraocular lens: In August 2020, the US FDA approved Alcon’s AcrySof IQ Vivity intraocular lens, which is designed to provide a continuous range of vision from distance to near without glasses for cataract patients. Novartis acquires Encore Vision: In 2017, Novartis announced the acquisition of Encore Vision, a clinical-stage company focused on developing a novel treatment for presbyopia, a common age-related eye condition. Development of smart contact lenses: Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a prototype for a smart contact lens that can monitor glucose levels in the tears of diabetic patients, potentially reducing the need for fingerstick testing. The partnership between Bausch + Lomb and Mynosys: In October 2020, Bausch + Lomb announced a partnership with Mynosys, a medical technology company specializing in ophthalmic surgery. The partnership aimed to expand Bausch + Lomb’s surgical product portfolio with Mynosys’ Zepto precision pulse capsulotomy platform. In 2019, Carl Zeiss Meditec purchased both IanTECH, a US-based business researching micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) technology, and Veracity Innovations, a German startup providing surgical planning software for cataract surgery.

Key Market Segments

Based on Product Type Intraocular Lens Corneal Implants Orbital Implants Glaucoma Implants Ocular Prostheses

Based on Application Glaucoma Surgery Oculoplasty Drug Delivery Age-related Macular Degeneration Other Applications

Based on End-User Hospitals Specialty Eye Institutes Clinics Other End Users



Key Market Players

Alcon Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Inc. (Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

Carl Zeiss AG

Johnson & Johnson

Morcher GmbH

Hoya Corporation

Glaukos Corporation

STAAR Surgical Company

Gerresheimer AG Company Profile

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co. LTD

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 14.0 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 24.3 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 5.8% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the size of the global ocular implants market?

A: According to a report by Market.us the global ocular implants market was valued at USD 14.0 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 24.3 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Q: Who are some of the key players in the global ocular implants market?

A: Some of the key players in the global ocular implants market include Alcon Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc. (Bausch Health Companies Inc.), Carl Zeiss AG, Johnson & Johnson, Morcher GmbH, Hoya Corporation, Glaukos Corporation, STAAR Surgical Company, Gerresheimer AG Company Profile, Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co. LTD

Q: What was the Market Segmentation of the Ocular Implants Market?

A: Based on Product Type, Intraocular Lens, Corneal Implants, Orbital Implants, Glaucoma Implants, Ocular Prostheses, Based on Application, Glaucoma Surgery, Oculoplasty, Drug Delivery, Age-related Macular Degeneration, Other Applications, Based on End-User Hospitals Specialty Eye Institutes, Clinics, Other End Users

