Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: Volumetric Display Market encompasses three-dimensional (3D) display technologies that enable users to view images in three dimensions rather than on a two-dimensional screen. Volumetric Display Market employs various techniques for creating the illusion of 3D images, such as holography, laser beams and other technologies. The market for volumetric displays is expected to expand rapidly over the coming years, driven by an increasing need for immersive 3D experiences across a variety of industries. Key sectors predicted to drive demand include entertainment, gaming, healthcare, education and military and defense.

Volumetric display market is expected to reach USD 7.39 Bn by 2033, from USD 0.48 Bn in 2023. This growth rate CAGR of 31.27% is forecast for the period 2023-2033.

The entertainment industry is forecast to be a major growth driver of the volumetric display market, as demand for immersive 3D experiences in movies, TV shows, and video games continue to increase. Furthermore, healthcare is another potential target market for volumetric displays since they can be utilized for medical imaging and visualization. However, the high cost of volumetric display technology is currently a major obstacle to widespread adoption, particularly in consumer markets. Furthermore, since this technology is still relatively new, there are challenges associated with producing high-quality 3D images that can be viewed from various angles.

Despite these obstacles, the volumetric display market is expected to expand rapidly over the coming years as new applications for this technology materialize and its capabilities become more sophisticated and cost-effective.

Key Takeaways

Regional Snapshot

North America is forecasted to be the leading market for volumetric displays, with the United States leading the region’s growth. This region is being propelled forward by major technology companies and an increasing demand for immersive experiences in the entertainment and gaming industries.

Drivers

Demand for Immersive Experiences: Immersive experiences are becoming increasingly sought-after across a variety of industries, such as entertainment, gaming, healthcare, education, and military and defense. Volumetric displays provide a more immersive environment compared to traditional displays which are fueling their adoption.

Restraints

High cost: Volumetric displays are currently expensive, which hinders their widespread adoption in consumer markets. This high price point poses a significant obstacle for this segment of the market.

Opportunities

Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR): Volumetric displays can be utilized to create immersive VR and AR experiences, enabling users to interact with 3D objects more realistically. This opens the door for gaming, training, and education applications alike. It can be utilized to create 3D representations of medical images such as CT scans and MRIs, helping doctors better diagnose and treat patients.

Challenges

Technical Challenges: Generating high-quality 3D images that can be viewed from various angles presents technical difficulties. To address these problems, new materials and display methods must be developed.

Recent Developments

Development of New Materials: Experts are developing materials for volumetric displays that offer higher resolution and superior color reproduction. For instance, researchers from the University of California at Riverside recently created a brand-new type of photopolymer that can be utilized to manufacture premium quality volumetric displays.

Market Segmentation

By Display Type:

Static-volume display

Swept-volume display

By End-use:

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Media, Communication, & Entertainment

Education & Training

Others (Oil & Gas, Mining, etc.)

Маrkеt Kеу Рlауеrѕ

3dicon Corp.

Holografika KFT

Lightspace Technologies

Holoxica Limited

Zebra Imaging

Voxon

Burton Inc.

Jiangmen Seekway Technology Ltd.

Leia Inc.

Alioscopy

Soscho GmbH

Actuality Systems, Inc.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 0.37 Bn Revenue forecast by 2033 USD 7.39 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 31.27% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2033

Key Questions

1. What are the main key drivers of the growth of the volumetric display market?

Ans: Key drivers for the growth of the volumetric display market include increasing demand for 3D displays in different applications, advancements in technology, and rising investment by companies in the market.

2. What are the major applications of volumetric displays and which industries are adopting them?

Ans: The major applications of volumetric displays include medical imaging, education and training, gaming, product design and visualization, and advertising. Industries that are adopting volumetric displays include healthcare, education, entertainment, aerospace and defense, automotive, and retail.

3. What are the future prospects and growth opportunities for the volumetric display market?

Ans: The future prospects and growth opportunities for the volumetric display market containing the increasing adoption of 3D displays in emerging applications like live events and advertising, the development of new display methods and materials, and holographic displays in growing demand

4. What is the advanced technology in volumetric display technology?

Ans: The latest technological advancements in volumetric display technology involve photopolymers and laser-assisted particle manipulation. Also, development in the power of computing and artificial intelligence are enabling more complex, realistic 3D images to be created in real-time.

5. What are the recent trends and growth prospects in the volumetric display market, which could influence its development in the future?

Ans: The volumetric display market has seen recent trends and developments such as the adoption of volumetric displays in advertising and live events, the development of new materials and methods, and increased investment by companies. Furthermore, holographic displays are seeing increasing demand, along with their integration into other technologies like virtual or augmented reality which is expected to further propel its growth over the coming years.

