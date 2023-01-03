Introduction

JioTV Statistics: The lifestyle of people is now a day changing in a drastic way. Rather than watching channels on television, users are subscribing to different OTT platforms to watch live TV on mobile phones. Just like this, JioTV is one of the best OTT platforms which broadcast live channels as TV. It has many other movies and other content which can be watched absolutely free by Jio network users. In this JioTV statistics, we will have a look at its features, and statistics by region as well as by demographics and by traffic towards the website.

JioTV Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

According to JioTV statistics, the platform has 31.20% female users and 68.80% male users.

JioTV platform has a 7-day catch-up method that stores live broadcasting for 7 days which can be watched later.

The platform has more than 950 live channels.

In the month of March 2021, the platform had 74 million unique visitors.

JioTV+ has integrated its platform with YouTube, SonyLiv, Voot, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Netflix, and many other OTT platforms.

Features

In a single video, the platform allows you to change multiple audio languages.

Easy swipe features are available.

Live programs can be paused and watched later.

Multiple content categories such as Music, Regional, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Education, news, and much more…

Multiple device viewing options

Recording of the videos available within the platform.

What is JioTV?

JioTV is an Indian video streaming platform owned by Jio Platforms. JioTV offers live streaming of TV channels. The platform has more than 950 live channels. The Jio TV was launched in the year 2016. The platform is accessible on laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and tablets. Moreover, the TV set-top box allows streaming of JioTV. JioTV platform has partnered with many other broadcasting companies such as TV Today Network, Times Now, Viacom18, Sony, Zee network, and Discovery network.

General JioTV Statistics

According to JioTV Statistics, there are 32 government-based educational channels on the platform.

According to JioTV statistics, the platform supports more than 15 languages

JioTV has more than 200 HD channels.

According to JioTV statistics, the platform gives instant access to more than 600 channels.



(Reference: Statista)

As of July 2022, the comparison shows the total downloads of each OTT platform around the globe.

The top three ranks are secured by Netflix with 18.63 million mobile app downloads, whereas Disney+ has 15.16 million downloads.

Amazon Prime Video recorded 12.45 million mobile app downloads.

In the month of November 2022, the recorded traffic towards jiotv.com was 547.3K, whereas it was 393.0K in the month of October 2022.

The month of September 2022 recorded 301.2K of the total traffic.

com has 100% organic traffic.

JioTV statistics show that there are some people who use JioTV outside India using various VPN services.

By Demographics

According to JioTV statistics, the platform has 31.20% female users and 68.80% male users.



(Reference: Similerweb)

The highest number of users of Jiotv.com are from the age group of 18 years to 24 years resulting in 45.66%.

There are 30.88% of users from the age group of 25 years to 34 years.

The recorded number of users from the age group of 35 years to 44 years and 45 years to 54 years is 10.35% and 5.84% respectively.

Users from the baby bloomers club are around 4.10% in the age group of 55 years to 64 years. And there are around 3.16% of the users belong to the age group of 65 years and above.

By Country



(Reference: Similerweb)

The highest number of traffic received from the Indian region resulted in 94.81%, recorded with 71.99% of the increase in traffic in the last few months.

United States of America has 0.57% of the traffic towards JioTV.com with an increased rate in visitors by 0.09%.

Whereas, the United Kingdom has shown an increase in traffic by more than 50% resulting in 61.97% with overall traffic of 0.51% in the last few months.

The United Arab Emirates and people in Nepal are also using JioTV’s platform with a recorded number of total users of 0.41% and 027% respectively.

UAE has shown an increased rate of traffic to the website by 44.91% and Nepal has shown a 193.6% increase in traffic toward the JioTV platform.

Other countries with negligible rates of visitors are 3.43% in total.

By Traffic

As per the JioTV statistics, the website has 5.72% of the direct traffic, whereas referral traffic is counted as around 0.87%.

Search traffic is the highest traffic received by JioTV’s platform with a percentage of 93.86%.

Social media traffic, email referral traffic, and display traffic are around 0.06%, and 0.01% respectively.

In terms of social media, Facebook sends 100% of the referral traffic to the website.

Conclusion

The world has changed a lot during the pandemic years. The pandemic led to the rise of many other OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon prime video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and many others. JioTV and JioCinema are one of the best OTT platforms along with broadcasting live TV channels. Currently, JioTV and JioCinema are available only for Jio network users. Jio network users can access these platforms free of charge. Movies and other content are available after paying subscription fees on other platforms, such content is free to watch on the Jio platform. Jio is one of the best choices for any other platform around the world.

FAQ . Is JioTV available outside India? No. JioTV is run by Reliance Jio and their service are restricted to India only. Therefore, JioTV is available only in India. Can I access JioTV outside India using VPN? Yes. You can subscribe to VPN service providers which can change the location to India, which gives access to JioTV. But using VPN is not legal in many countries. Can you subscribe to other OTT platforms with JIO’s mobile recharge plans? Yes, you can simultaneously subscribe to any other OTT platform while recharging Jio based mobile number. What are subscription plans for JIOTV? There are no subscription plans for JIOTV. But if you are a JIO network users, then you get a chance to have Jio along with Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription with mobile recharge facility.