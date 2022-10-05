Introduction

Facial recognition statistics: What else can we say about facial recognition in today’s world? It is the most wonderful technology ever invented to increase overall security. It is not even all companies and governments; today facial recognition technology has taken place even in the mobile phones used in households.

There are many different technologies being addressed today. They get involved in all kinds of businesses. The statistics which are mentioned here are eye-catching. Because facial recognition technology has recently come into the light and more than 50% of businesses have them involved in their day-to-day routine to increase social security.

What Is Facial Recognition?

Facial recognition is a type of technology where the face of a person is used to unlock the device. This technology falls under the biometric type of security. Extremely high-end security is offered with facial recognition. It is commonly known as FaceID. Most mobile phones have this kind of security installed on their phone. But the twist is some phones accept facial recognition with open eyes and some even get away with closed eyes.

Key Facial Recognition Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

respectively. The Los Angeles airport is scanning the faces of the passengers rather than their boarding passes to verify their identity.

The technology of Facebook called Deep face can identify two different faces with similar structures whether belong to the same person or not.

A random person who unlocks the iPhone can be counted up to 1,00,0000 times.

General Facial Recognition Statistics

Today facial recognition technology is being slowly adopted into all types of sectors. This technology is yet to be addressed by many sectors but in 2022, it has gained more importance than before. As the cyber-attacks incased government needed a fresh plan to secure all the data. Every iPhone today launched has facial recognition technology easing the possibility to enter the mobile phone. Following are some facial recognition statistics which some surprising numbers.

There is a total of 5 cities in the united states of America where police are banned from using this technology. It includes Boston, Portland, Springfield, Portland from ME, and San Francisco.

London, Taiyuan, and Wuxi topped the list of most surveilled cities with having surveillance cameras around 627.727, 465.255, and 300.000 respectively.

respectively. Augmented intelligence also has some point of involvement in facial recognition technology by having 64% in facial recognition systems, 56% in safe city plans, and 52% in smart policy structuring.

The following chart shows the total statistics of facial recognition technology being adopted from the year 2019 to the expected the year 2028.

30% of the people in the United States of America state that, using facial recognition for monitoring employee attendance is a better way of managing employee data.

of the data from the police forces is included with facial recognition. The technology of Facebook called Deep face can identify two different faces with similar structures whether belong to the same person or not with an accuracy of 97% .

7 in 10 governments over the world have this technology installed in their day-to-day routine.

by the year 2028. Around 72% of hotel services will be adopted facial recognition technology in the coming 4 years.

Not to mention, even this technology is installed in schools in 20% of the countries.

8 out of 10 countries that have adopted this technology mainly include the financial and banking sectors

countries that have adopted this technology mainly include the financial and banking sectors Augmented reality is involved in the facial recognition market in the year 2020, was resulted in global revenue of increased 36% and retail e-commerce sectors followed by 21%.

Types Of Companies Using Facial Recognition

In the developed countries, where people in the stores usually shoplift and perform any type of fraud, are now supposed by controlled by facial recognition in the stores like Target and Walmart.

Airports need to secure the place at a maximum percentage. Therefore, when securitizing the person’s documents his face is also analyzed.

Hotels use this type of technology to prevent any unauthorized person from entering their rooms or offices.

Visa offices are also following the same structure to increase the security of highly secretive documents.

The banking sector is allowing its customers to access data only after being recognized by facial recognition

The automotive industry’s top brands are installing facial recognition software to personalize the diving experience.

And last but not the least, mobile phones, tablets, Ipads, and Laptops are being secured by facial recognition technology.

How Is Facial Recognition Used?

When it comes to recognition, the device stores facial data in its database. When a person wants to open those locked files or anything else, that device starts scanning the facial structure. Then the process is followed by facial analysis and transformation of the photo into computer language. Once the image matches the database access it is finally granted.

