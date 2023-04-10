Introduction

Energy Drink Statistics: In the old days, when people used to motivate themselves without any external source to keep their body active, need energy drinks today. As seen in the advertisements these are basically for athletics, but some people take it to the next level by mixing it with alcohol. Instead, meditation and Yoga will naturally health the body and mind to keep them energized. Look at the Energy Drink Statistics below segmented into various factors on a worldwide level.

Editor’s Choice

As per the Energy Drink Statistics, the worldwide sale value compared to the last 10 years as well as forecast up to 2027 is $159.1 billion.

Men aged between 18 to 34 years drink more energy drinks than boys aged between 12 to 17 years.

than boys aged between 12 to 17 years. The leading energy shot brand in the United States of America by sale as of 2022 was 5-hour Energy with a growth rate of 0.7% in a similar year.

In the United States of America, 25% of students drink alcohol along with energy drinks .

. Millennials contribute to the consumption of Energy drinks by 50% globally.

By the year 2032, the global energy Drink market is projected to reach $98.8 billion.

Around 25% of consumers worldwide consumed traditional energy drinks such as Red Bull or Monster in the previous 3 months.

consumed traditional energy drinks such as As of 2021, North America was the dominating market for energy drinks having 31% of the market share.

People who are drinkers and aged between 15 to 23 years are more likely to binge drink at an increased intensity.

Around 11.6% of schools in the United States of America put Energy drinks for sale in school stores, snack bars as well as at vending machines.

What is an Energy Drink?

An energy drink is a type of drink that contains stimulant compounds, more specifically caffeine and high level of sugar. These types of drinks stimulate the mind as well as the body. More often, energy drinks are consumed by athletes and students to keep their minds energized. Mayo Clinic says that on average for a typical healthy adult, it is safe to consume a total of 400 mg of caffeine a day. Moreover, the occasional consumption of energy drinks is healthy for the human body, but regular and excessive consumption can damage the body as a whole.

Facts About Energy Drinks

Drinking energy drinks can cause excessive sleepiness during the daytime.

These types of drinks provide short-term energy.

Energy drinks are full of sugar and caffeine and therefore increase the risk of raised blood pressure, anxiety, and increase heart rate.

These drinks have 5 times more caffeine than coffee itself.

Mixing alcohol with an energy drink is not a safe way of drinking.

There’s no evidence of increased athletic performance after consuming energy drinks.

Energy drinks can improve alertness of the mind for around 45 minutes.

General Energy Drink Statistics

Around 25% of consumers worldwide consumed traditional energy drinks such as Red Bull or Monster in the previous 3 months.

While 13% of consumers had a natural energy drink in the previous 3 months.

According to Energy Drink Statistics, globally 52% of consumers drink 2 to 3 times per week or more.

The influential factors to purchase energy drinks are the amount of caffeine as told by 28% of consumers, price as said by 30% of consumers, and flavor as supported by 40% of consumers.

Projecting the Energy Drinks market between 2022 to 2027, it is expected that de-caffeinated energy drinks will be growing at a CAGR of 10.5%.

Millennials contribute to the consumption of Energy drinks by 50% globally.

As per the Energy Drink Statistics, by the year 2032, the market is projected to reach $98.8 billion.

Moreover, by the year 2030, the global energy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1%.

As per the Energy Drink Statistics, the worldwide sale value compared to the last 10 years as well as forecast up to 2027 is $159.1 billion.

In the United States of America, the value of the sale of energy drinks is $13.97 billion.

Moreover, as of 2022, in the United States of America, the growth of energy drinks was 13.7%.

As of 2022, the market share of Red Bull in the United States of America was 42.5% with 1.53 billion units sold at convenience stores.

Globally as of 2021, around 9.8 billion Red Bull cans were sold.

The leading energy shot brand in the United States of America by sale as of 2022 was 5-hour Energy with a growth rate of 0.7% in a similar year.

As of 2021, the market share of 5-Hour Energy Drinks was also 89%.

Around 11.6% of schools in the United States of America put Energy drinks for sale in school stores, snack bars as well as at vending machines.

Energy Drink Statistics say that drinkers who mix alcohol with energy drinks are more likely to have unprotected sex, have alcohol-related injuries, and perform drunk driving.

As of 2021, in the United States of America, the rate of consumption of sports beverages was 3%.

The per capita consumption rate in the United States of America is 3.33 liters.

The average price of an Energy drink per unit is $6.33.

Red Bull is sold in more than 167 countries.

In Canada, 1 out of 6 people consumes excessive energy drinks on daily basis.

Energy Drink Statistics By Demographic

Moreover, in a similar category, people who are drinkers and aged between 15 to 23 years are more likely to binge drink at an increased intensity.

Men aged between 18 to 34 years drink more energy drinks than boys aged between 12 to 17 years.

In the United States of America, Energy Drink Statistics say that 25% of students drink alcohol along with energy drinks.

49% of American drink energy drinks before, during, or after sports for muscular endurance.

People aged between 18 to 24 years are at a high risk of excessive consumption of energy drinks and frequent visits to doctors or emergency rooms.

Energy Drink Statistics By Distribution

The sale of energy drinks through the online channel will increase considering the B2C market.

B2C sale of energy drinks distribution channel was prominent in the year 2021 with projected growth in the market by a CAGR of 10.9% by the year 2027.

In the United States of America, the total number of units sold of Gatorade at convenience stores as of 2021 was 1.18 billion.

The sale value of Gatorade drinks in the United States of America at convenience stores was $2.59 billion.

Energy Drink Statistics By Country

By global sales 2022

(Reference: Statista.com)

Considering the worldwide per capita consumption of Energy drinks, the United States of America ranks first by scoring 28.4%of average volume in liters.

