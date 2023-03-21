WHAT WE HAVE ON THIS PAGE

Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: The smart waste market was estimated to be worth USD 2.6 billion in 2022 and was expected to reach its peak value of USD 10.1 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% between 2022 and 2032.

The global smart waste market is projected to experience strong growth during the forecast period. Advanced technologies such as IoT, Big Data, and AI are used in these systems to optimize waste collection and disposal procedures. By doing so, these systems help reduce waste production while increasing recycling rates – thus contributing towards environmental sustainability.

The smart waste market is a rapidly developing sector that seeks to utilize technology for improved waste management processes and decreased production. It’s expected to keep expanding over the coming years due to factors such as rising urbanization, increasing waste generation rates, and growing awareness regarding its environmental effects.

The market is segmented by solution, service, and application. Smart waste solutions range from smart bins and fleet management systems to landfill solutions; while services include managed services, professional services, and deployment/integration tasks. Applications of these solutions and services include municipal waste, industrial waste, and e-waste. Overall, the smart waste market is expected to experience significant growth over the coming years due to improved waste management processes as well as the rising adoption of IoT technologies such as smart city technologies.

Key Takeaways

The global smart waste market is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period.

The market is being fuelled by factors such as rising urbanization, increasing awareness about environmental sustainability, and government initiatives to promote smart waste management practices.

North America and Europe are the two leading regions in the global smart waste market, due to their established waste management infrastructures and government support for smart waste initiatives.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate over the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of smart waste management systems in emerging economies such as China and India.

Regional Snapshot

North America and Europe are the two major regions in the global smart waste market, due to their established waste management infrastructure and government support for initiatives. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of smart waste management systems in emerging economies such as China and India.

Drivers

Government Initiatives and Regulations: Governments around the world are taking initiatives to promote waste management and reduce generation. Smart waste technology can assist governments in reaching their goals of reducing waste production while improving efficiency in managing it.

Urbanization: With increasing urbanization comes to an increase in the volume of waste generated in cities. Smart waste management can help cities manage their waste more efficiently and reduce its environmental impact through improved disposal methods.

Increased Environmental Awareness: Consumers are becoming more mindful of the environmental consequences of waste generation and are demanding more sustainable waste management practices. Smart waste technology can assist businesses and municipalities meet these demands while reducing their carbon footprints.

Advances in Technology: Thanks to rapid technological progress, smart waste management systems are becoming more cost-effective and straightforward to deploy. This has made it simpler for businesses and municipalities to adopt this cutting-edge waste technology.

Restrictions

Adopting smart waste technology necessitates a substantial upfront investment, which could prove prohibitive for small and medium-sized businesses as well as municipalities.

Lack of Skilled Personnel: Smart waste management systems require highly qualified technicians and engineers to operate and maintain them. Unfortunately, a shortage of these personnel may pose an obstacle to the widespread adoption of this cutting-edge technology.

Lack of Skilled Personnel: Smart waste management systems require highly qualified technicians and engineers to operate and maintain them. Unfortunately, a shortage of these personnel may pose an obstacle to the widespread adoption of this cutting-edge technology.

Limited Awareness: Despite growing concern about waste's environmental effects, many businesses and municipalities still do not understand the advantages of smart waste technology. This can be a deterrent to the adoption of this innovative solution.

Resistance to Change: Adopting smart waste technology necessitates modifications in existing waste management processes and may face opposition from employees or stakeholders who are unwilling to adapt.

Opportunities

With an aging global population and urbanization trend expected to fuel growth in the smart waste market, efficient waste management systems will become even more essential.

The growing adoption of IoT and cloud computing technologies present new possibilities for the creation of smart waste management solutions.

Government initiatives to encourage smart city projects and sustainable waste management practices are anticipated to drive the growth of the smart waste market.

Challenges

The high cost of implementing smart waste management systems poses a major obstacle to the market’s expansion.

Furthermore, a lack of awareness and understanding among consumers and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) regarding their advantages also poses an obstacle.

Another obstacle facing waste management systems is a shortage of skilled personnel.

Recent Developments

In 2020, Amsterdam implemented a smart waste collection system that uses sensors to detect when bins are full and need emptying, thus cutting down on trips for collection.

In 2021, IBM and Safaricom announced a collaboration to develop an innovative waste management solution for Kenya that utilizes IoT and AI technologies for improved waste collection and disposal.

Also, in 2022, the UK government committed a whopping PS4.3 million towards developing smart waste management technologies like smart bins and tracking systems.

Key Market Segments

Type

Asset Management

Analytics & Reporting

Fleet Tracking & Monitoring

Mobile Workforce Management

Application

Food & Retail

Construction

Manufacturing & Industrial

HealthCare

Municipalities

Colleges & Universities

Key Market Players

Covanta Energy

Republic Services

Waste Management

BRE SMARTWaste

RecycleSmart Solutions

ROS ROCA’s

Enevo

Harvest Power

Bigbelly

Suez Environment

Veolia North America

Enerkem

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 2.6 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 10.1 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 15.1% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is smart waste management?

A: Smart waste management utilizes technology, such as sensors and IoT devices, to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in waste collection and disposal processes.

Q: What are some examples of smart waste management technologies?

A: Smart bins, tracking systems, and predictive analytics tools are some examples.

Q: What are the advantages of smart waste management?

A: The advantages of smart waste management include improved efficiency and cost-effectiveness in waste collection and disposal processes, reduced environmental impact, as well as enhanced public health and safety outcomes.

Q: What are some challenges associated with implementing smart waste management solutions?

A: Some obstacles to implementation include high implementation costs, lack of awareness among consumers and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and a shortage of experienced personnel.

Q: What is the future outlook for the smart waste market?

A: The smart waste market is expected to experience continued growth over the coming years, driven by an increasing need for effective management systems and the rising adoption of IoT and cloud computing technologies.