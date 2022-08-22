What Is Agile?

Agile Statistics: It is an iterative method of project management and software development that supports teams in providing value to their clients more quickly and with fewer headaches. Instead of focusing on the “big bang,” agile teams deliver work in small but easily consumable increments. Additionally, teams have an easy way to quickly respond to changes by continuously evaluating plans, requirements, and results.

This article will discuss how and why this Agile has gained popularity, whether you are considering adopting it or just curious about the latest trends.

Top Agile Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

How Popular Is Agile?

Agile is a software development methodology that has been gaining popularity in recent years. Agile emphasizes collaboration, customer feedback, and iterative development. Many organizations are adopting agile methods in order to improve their software development process. In this sub-point, we will take a look at how popular agile is becoming and what factors are driving its popularity.

#1. Agile is the preferred method of implementation in federal IT projects (80%).

As the world of technology continues to evolve, so too must the way in which we manage large projects. The traditional waterfall model simply isn’t equipped to deal with the rapidly changing landscape of IT. That’s why more and more organizations are turning to Agile.

Agile is a flexible, iterative approach that allows for constant adaptation and change. It’s well-suited for projects that are subject to change or uncertain requirements.

Agile adoption isn’t just for organizations outside of parastatals. More than three-quarters all IT projects use an Agile approach.

#2. Agile adoption was a beneficial for the FBI.

Even the FBI is now adopting Agile. After two failed attempts at project management, the FBI found success with Agile. It speaks volumes about its effectiveness.

#3. Many Fortune 500 companies have adopted Agile.

According to Agile adoption statistics, plenty of Fortune 500 companies have adopted Agile. It is one of the most popular project management methodologies in the world. Many people believe that it is the best way to manage software development projects. Why? Because Agile teams are able to build and deliver working software faster. And, since it is always changing, Agile allows for quick reaction to the needs of the business and end users.

Some of the biggest names in Agile adoption are Cisco, Microsoft and IBM. This means that you too could benefit from Agile adoption.

#4. 27.4% manufacturers depend solely on Agile.

The manufacturing industry is also jumping on board, with almost one-quarter using Agile. More than half (50%) of the construction industry employs a combination, which can include Agile.



Advantages Of Agile Adoption

Adopting Agile has some worthwhile advantages. This section will provide more information about these benefits and help you to understand how Agile can work for your business. Here are some of the insights gleaned from our research.



#5. Full Scrum usage can result in up to a 250% improvement in product quality.

When different teams develop products using Scrum, defect density is drastically reduced. Those who didn’t use Full Scrum experienced more than 20 defects, while those who adapted Full Scrum experienced less than 10 defects.

#6. Generally, 9% of Agile projects fail.

This is impressive and significant, particularly when compared with the waterfall methodology. Waterfall methodology experiences a 29% failure rate, which is more than 3 times higher than Agile.



#7. 98% of companies have become more successful because of Agile.

This is why it is not surprising that 71% of businesses are using Agile, and many Fortune 500 companies have also shown an interest in Agile.

#8. Agile projects are almost 1.5 times more successful compared to waterfall projects.

Agile initiatives are successful 64% of the time, compared to waterfall projects which are successful only 49% of the time.

#9. Agile teams are nearly 25% more productive.

These teams are also 50% faster to market than non-agile teams, which increases their long-term effectiveness. This is because Agile helps teams remain more concentrated on the current work.

Agile Adoption Statistics

Adopting Agile has many benefits for businesses, so many firms are switching. Agile results in more growth, quality, productivity, and other benefits. These are the facts:

#10. The leading cause of 44% of Agile project failures is a lack of prior experience with Agile techniques.

Other frequent causes of failure include organizational cultures that conflict with agile values (42%), poor management (38%), and external pressure to keep old traditions such as waterfall (37%). And doing so can be extremely expensive, as the American government has lost an astounding $32 billion because of IT projects failures alone.

#11. Companies have seen an average 60% increase in revenue and profit since using Agile.

However, of nearly 1,300 IT and business leaders surveyed globally, just a tiny portion could fully deploy Agile and reap these benefits. Agile is, therefore, best applied when completely adopted rather than when just partially executed.

#12. Agile has been adopted by approximately 80% of federal IT projects.

This adoption is probably related to the trend toward smaller, less expensive IT initiatives, which is not the primary factor. For example, from 2004 to 2015, the duration of most federal IT projects was reduced from nine years to less than two years.

#13. Accountability, productivity, prioritization, collaboration, and feedback are the top 5 reasons teams choose Agile.

The last four of which help to boost productivity. Improved team focus and communication led to a nearly 25% boost in productivity on agile products.

Agile Transformation Statistics

These are the insights that you need to understand the role of culture in transformations.



#14. How organizations measure the effectiveness of their employees They are successful in their agile transformations:

59% Customer/user satisfaction

58% Business Value

Attained 50% Business goals

48% On-time delivery

Quality: 48%

41% Productivity

41% Organizational Culture/Morale

#15. Only 13% responded to a KPMG survey stating that their top management fully supports agile transformation. (Source: KPMG)

#16. 68% agreed that leaders empowered them, but after accounting for cognitive bias, the neuroscience analysis revealed that only 17% felt empowered. (Source: JCURV)

#17 74% organizations undergoing an Agile Transformation do not believe that their organization supports agile culture. (Source: KPMG)

#18. 62% top management think agile has no implications. (Source: KPMG)

Agile Trends and Predictions

Agile has undoubtedly gained popularity over the years, but how quickly has it grown? It’s also crucial to analyze where this methodology will go in the upcoming years. Our research reveals that:

#19. JIRA software is a popular tool used in Agile management and development teams.

