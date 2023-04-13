Trunking System Market Size | USD 40.42 billion by 2032

Published Via 11Press: The trunking system market is a niche industry, providing secure, dependable communication solutions to public safety agencies, transportation, utilities and other industries that need constant connectivity. Trunking systems can be utilized for voice or data calls as they offer features like group calling, priority access and encryption for security when communicating.

According to Market.us’ report, the global trunking system market size was valued at USD 19.25 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach USD 40.42 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period.

The trunking system market is being driven by an increasing need for secure communication systems in various industries. Public safety agencies rely on trunking systems to maintain effective communication during emergency situations, while transportation and utility firms use trunking systems to enhance their communication capabilities and operational efficiency.

Key Takeaway

This market was expanding and has a substantial market share.

Market forces included the growing demand for security and public safety in different industries and reliable, efficient communications systems.

Trunking System markets were dominated by North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Segmentation was done based on technology type, industry and geographic.

There were three types of technology used for trunking: digital mobile radio (DMR), Project 25 (P25), TETRA.

There were many end-users for trunking systems. They included transportation and utilities as well as commercial and public safety.

Regional Snapshot

North America: North America dominated the Trunking System market due to its widespread adoption across various end-user industries such as public safety, transportation and utilities. Furthermore, this region had an established infrastructure and technology that supported market expansion.

Europe: Europe was the second-largest region in the Trunking System market, driven by factors such as an increasing adoption of digitalization and automation across various end user industries and a need for reliable communication systems. Furthermore, there was an elevated demand for public safety and security across various sectors, further fuelling market expansion.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region had tremendous potential in the Trunking System market due to the growing adoption of advanced technologies across various end-user industries, especially China and India. With a large population and emerging economies, there were ample opportunities for market expansion within this region.

The Asia Pacific region had tremendous potential in the Trunking System market due to the growing adoption of advanced technologies across various end-user industries, especially China and India. With a large population and emerging economies, there were ample opportunities for market expansion within this region. Rest of the World: The Rest of the World region had a smaller market share in the Trunking System market. However, it was witnessing increasing demand for trunking systems across various end-user industries such as oil and gas, mining, and construction which presented potential growth opportunities for this market.

Key Market Segments

Type

Narrow Distribution

Wide Distribution

Application

Commercial

Industrial

Warehouse

Key Market Players

Philips Lighting Holding

GE lighting

Havells Sylvania (Shanghai Feilo Acoustics)

Siteco Beleuchtungstechnik GmbH (OSRAM)

Zumtobel Group

TRILUX Group Management GmbH

Aura Light International

Luxon LED

Thorlux Lighting (F.W. Thorpe Plc Group)

Drivers

Need for Reliable and Efficient Communication: Trunking systems were increasingly in demand due to the requirement for reliable communication across numerous end-user industries such as public safety, transportation, utilities, and industrial sectors. Trunking systems provided clear and secure voice and data transmission which was essential in mission-critical operations.

Technology Advancements: The Trunking System market was benefitting from technological advances such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud-based services. These developments enabled better connectivity, increased capacity, and enhanced security which in turn drove market growth.

Increased Demand for Public Safety and Security: With the growing need for public safety and security in various end-user industries, trunking systems were becoming more essential. They offered rapid response times, reliable communication, and enhanced situational awareness – making them invaluable tools for first responders during emergency situations.

Government Initiatives and Regulations: The Trunking System market was being driven by government initiatives and regulations designed to enhance public safety and security. Governments were investing in advanced communication systems to speed up emergency response times and enable interoperability between different agencies.

The Trunking System Market Benefited From the Growing Adoption of Digitalization and Automation: As more end-user industries adopted digitalization and automation, trunking systems provided seamless communication between different automated systems, fuelling market growth.

Restraints

High cost of implementation: Implementing trunking systems proved to be a major hurdle in the market. They required substantial investments in infrastructure, hardware and software – creating an impediment for some end-users.

Compatibility Issues: Compatibility problems between different trunking systems and devices were a major obstacle in the market. Trunking systems required seamless integration with various devices and programs, which presented some challenges to some end-users.

Lack of Awareness and Expertise: Lack of knowledge regarding operating and maintaining trunking systems was a major barrier to market growth. End-users required skilled personnel to operate and maintain these systems, which proved challenging in certain regions.

Security Concerns: Security issues related to trunking systems, such as cyber-attacks, were a deterrent for some market participants. Trunking systems needed robust measures in place to prevent unauthorized access or data breaches – something some end-users found difficult.

Competition from Alternative Communication Technologies: The competition from alternative communication technologies, such as mobile networks, was a challenge for the market. End-users had the freedom to select from a variety of communication options which presented trunking system providers with an uphill battle to differentiate themselves in this crowded space.

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Critical Communication: The growing need for reliable and secure communications in industries such as public safety, transportation, utilities and industrial sectors presented a unique opportunity for the Trunking System market. Trunking systems provided reliable and secure connections that were essential in mission-critical operations.

Emergence of 5G technology: The advent of 5G technology presented significant opportunities for the Trunking System market. 5G offered high-speed and low-latency communication, which was essential for real-time applications like video streaming and data transmission, propelling market growth.

Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Services: The growing adoption of cloud-based services presented tremendous opportunities for the Trunking System market. Cloud-based solutions provided increased scalability, versatility, and cost efficiency – factors driving market expansion.

The rising need for interoperability: The growing requirement for interoperability among various communication systems created significant opportunities in the Trunking System market. Trunking systems offered seamless integration with various communication tools, propelling market growth.

Growth Potential for Advanced Public Safety and Security Systems: The growing need for advanced public safety and security across various regions created substantial growth prospects for the Trunking System market. Governments are investing in modern communication systems to speed up emergency response times and enhance interoperability between different agencies, creating a favorable environment for market expansion.

Challenges

High Initial Investment Requirement: Implementing Trunking Systems requires a substantial upfront investment, in infrastructure, hardware and software – which may prove an obstacle for some end-users.

Regulatory Challenges: Implementing Trunking Systems presented a significant regulatory obstacle for the market. End-users had to meet various regulations and standards related to communication systems, adding complexity and cost during implementation.

Complexity of Integration: Integrating Trunking Systems with existing communication infrastructure presented a challenge for the market. End-users demanded seamless connectivity between various communication systems and devices, which presented some organizations with an uphill battle.

Limited Spectrum Availability: Spectrum availability was a major challenge for Trunking Systems, as it directly affected the quality and coverage of communication services. As such, spectrum allocation remained an important concern in this market.

Competition from Alternative Communication Technologies: Trunking System providers faced stiff competition from alternative communication technologies such as mobile networks and Wi-Fi, creating a challenge for them in the market. End-users had an array of choices when it came to communication methods, making it difficult for them to differentiate themselves on the basis of price or features offered.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 19.25 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 40.42 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 7.7% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Question

Q: What is the current market size for the Trunking System Market?

A: According to a report by Market.us, the Trunking System Market was valued at USD 19.25 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 40.42 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Q: What are the key segments of the Trunking System Market?

A: The Trunking System Market can be segmented based on By Type (Narrow Distribution, Wide Distribution), By Application (Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Q: Who are the key players in the Trunking System Market?

A: Some of the key players in the Trunking System Market include Philips Lighting Holding, GE lighting, Havells Sylvania (Shanghai Feilo Acoustics), Siteco Beleuchtungstechnik GmbH (OSRAM), Zumtobel Group, TRILUX Group Management GmbH, Aura Light International, Luxon LED, Thorlux Lighting (F.W. Thorpe Plc Group).

Shared On:



