Introduction

Minecraft Statistics: The reports say that the gaming industry is expected to reach $431.87 billion by the year 2030. Since technological developments, not only there are laptops and PCs which are gaming-oriented but mobile devices have become compatible with many advanced games today. The recent release of the Harry Potter game ‘ Hogwarts Legacy is already doing its magic on the muggle world.

These Minecraft Statistics include insights from various aspects that provide light on why Minecraft is one of the best games today.

Editor’s Choice

In Minecraft, 24 hours of the game is 20 minutes in real life.

As of January 2023, the recorded number of players is 173.5 million.

On average, 110,000 concurrent viewers are found on Twitch.

Revenue generated from mobile downloads excluding in-game transactions counts for up to 41% of total Minecraft revenue.

The Chinese edition of Minecraft has been downloaded more than 400 million times.

To heal the players’ health healing potions have been used more than 1.1 billion times.

Before launching Minecraft, the game was almost named a ‘Cave Game’.

The game sometimes misspells its name by changing the order of words ‘C’ and ‘E’ with ‘Minecraft’.

During the initial years of the pandemic, the database of total players increased by more than 14 million.

The average age of a player is 24 years.

What is Minecraft?

Minecraft a 3D sandbox game was developed by Mojang Studios. The game has no boundaries of accomplishments or goals, therefore players ca free to play it the way they want. The game consists of ores, water, lava, tree trunks, dirt, and stone. The blocks such as fluids and cubes can be mined in the game to build the buildings. The player in the game can get hungry and needs to be fed to fill up the hunger bar. Moreover, the game can be played as a single player or with multiple players spread across the world.

Things You Can Do In Minecraft

If not in real life, you can mine diamonds in Minecraft.

Dreamed to become an architect? But didn’t it go as planned? Build a roller coaster and many more items in the game.

Fight with a boss, the powerful Dragon.

Become a farmer by planting and harvesting various types of crops.

Pack your bags and explore the world with survival modes.

Try building an underwater city.

Seen stranger things? You can build another world in a different dimension.

Facts About Minecraft

A few years ago, Minecraft was purchased by Microsoft for $2.5 billion.

Minecraft Dungeons has more than 10 million players.

The boss in the final stage has been crushed 5.9 million times.

Out of 19.5 million attempts to defeat the Redstone Monstrosity, only 7 million times have been successful.

The largest-ever pool prize offered to the winner in this game is $100K.

Minecraft is the third most-sold game of all time.

The game compatibility is with almost all devices; Linux, XBOX One, Mac, Linus, PS3, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

Minecraft’s first version was created in just 6 days.

On average, it requires between 1 to 2 GB of free space to download the game.

General Minecraft Statistics

According to Minecraft Statistics, as of January 2023, the total number of players around the world is 176 million.

As of 2022, the mobile revenue of Minecraft was $102.6 million.

On average, there are around 130 million Minecraft players each month.

net has 99.98% organic traffic and 0.02% only paid traffic.

In the month of November 2022, there were 37 million website visits to Minecraft.net while in December 2022 there were 41.6 million.

January 2023 recorded 54.8 million website visits with an increase in the rate of visitors by 31.8%.

Minecraft Statistics By Total Players

Following Chart explains the average monthly Minecraft players along with monthly gains and losses and peak players in a day.

(Source: ACTIVE PLAYER)

As of 6th March

Minecraft Live Player Users Online Players (1H) 951,700 Active Player(30D) 181,226,546 Twitch Stream Watched Hours(30D) 37,849,265 Peak Viewers(30D) 509,342

(Source: ACTIVE PLAYER)

As of 6 th March 2023, there were 951,700 online players.

March 2023, there were 951,700 online players. Further Minecraft Statistics recorded the following data: 181,226,546 (active players), Twitch stream watch hours (37,849,265), and Peak viewers (509,342).

Minecraft Statistics By Country

By Website Traffic

(Source: similarweb.com)

In the last month, the United States of America had a 26.12% of total traffic on Minecraft.net, but it recorded a decrease in total website visitors by 4.39%.