Positives And Negatives Of Facial Recognition

Positives

Security is at the maximum level with the use of this technology. It is the only person who can access the desired file by the face

Increased processing times are allowed by facial recognition technology.

This technology is extremely convenient to use.

The number of crimes is reduced by using this kind of technology.

Negatives

Decreased privacy and security in personal life.

It includes a huge database as there are billions of people with different faces

Sometimes any technology can lag and cause security problems

Hackers can easily get the required information if no regular updates are performed.

Facial Recognition And Airports

who were trying to enter the premises of the US were caught in the act by using this technology. In the year 2022, it is expected that this technology will be used at the top airports of the USA for all types of passengers such as domestic and international borders.

Today, around 18 airports in the United States of America have this technology installed on their premises.

of the airports will be full of this type of technology. Facial technology is used by United, JetBlue, American, and Delta.

of the population of the United States of America state that facial recognition increases screening security. In the year the first ever imposter was caught at the Washington Dulles airport after three days into installing the software.

Facial Recognition In Crime

In the year 2017, facial recognition technology used to support driver’s licenses caused 4,000 arrests in New York.

49% of the population reports that to save the stores from shoplifters they should adopt facial recognition technology.

of the population reports that to save the stores from shoplifters they should adopt facial recognition technology. In the year 2018, Delhi performed a mission for recognizing the lost children using this technology which resulted in the identification of 2930 children who went missing in 4 days.

Facial Recognition In Business

When it comes to business and governmental work, it is always important to maintain secrecy and protect each and every piece of data whenever possible. Today’s technology is on the backside exposing too many privacy concerns for every user. In terms of facial recognition, an actual live scanning of a person is completed therefore, it is easy to analyze the data of daily changes in his facial structure. All of these things apart, today’s technology has the similar ability to protect all kinds of data.

According to the reports, consumers in a few markets are comfortable using this technology by means of private companies resulting in 32%

In terms of house owners, 30% of them agree to install the security camera at the entrance whereas 34% of the owners deny this facility.

by the year 2025. Applying facial recognition tactics in retail stores is the means to reduce illegal activities by 91%

On the other hand, the study in Spain shows that 70% of ATM users are willing to use facial recognition technology rather than inserting any pin when withdrawing money.

of ATM users are willing to use facial recognition technology rather than inserting any pin when withdrawing money. By means of facial recognition technology in hotels, 62% of customers agreed to utilize it for better experience and security.

of the customer choose such hotels to check-in. For this technology, it takes only two seconds to recognize the person

83% of the US population are willing to join such businesses that support facial recognition technology.

Facial Recognition Market Growth

Facial recognition which includes emotion detection is supposed to increase the market reach by $92 billion by the year 2024.

by the year 2024. In the year 2020 during the pandemic, facial recognition reported $3.8 billion, and furthermore, it is expected to reach 8.5% by the year 2025.

Facial Recognition and Security Statistics

When it comes to age-wise technological recognition, adults with more than the age of 30% are supporting this technology rather than the age group of 18–29-year-olds.

are supporting this technology rather than the age group of 18–29-year-olds. 56% of residents in the United States of America are trusting the government is planning to set assessments on threats in public places.

of residents in the United States of America are trusting the government is planning to set assessments on threats in public places. 1% of residents in America are suggesting the government utilize the surveillance camera.

of residents in America are suggesting the government utilize the surveillance camera. In the year 2019, US airports shifted to facial recognition technology

On the other hand, 59.4% of the population in the USA, are supporting police officers for using facial recognition statistics in the recognition of tracking suspects.

Conclusion

Technology! Be it augmented intelligence, social media marketing, digital marketing, or information technology everything is being benefited by means of new kinds of technology being invented in recent years. It is not like; the same technology is being used over and over the years. But it has the ability to update itself to be more user flexible. Facial recognition technology is providing maximum security to all kinds of businesses available today. Not to mention the security threat, slowly it shall be also reduced with more advanced features.