JIRA software is very popular because of its many features. For instance, Agile features in JIRA software include problem types, user bugs and stories, workflows, boards, roadmap, backlog, and reporting charts.

#20. In 2020, the adoption of agile methods accelerated, with 43% of companies reporting that their inclination in that direction has grown over the previous 90 days.

It could be due to a more significant number of remote workers. These workers need to communicate more effectively with one another. In fact, according to 33% of firms, Agile is being used to manage distributed teams.

#21. Since 2002, more businesses adopting Agile have raised up to 88%.

The percentage of businesses using Agile was just under 10% in 2002. But over time, that percentage increased to 80% in some industries. This is particularly true for the federal IT projects, which have significantly shifted toward Agile methodology.

#22. The most well-known Agile framework is Scrum, used by 61% of respondents from 76 countries.

Scrum’s most significant advantage is working simultaneously rather than sequentially. However, other most popular Agile frameworks include Extreme Programming, Kanban, Dynamic System Development Method, Lean, Feature Driven Development, Crystal, and many others.

Agile Working Statistics

Perhaps you are curious about the effectiveness of Agile adoption. Let’s give you some statistics about the benefits of Agile adoption. For good measure, we’ll throw in some Agile work statistics.

#23. 98% of companies have adopted agile practices.

This is the best thing about Agile. Nearly all companies who adopted Agile have seen benefits. We don’t know of any other reason to encourage you to use Agile.

#24. CMOs report that 80% have seen an increase in productivity.

A new study reports that a majority of Chief Marketing Officers (80%) have seen an increase in productivity from their teams since the start of the pandemic. The research, which was conducted by The CMO Club and Engine Group, found that CMOs are finding new ways to work smarter and more efficiently in the face of challenging circumstances.

The pandemic has forced businesses to re-evaluate the way they operate, and many marketers have been able to find new efficiencies as a result.

#25. Microsoft Project is the most popular project management software.

Let’s start by introducing you to the most popular project management tool. These Agile adoption stats show that Microsoft Project topped the list. There are no surprises!

Agile Industry Statistics

Agile adoption is becoming increasingly popular, although there are variations in popularity between specific industries. Based on our research:

#26. Around 88% of foreign employees and professionals believe that Agile improves their quality of life.

This information comes from a diverse group of respondents representing 91 nations and 27 industries. Considering this, most people who work with Agile concur with this.

#27. Just 27% of manufacturing firms rely entirely on Agile.

Although this number appears to be considerably lower than the other figures provided, a large portion can be attributable to a lack of complete implementation. For instance, nearly 56.6% of manufacturing firms rely on a combination of techniques, such as Agile.

#28. Agile is used by 86% of international software developers.

This indicates that the vast majority across the globe now employs the Agile methodology. Software development companies only intend to grow more agile over time.

Agile vs Waterfall Adoption Statistics

Adopting a new software development methodology is a big decision for any organization. There are many factors to consider, and it’s important to choose the right one for your company. Two of the most popular development methodologies are Agile and Waterfall. Both have their pros and cons, but which one is more popular?

According to a recent survey, Agile is the most popular development methodology, with 61% of respondents saying they use it. Waterfall came in second, with 32% of respondents using it.

#29. Agile adoption is now the norm, and has overtaken Waterfall.

It’s not surprising, given the many benefits associated with Agile. Agile adoption is increasing in popularity and being considered the norm by more companies.

#30. 14% more companies adopt pure Agile processes than Waterfall.

More and more companies are moving away from traditional Waterfall processes in favor of pure Agile processes. Agile is a more flexible and customer-centric approach that has been shown to lead to better results. In a recent study, 14% more companies reported adopting pure Agile processes than Waterfall. This trend is likely to continue, as Agile becomes more widely understood and accepted.

#31. Waterfall projects are less successful than Agile projects by 1.5x.

Let’s look at things from a different perspective.

Agile adoption success rates average 42%, and Waterfall adoption success rates average 26%. These numbers are certainly worth considering.

#32. Agile has a failure rate of 8% while Waterfall has a failure rate of 21%.

Let’s examine it from another perspective. A survey done in 2019 shows that the Agile failure ratio is almost three times less than the Waterfall. The former is clearly more advantageous.

Agile’s Future is Bright?

Agile projects have a higher success rate than Waterfall. Large Agile projects are twice as successful than Waterfall projects, and half the chance of failing. The success rate for small projects is 59% for Agile approaches and 56% for Waterfall. Medium-Agile Agile projects have 31% success rate, compared with 19% for Waterfall.

Statistics on Agile adoption show that companies are abandoning traditional project management methods in favor of Agile. Agile is flexible and fast, which helps businesses improve their efficiency by allowing them to learn from each iteration.

Agile teams are able to anticipate future changes and manage shifting priorities. They can also provide feedback to stakeholders and clients as the project progresses. Agile also empowers teams and allows them to be creative, prioritize effectively, and help them prioritize.

Conclusion

Agile project management is an extremely popular software building methodology, with roughly 71% of United States firms using it today. Additionally, 61% of respondents from 76 different countries currently use Scrum, the most widely used Agile framework.

This, combined with around 88% of international professionals and employees believing that Agile methodology improves their quality of life, is a sign of growth. After all, since 2002, when the percentage of businesses utilizing Agile was just under 10%, the number of companies using Agile has climbed to 88%.

Agile will be more widely adopted and fully implemented because of its customer-centered approach to software development.