Other countries recorded the following contribution in total traffic: Brazil- 4.48% (+29.34%), China – 3.92% (+29.12%), Canada 3.47% (+0.31%), and other countries collectively made around 57.74%.

By Device

(Reference: Semrush.com)

Around the world, 51.7% belong to desktop Minecraft players and 48.3% belong to mobile gamers.

59% of total Minecraft gamers belong to the United States of America resulting in 12.4 million, out of these 56.08% are desktop players and 43.92% are mobile players.

Brazil has 8.7 million players resulting in 15.84% out of these 83.78% belonging to desktop games and 16.22% playing the game on mobile devices.

Out of the total players, 5.15% are from the United Kingdom resulting in 2.8 million, with 37.8% access to the desktop version and 62.2% access to mobile devices.

In Germany and Mexico, there are around 2.7 million and 1.8 million respective players resulting in 4.9% and 3.23%.

Out of these Germany 59.09% of desktop players and 40.91% of mobile players, while in Mexico 27.83% of players access Minecraft on Desktop and 72.17% play on mobile.

By Total Servers

(Reference: Minecraft-statistic.net)

As of today, many servers are available in around 28 countries.

The highest number of available Minecraft servers are in the United States of America and England resulting in 2366 and 1190 respectively.

Following are the countries with available servers: Czech (28), Lithuania (6), Taiwan (12), Austria (23), South Korea (8), Italy (65), Serbia (169), Norway (48), Brazil (15), Poland (48), Greece (11), Argentina (13), Turkey (11), Portugal (43), Romania (53), India (69), France (145), Ukraine (145), China (64), Denmark (31), Australia (53), Canada (163), Russia (181), Netherlands (53), Germany (631), and Japan (51).

Top Countries With Daily Active Players

United States 21.21% Brazil 6.17% Russia 5.59% United Kingdom 5.06% Germany 4.60%

(Source: playercounter.com)

According to Minecraft Statistics, the highest rate of active players belongs to the United States of America resulting in 21.21%.

Brazil and Russia make up around 6.17% and 5.59% of the total number of active players.

The United Kingdom and Germany have 5.06% and 4.60% of total daily active players.

Minecraft Statistics By Popularity

North America 40% Western and Northern Europe 33% Central and South America 8% Asia 7% Middle East 5% Eastern and Southern Europe 4% Australia and New Zealand* 3% South Africa 0.3%

(Source: webtribunal.net)

According to Minecraft Statistics, the highest rate of popularity of Minecraft is in North America resulting in 40%.

33% of Minecraft’s popularity belongs to Western and Northern Europe, while 8% belongs to Central and South America at 8%.

Asia has 7% while the Middle East has 5%.

Other regions with popularity are Eastern and Southern Europe (4%), Australia and New Zealand (3%), and South Africa (0.3%).

Minecraft Statistics By Demographic

Boys aged 3 to 12 years are 54% total, and girls in a similar group contribute around 32%.

80% of Minecraft young players play with their family members, friends, or other online players.

50% of young players love to play alone.

Moreover, Minecraft Statistics say that around the globe, 11% of parents play Minecraft along with their children.

There are 20.44% female gamers and 79.56% are male gamers.

(Reference: similarweb.com)

As of January 2023, the Minecraft Statistics by the demographic state that, the highest number of gamers observed is between the age group of 18 years to 24 years resulting in 40.67%.

There are 29.65% of Minecraft players aged between 25 years to 34 years.

34% and 7.83% belong respectively to 35 years to 44 years and 45 years to 54 years.

53% of players are aged between 55 years to 64 years.

And there are 2.96% of Minecraft gamers contributed from the age group of 65 years and above.

Minecraft Statistics By Traffic Source

(Reference: similarweb.com)

As per the Minecraft statistics, the highest rate of traffic towards Minecraft.net is by organic search resulting in 50.27%.

