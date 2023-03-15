WHAT WE HAVE ON THIS PAGE

The global wireless routers market was valued at USD 9.53 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 20.20 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The global wireless router market is a rapidly growing industry. It involves the production and sale of devices that allow wireless communication between multiple devices via a local area network or a wide-area network (WAN). Wireless routers are used by both residential and commercial customers that require reliable internet connectivity.

The wireless router market is being driven by several factors, including the rising adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, high-speed internet demand, and cloud-based services. Furthermore, home automation and Internet of Things (IoT) devices have seen a meteoric rise in popularity – both requiring a reliable and speedy internet connection.

Key Takeaway

The increased use of smart devices and rising demand for high-speed internet access are what is driving the growth of the wireless router market globally.

Customers seeking dependable and quick connectivity are both residential and commercial.

Market segments can be created based on application, technology, or product type.

Although Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest compound annual growth rate throughout the projection period, North America is currently the largest market for wireless routers.

The market is anticipated to develop steadily in the future because of reasons such as rising demand for high-speed internet access, growing usage of smart homes and IoT devices, and advancements in technologies like Wi-Fi 6 and mesh networking.

Regional Snapshot

The wireless router market is divided into various regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is currently the leading market for wireless routers, due to the high adoption of advanced technologies and the presence of several major players in the region. North America is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period due to increasing demand for high-speed internet connection as well as an uptick in smart homes and IoT devices.

is currently the leading market for wireless routers, due to the high adoption of advanced technologies and the presence of several major players in the region. North America is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period due to increasing demand for high-speed internet connection as well as an uptick in smart homes and IoT devices. Europe has become a major market for wireless routers, driven by the growing adoption of smart homes and Internet of Things devices as well as high-speed internet connection needs in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period, due to the rising adoption of smart devices and demand for high-speed internet in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Furthermore, home automation and Internet of Things devices are driving market expansion within this region.

region is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period, due to the rising adoption of smart devices and demand for high-speed internet in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Furthermore, home automation and Internet of Things devices are driving market expansion within this region. Africa and South America will make substantial advancements as a result of their rising smartphone usage and need for high-speed internet connection.

DRIVERS

The growing use of smart devices: The need for wireless routers is being driven by the rising use of smartphones, tablets, and other smart devices. Wireless routers offer the dependable and quick internet connections that these devices need.

The need for wireless routers is being driven by the rising use of smartphones, tablets, and other smart devices. Wireless routers offer the dependable and quick internet connections that these devices need. Escalating need for fast internet connectivity The demand for high-speed internet connectivity, which wireless routers enable, is being driven by the growth of cloud-based services, video streaming, and online gaming.

Cloud-based service proliferation: The demand for fast internet and dependable wireless routers is being driven by the rising use of cloud-based services like online backup, video conferencing, and file sharing.

Home automation and IoT gadgets are becoming more popular: Demand for wireless routers that can offer these devices dependable and secure connectivity is being driven by the growing popularity of home automation and IoT devices.

Demand for wireless routers that can offer these devices dependable and secure connectivity is being driven by the growing popularity of home automation and IoT devices. Accessibility of cutting-edge technologies: As cutting-edge technologies like Wi-Fi 6 and mesh networking become more widely accessible, they are encouraging the use of wireless routers since they offer quicker and more dependable connectivity.

RESTRAINTS

High Competition: The wireless router market is highly competitive, with several major players offering a diverse selection of products. This makes it difficult for smaller firms to stay ahead and gain market share.

The wireless router market is highly competitive, with several major players offering a diverse selection of products. This makes it difficult for smaller firms to stay ahead and gain market share. Security Issues: With the rising adoption of smart devices and the Internet of Things (IoT), security concerns have also escalated. Wireless routers, in particular, are vulnerable to cyber attacks which could compromise the safety of all connected devices.

Security Issues: With the rising adoption of smart devices and the Internet of Things (IoT), security concerns have also escalated. Wireless routers, in particular, are vulnerable to cyber attacks which could compromise the safety of all connected devices.

Technological Limitations: Despite significant advances in wireless technology, some technical limitations still exist that can negatively affect the performance of wireless routers. For instance, interference from other devices and physical obstacles such as walls and buildings may impede signal reception.

Infrastructure Limitations: In some regions, access to high-speed internet may be limited, potentially hindering the adoption of wireless routers.

OPPORTUNITIES

Smart homes and Internet of Things (IoT) devices are becoming more and more popular, and this creates a large opportunity for the wireless router industry. Wireless routers are an essential part of the connectivity that these devices need to be dependable and secure.

Increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity: Given that wireless routers are a vital technology for delivering this connectivity, the market for wireless routers is positioned to benefit from the rising demand for high-speed internet connectivity.

The growing availability of cutting-edge technologies: Since quicker and more dependable connectivity is provided by cutting-edge technologies like Wi-Fi 6 and mesh networking, this trend creates a market opportunity for wireless routers.

Since quicker and more dependable connectivity is provided by cutting-edge technologies like Wi-Fi 6 and mesh networking, this trend creates a market opportunity for wireless routers. Growing Demand for Wi-Fi Hotspots: As Wi-Fi hotspots become increasingly commonplace in public places such as airports, coffee shops, and hotels, there is a potential opportunity for the wireless router market – since these routers are used to provide these hotspots.

Emerging Markets: Emerging markets such as India, China, and Southeast Asia present an immense opportunity for the wireless router market, due to their rapid increases in internet penetration and increasing adoption of smart devices.

CHALLENGES

Privacy and Security Concerns: As the number of connected devices grows, so too does the risk of privacy and security breaches. This presents a major obstacle for the wireless router market as routers serve as prime entry points for cyberattacks.

Privacy and Security Concerns: As the number of connected devices grows, so too does the risk of privacy and security breaches. This presents a major obstacle for the wireless router market as routers serve as prime entry points for cyberattacks.

High Cost of Advanced Technologies: While advanced technologies like Wi-Fi 6 and mesh networking offer better performance, they come at a higher cost. This could present an issue for consumers who may not be willing to shell out more money for these features.

While advanced technologies like Wi-Fi 6 and mesh networking offer better performance, they come at a higher cost. This could present an issue for consumers who may not be willing to shell out more money for these features. Interference and Coverage Limitations: Wireless signals can be affected by interference from other devices and physical obstacles like walls and buildings, which could negatively impact their coverage and performance. This poses a challenge to consumers when using wireless routers.

Interference and Coverage Limitations: Wireless signals can be affected by interference from other devices and physical obstacles like walls and buildings, which could negatively impact their coverage and performance. This poses a challenge to consumers when using wireless routers.

Competition from Alternative Technologies: Wireless routers are the most common way to provide Wi-Fi connection, but there are other technologies such as cellular data and satellite internet that can offer connectivity in areas where wireless routers may not be available.

Infrastructure Limitations: In some regions, access to high-speed internet may be limited, which could hinder the adoption of wireless routers.

Wireless routers are the most common way to provide Wi-Fi connection, but there are other technologies such as cellular data and satellite internet that can offer connectivity in areas where wireless routers may not be available. Infrastructure Limitations: In some regions, access to high-speed internet may be limited, which could hinder the adoption of wireless routers.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

August 2022 – ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) unveiled the ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro gaming router, designed to deliver ultrafast Wi-Fi speeds of 6 and 10 Gbps Ethernet connectivity to gamers of all types. Its two 5 GHz bands and one 2.4 GHz band are backward compatible with older Wi-Fi devices while newer ones can take advantage of advanced technology which boosts connection speeds and signal strength. On January 2022, TP-Link, a provider of consumer and business networking products, unveiled Aginet: an internet service provider solution. Under this banner, TP-Link will release a comprehensive range of products and solutions such as Wi-Fi routers, Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi, GPON OLT routers, GPON Wi-Fi routers, VDSL modem routers, and 4G/5G routers.

Key Market Segments

Type

Single Band Wireless Routers

Dual Band Wireless Routers

Tri-Band Wireless Routers

Application

Family or Individual Consumer

Business Application

Key Market Players included in the report

TP-LINK

D-Link

Cisco

Tenda

Belkin (Linksys)

NETCORE Group (Qihoo 360)

MERCURY

Netgear

FAST

Buffalo

Amped

Edimax

Asus

Huawei

Xiaomi

HiWiFi

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the market size of the Wireless Router market?

A: The global wireless router market was valued at USD 9.53 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 20.20 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Q: Who are the key players in the Wireless Router market?

A: Some of the key players in the Wireless Router market include TP-LINK, D-Link, Cisco, Tenda, Belkin (Linksys), NETCORE Group (Qihoo 360), MERCURY, Netgear, FAST, Buffalo, Amped, Edimax, Asus, Huawei, Xiaomi, HiWiFi.

Q: How is the Wireless Router market segmented?

A: The Wireless Router market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. By product type, the market is segmented into single-band routers, dual-band routers, and tri-band routers. And by application, the market is segmented into Family or Individual Consumer, Business Applications. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.