Moreover, as of 2022, the United Kingdom and Japan contributed around 11.97 and 10.51 of average per capita volume.

Other countries on the list are Spain (8.84), Germany (7.4), Indonesia (5.12), Mexico (2.3), France (2.15), China (1.57), and Russia (0.23).

Top Leading Energy Drinks By Awareness

(Reference: Statista.com)

As of 2022, the top leading energy drink by awareness in the United States of America is Red Bull with an awareness percentage of 87%.

Monster and 5-Hour Energy ranked respectively in the year 2022 by having 85% and 74% of total brand awareness scores.

Other brands in the list of top Leading Energy drinks by awareness as of 2022 are as follows Rockstar Energy Drink (73%), Bang (55%), NOS (54%), Full Throttle (49%), Mountain Dew Energy (46%), C4 Energy (32%), Reign (30%), Zevia (28%), Relentless Energy Drink (20%), Burn (19%), Alani Nu (1.7%), Carabao Energy Drink (16%) and NOCCO (15%)

Energy Drink Statistics By Sugar Contain

(Source: Statista.com)

As per the Energy Drink Statistics by Statista, the top three drinks which have the highest levels (grams) of sugar compared to respective serving sizes are Monster Energy, Energise Edge, and Lucozade Energy Caribbean Crush with 55, 48, and 34 grams of sugar per serving.

On the other hand, Monster Rehab, Bolt, and Lucozade Energy Cloudy Lemonade have the lowest grams of sugar per serving resulting in 15.6%, 12.7%, and 11%.

Energy Drink Statistics By Consumers

By Smoker

The highest number of people consume energy drinks more than once weekly resulting in 28.6%.

As per the Energy Drink Statistics, people who smoke equally consume such drinks 1 to 3 times monthly as well as annually resulting in 24.5%.

On the other hand, smokers with 20.4% consume once a week, and only 2% of them drink is daily.

By Non-Smoker

On the other hand, the overall number of energy drinkers in non-smokers is higher compared to smokers.

60.1% of the population consumes it 1 to 3 times annually, while 21.5% consume it 1 to 3 times monthly.

9% and 6.7% of non-smokers consume energy drinks once weekly and more than once weekly.

And only 2.4% of the population takes energy drinks every day.

(Reference: hindawi.com)

Energy Drink Statistics By Region

As of 2021, North America was the dominating market for energy drinks having 31% of the market share.

Focusing on Asia-Pacific, it is expected that this region will overtake others in terms of consumption as India has a large young population resulting in 66% of the population being younger than 35 years.

(Reference: industryarc.com)

Furthermore, as of 2021, Energy Drink Statistics showed that the market share of such drinks in Europe was the second largest at 30%.

Asia-Pacific was the third largest market for energy drinks in 2021, where South America contributed 6% and the Rest of the World (RoW) at 5%.

Energy Drink Statistics By Top |Non-antiseptic Brands

Red Bull was the top energy drink in the non-antiseptic category as of 2022 in the United States of America by having total sales of $6,848,839,632 with 42.5% of the market share as recorded by Energy Drink Statistics.

Monster and VPX ranked respectively with generated sales of $4,984,555,147 and $1,326,559,739 by having a market share of 30.1% and 8.2%.

Rockstar generated around $704,231,603 of total sales and 4.4% of the market share.

Whereas Reign was the top last brand to generate around $436,998,696 in sales by having 2.7% of the market share.

All of the above top 5 energy drinks brands collectively recorded a total sale of $16,124,460,319 in 2022.

(Reference: bevindustry.com)

Energy Drink Statistics By Top Energy Shots

(Reference: bevindustry.com)

As of 2022, the top energy shots drink in the United States of America is 5-Hour energy, with $867,359,196 in sales and 88.5% of the market share.

Furthermore, Stacker and Tweaker recorded $27,626,263 and $25,041,484 of sales with a market share of 2.8% and 2.6% respectively.

VPX stood at fourth rank with a market share of 2.2% and a total of $21,626,458 in sales.

The last one in the top 5 energy shots in the United States of America, as of 2022 is Private Label with total sales of $8,494,844 and a market share of 0.9%>

These top 5 energy shot drinks collaboratively generated $980,395,456 of total sales in the United States of America

Energy Drink Statistics By Market Share as of Winter

(Reference: business.uoregon.edu)

As of Winter 2022, Red Bull captured the highest percentage of the market share at 44% as stated by Energy Drink Statistics.

Monster grabbed 33.4% of the United States of America’s market.

And PepsiCo recorded 9.2% of the contribution while other companies collectively make 16.4% of the contribution in the Energy drink market.

Conclusion

Energy Drink Statistics tell us that, the global market has become a billion-dollar industry providing energetic minds and bodies to all consumers. But being energized is only for 45 minutes and has bad effects on the body. Some people consume such drinks on a regular level. These types of drinks are high in caffeine, and sugar. These can lead to diabetes, obesity, and other health problems. Moreover, it may affect badly on performance and the natural ability to perform tasks might be reduced.

Shared On:



FAQ . Which are the top energy drink brands? The top non-aseptic energy drinks are Rockstar, Monster Energy, VPX (Bang), and Red Bull. Which energy drink flavor is better? Orange, lime, Strawberry, and lemonade are some of the top-selling energy drinks flavors. What is the expected market value for energy drinks as of 2022? As of 2022, the expected market value for energy drinks is $69,800 million. Can I consume an energy drink daily? It is not recommended to consume energy drinks daily, but rather have a cup of black coffee banana smoothie mixed with protein and peanut butter is a better choice

Barry Elad Barry is a lover of everything technology. Figuring out how the software works and creating content to shed more light on the value it offers users is his favorite pastime. When not evaluating apps or programs, he's busy trying out new healthy recipes, doing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his little one.

More Posts By Barry Elad