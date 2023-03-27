Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: The video services market is an industry that provides on-demand video content to consumers through various platforms, such as streaming services, cable/satellite providers, and internet-based video providers. This sector has seen tremendous growth over the last few years due to increased internet availability and the rising popularity of on-demand video programming.

According to Market.us’ report, the global video services market size was valued at USD 376.36 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% from 2022-2032.

The growing adoption of smart devices, rising disposable incomes, and the rising popularity of subscription-based services are some of the primary factors propelling growth in this market.

Subscription-based video-on-demand (SVOD) services are expected to dominate the market, accounting for the lion’s share of the revenue. This is attributed to consumers’ growing preference for services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+; who are increasingly willing to pay for high-quality video content they can watch anytime.

Overall, the video services market is expected to maintain its growth trajectory in the coming years due to the increasing availability of high-quality content, the proliferation of smart devices, and the rising popularity of subscription-based services.

Key Takeaway

Regional Snapshot

North America: North America is currently the leading market for video services, accounting for more than 40% of the global market share. This growth can be attributed to the high adoption of streaming services in the region as well as major players like Netflix and Amazon.

Europe is the second-largest market for video services, driven by streaming popularity and the growing adoption of smart devices like smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is forecast to experience the highest growth rate, driven by increasing internet penetration and on-demand video services in countries like China and India. Furthermore, this region boasts a large middle class with increasing disposable incomes which will further fuel the demand for high-quality video content.

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Smart Devices: The increasing availability of smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices is driving growth in the video services market. Consumers are increasingly accessing video content through these gadgets; this trend is expected to continue over the coming years.

Restraints

Content Acquisition Costs: One of the major obstacles facing video service providers is the rising cost of acquiring high-quality content. As more players enter the market and competition heats up, this has an effect on profitability for existing providers and makes it harder for new ones to break in.

Opportunities

Original Content Creation: As the video services market becomes increasingly competitive, providers are looking to stand out by creating original content. This offers them a chance to cultivate loyal subscribers and attract new customers alike.

Challenges

Competition: The video services market is becoming increasingly crowded, with new providers entering and established players expanding their offerings. This increases competition and makes it difficult for providers to stand out and attract customers.

Key Market Segments

Type

Transactional

Catch-up TV

Subscription Models

Application

Commercial

Personal

Key Market Players

Amazon

Comcast

Hulu

Netflix

Vudu

Apple

Blinkbox

CinemaNow

Crackle

DirecTV

Google

Indieflix

Popcornflix

Rovi

SnagFilms

Time Warner

Verizon

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 376.36 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 1211.34 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 12.4% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Question

Q: What is the current market size for the Video Services Market?

A: According to a report by Market.us, the Video Services Market was valued at USD 376.36 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1211.34 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

Q: What are the key segments of the Video Services Market?

A: The Video Services Market can be segmented based on Type (Transactional, Catch-up TV, Subscription Models), By Application (Commercial, Personal), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Q: Who are the key players in the Video Services Market?

A: Some of the key players in the Video Services Market include Amazon, Comcast, Hulu, Netflix, Vudu, Apple, Blinkbox, CinemaNow, Crackle, DirecTV, Google, Indieflix, Popcornflix, Rovi, SnagFilms, Time Warner, Verizon.