67% is direct traffic while 3.10% is from referrals of social media networks etc.…

Furthermore, other traffic sources towards Minecraft.net are paid search (0.01%), Social (2.60%), Mail (0.32%), and Display (0.04%).

By Social Media Referral Rate

(Reference: similarweb.com)

YouTube has the highest rate of social media referral rate resulting in 58.14% than other social networks.

Twitter and Reddit contribute by 23.65% and 9.31% respectively.

Traffic sent by Facebook is 2.84% and Discord contributes by 1.80%.

Other social media networks with nominal contribution percentages collectively make up 4.27%.

Most Watched Minecraft Streamers

(Reference: Statista.com)

As per Minecraft Statistics, ElSpreen is the most-watched Minecraft streamer as of December 2022 with 3,051,160 total viewership hours.

Juansguarnizo and Trymacs ranked respectively for having 2,813,336 and 2,077,325 total viewership hours.

Other games in the list include AntoineDaniel (1,451,995), BastiGHG (1,365,242), Etoiles (1,292,770), QuackityToo (995,225), GTimeTV (942,646), Stegi (862,224), and Mynthos (668,399).

Most Streamed Games On Twitch

(Reference: Statista.com)

One of the best live-streaming services Twitch observed millions of watch hours for each game in December 2022.

Following are the top streamed games on Twitch as of December 2022, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (4.5 million hours), Fortnite (2.85 million hours), Valorant (2.73 million hours), Call of Duty: Warzone (2.13 million hours), Apex Legends (2.12 million hours), Overwatch 2 (1.81 million hours), League of Legends (1.79 million hours), God of War Ragnarök (1.75 million hours), Grand Theft Auto V (1.67 million hours), and Minecraft (1.24 million hours).

Leading iPad Games Till June 2022

(Reference: Statista.com)

As of June 2022, Minecraft was the second-largest game to have 433,339 million active users in a month on iPad.

Subway Surfers ranked on top while ROBLOX was in third place for contributing around 4,64,666 and 422,985 daily active users on iPad.

Other games having the largest number of active users in June 2022 were Candy Crush Saga (296,113), 8 Ball Pool- 3D Online Pool (286,331), Hay Day (277,202), Clash Royale (238,789), Call of Duty (225,182), Among Us! (214,231) and Fishdom (209,325).

Minecraft Statistics As a Tool

80% of Minecraft students utilized coding features to increase their knowledge.

98% of teachers used Minecraft to solve math problems.

Other skills supported by Minecraft are soft skills, collaboration, communication, and decision-making skills.

71% of the school reported increasing in computational thinking capacity as well as numeracy based on digital games.

Minecraft Statistics By Twitch

Following Minecraft Statistics are recorded by the Twitch platform as of 2022 and 2023 by various segments.

By concurrent streams

(Reference: twitchtracker.com)

By Concurrent Viewers

(Reference: twitchtracker.com)

By Hours Watched

(Source: twitchtracker.com)

What are some mentionable builds in Minecraft?

Check out the above Video on YouTube the Top 10 mentionable builds in Minecraft

Conclusion

As of today, looking at the Minecraft Statistics, it is clear that there are millions of Minecraft fans spread around the world. Minecraft become popular the day it was launched and crossed millions of active users soon after. Technology, as well as the Gaming industry, is rising billions of revenue every year. It is not just Minecraft, but other games such as Roblox, Pokémon GO, Harry Potter Legacy, PubG, and other types of games ranked well in the top 100.

FAQ . How many modes are available in Minecraft? Minecraft has four different modes named Survival, Adventure, Hardcore, and Creative. Each mode has its respective gameplay and players can choose any one of these. Is Minecraft free or paid? Minecraft has a free ad separate trial pack available on Playstore. All of the versions of Minecraft are paid for along with iOS. Can I play Minecraft offline? Yes, you can play Minecraft offline, but some features require a connection to the digital world. Where to download Minecraft? You can download Minecraft on the following link according to the system specifications: Minecraft.net.

