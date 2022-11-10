Introduction

Brave Browser Statistics: Brave browser is a privacy-centric web browser. It is an open-source browser that offers a secure and fast browsing experience to its users. Brave consists of an incognito browsing feature that also has an integrated ad-blocking and anti-tracking element as well. In the last five years, Brave browser has been able to double its user base. Experts reveal that brave browser has shown year-on-year growth since its inception. Although it has a tiny share of the global browser market, the growing list of its unique features makes it a smart option for many users. Here we have listed some interesting Brave statistics that might be helpful for many users and marketers around the world.

Crucial Brave Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

Brave Browser Usage (Age-Gender Distribution)

#1. Brave browser is extensively visited by young people

Around 31.14% of people who are in the age range of 25 to 34 years are more attracted to this browser due to its privacy feature.

#2. Nearly 74.69% of brave visitors are men

The rest of the 25.31% of brave visitors are females.

#3. In 2021, Brave exceeded 50 million monthly active users

Brave doubled its monthly active users (MAU) in 2021 with more than 50 million MAU.



(Source: ghacks.net)

#4. Last year, Brave browser recorded around 15.5 million daily active users (DAU)

Brave has claimed to record a significant year-on-year increase in its user base.



(Source: Enterprise Apps Today)

#5. Brave Search has recorded around 2.3 billion queries annualized.

Brave search queries shot up from 0 to 190 million queries per month in fewer than 6 months from public access.

#6. Brave has included around 1.3 million verified creators on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, and more.

There had been a 30% increase in verified creators across many social media platforms via Brave browser.

#7. The average click-through rate (CTR) for a Brave ads campaign has been recorded at 8%.

The average click-through rate (CTR) for a Brave ads campaign seems to be quite above the industry median, which is only 2%.

#8. Brave.com has recorded around total visitors of nearly 133.5 million as of September 2022.

In September 2022, the traffic on brave.com reduced as compared to the last month. However, experts reveal that brave.com continues to attract visitors’ attention.

#9. Video Games & consoles and News are the most liked categories on brave.com

Brave statistics show that visitors to brave.com are also interested in other categories such as shopping & programming and developing software.

#10. Since its inception, Brave Ads campaigns have hosted 7.5 billion ad confirmation events.

Brave ads campaigns had been sustained nearly in 200 nations around the globe with more than 7.5 billion ad confirmation events to date. There were around more than 5000 campaigns from 900 advertisers since it was launched. These campaigns were put together by some of the mainstream brands such as PayPal, Ford, Mastercard, Crocs, Toyota, BMW, Intel, American Express, Budweiser, Amazon, Walmart, Keurig, and The Home Depot.

#11. As of August 2022, Brave has recorded around 57.42 million monthly active users.

As per Brave statistics for September 2022, the number of monthly active users has increased to 57.42 million.

#12. Brave bought the open search engine known as Talicat in the first quarter of 2021.

The acquisition of Talicat resulted in the release of Brave Search as an independent search preference in the second quarter of 2021. Brave Search offers unrivaled privacy to users.

#13. Brave Wallet as well was released in 2021.

It is an integrated crypto wallet that helps users to manage, grow, swap, and store their crypto portfolio from a single wallet.

#14. Brave declares to be three times faster as compared to Google Chrome.

Brave might become more significant as more and more people take up crypto with its speed advantages.

#15. Around more than 8 million Users earn BAT currency through Brave Rewards.

Brave users can earn Brave Rewards in the form of crypto tokens for viewing advertisements.

#16. The Brave Marketer Podcast is approaching its 4th season and has gained three times more subscribers since 2021.

The Brave marketer Podcast is already headed to its fourth season. It included three times more subscribers since it was unveiled in March 2021. There are around 55000 unique listeners.

#17. Nearly 91% of the Brave Marketer Podcast listeners translate into subscribers.

The Brave Marketer Podcast has constantly been ranked among the leading 5 to 10% of all podcasts.

#18. Crypto marketing is the focus of the fourth season of the Brave Marketer Podcast.

Guests from Crypto.com, Solana, and NEAR Protocol, have appeared on the fourth season of the Brave Marketer Podcast.

#19. Brave statistics, the majority percentage of desktop visits on brave.com is generated via direct traffic.

Nearly 88.15% of desktop visits on brave.com comes from direct traffic.

Brave Browser Features

#20. The privacy feature and automatic ad blocker & website tracker are selling points of the Brave browser.

Brave has been adding more and more attractive features to make it more user-friendly.

#21. Brave Talk is an essential feature of the Brave browser.

It is a video conferencing resolution offered by Brave. This feature offers users unlimited video calls without compromising their privacy.

Brave Browser Market Share

#22. Brave with a more than 50 million user base has only 1% of the worldwide browser market share.

Despite having a small fraction of the global browser market share, Brave continues to grow due to its extraordinary features.

#23. In 2021, Brave ad platform revenue shot up more than four times in the last 12 months.

Through the Brave ad platform, users can earn BAT (Basic Attention Token) by choosing to see privacy-preserving Brave ads. These Brave ads account for 70% of ad revenue share. Brave ad platform revenue increased over four times in the last 12 months.

Conclusion

Despite having only 1% of the browser market share, Brave continues to grow on all fronts and incorporate more and more interesting features into its browser. In the past five years, the Brave browser has been able to increase its user base. Although Mozilla has four times more monthly active users as compared to Brave, it is currently struggling to maintain its user base. Experts reveal that the rate of Brave’s growth might give close competition to Mozilla. They say if Brave continues to grow at this rate and the monthly active users of the Firefox web browser stay at a stable level; Brave might outshine Mozilla in 2023. These statistics show that Brave is a great choice for a section of users and it is here to stay.

FAQ . What does make Brave more special than other browsers? Brave is able to prevent privacy-invasive ads and trackers. It also averts third-party storage. It safeguards users from browser fingerprinting. Experts reveal that Brave is considered one of the safest web browsers available for users. Can users' data be tracked while using the Brave browser? Users' data such as their search history and clicks are not tracked by Brave Search. Brave provides search results from a sovereign index of the web. Can users withdraw BATs (Basic Attention Tokens) from Brave? Users cannot take out their BAT funds using this wallet. They require signing up for some other crypto wallets such as Uphold and Gemini to withdraw Basic Attention Token funds. How many monthly active users (MAU) does Brave have currently? As of August 2022, Brave has recorded around 57.42 million monthly active users (MAU). How many daily active users (DAU) Brave has? Brave has around 15.5 million daily active users (DAU) at present. Who is the founder of the Brave browser? Brave was designed by the developers of JavaScript and the co-creator of Mozilla. Is Brave faster than Google Chrome? The Basemark Web 3.0 test has shown that Brave has received a score of 250.97 while Google Chrome has obtained a score of 217.56. It shows that Brave is much faster as compared to Google Chrome.