Pandora Radio Statistics: Unlike the old days, when we used small radios to listen to live radio channels are now available on mobile phones by merely using the internet. Radios are a great way of entertainment since the old days. There are many applications in the market that offer music as well as radio features. Spotify and Pandora are the ones to name a few. Internet radio is a recent term but offers great features. In this pandora radio statistics, we will have a look at the platform’s features along with various statistics divided by country, demographics, device users, and by traffic. At last, we will compare the Pandora platform to Spotify.

What is Pandora Radio?

Pandora radio is an online music streaming service that launched in the year 2000. The platform is available with its radio and podcast services in 85 countries. The platform more specifically has an internet radio which can create personalized radio channels. The company Pandora is a subsidiary of Sirius XM Holdings. The company is based in California, United States of America.

Features of Pandora Radio

The platform has various subscription plans for students, military persons, and for family.

According to the subscription plan, the account can be shared with 6 other members.

Pandora platform has the option to listen to music offline supported by radio station

Sound is equal to high-quality speakers at home.

It has the option to skip or play the part you are listening to.

Affordable monthly subscription charges.

Pandora allows a hands-free experience by connecting to Alexa.

General Pandora Radio Statistics

The platform has 390838 active sessions.

By the year 2023, it is expected that the number of active pandora radio users will rise to 51.8 million.

As of 2021, the platform recorded 52.3 million monthly active users.

As of today, the total number of active users is 48.77 million.

com has a 74.61% of bounce rate.

The website has 17.5 million backlinks which has shown an increase of 1.3% in the total backlinks.

The users listen to Pandora for an average of 7 minutes and 57 seconds.

Pandora’s platform pays a $2.1 royalty to its artists.

As of 2021, pandora has only 1% of the market share as compared to Apple music (16%) and Spotify (32%).

In the United States of America, Pandora radio statistics say that the third quarter of 2022 had 48.77 million monthly active users.

38% of Pandora users say that they like the platform, whereas 89% of the listeners are known to this platform.

As of the second quarter of 2022, the platform recorded 2.84 billion listening hours including advertisements.

Similarly, the total ad-supported listening hours in the Q2 of 2021 were 3.03 billion.

According to Pandora radio statistics, the platform has 250 million registered users.

On average, a user spends 2 hours and 15 minutes on the platform every day.

There are 7.4 million paid subscribers.

By Country



(Source: Similarweb)

The United States of America has had 98.87% of overall website visitors in the last month with a decreasing rate of visitors by 0.71%.

19% of visitors are from Puerto Rico with an increased rate of 13.36%.

Canada recorded 0.08% total visitors with a reduced rate of visitors by 25.71%.

The United Kingdom recorded a percentage of total visitors of 0.6% with a decreased rate of 14.62%.

Moreover, with an equal rate of visitors 0.06% are from Brazil but with an increased rate of 76.96%.

Other countries with a negligible percentage around 0.74%.

B Device Users

Over the last months, there were 28.3% mobile visitors whereas 71.7% were desktop visitors.

As per Pandora radio statistics, the total number of mobile visitors was 3.5 million, and around 8 million were desktop users.

The United States of America has the highest traffic towards the Pandora platform with an overall 95.6% resulting in 11.2 million users. Out of these 72.42% are desktop users and 27.58% are mobile users.

Canada has around 98.7K users resulting in 0.84%.91.52% of users being desktop users and 8.48% being mobile users.

Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom have 0.7% and 0.39% total users resulting in 82.3K and 46.1K respectively.

In Puerto Rico, 6.51% are desktop users and 93.49% are mobile users.

Similarly, the United Kingdom has 41.23% desktop users and 58.77% mobile users.

There are 0.33% users in France resulting in 38.9K. Out of these 69.39% are desktop users and 30.61% are mobile users.

By Traffic

Pandora radio has 88.98% direct traffic.

On the other hand, the recorded referral traffic towards the platform over the last months is 0.39%.

Whereas 9.82% belongs to search traffic.

The overall social media networks refereed traffic is around 0.31% and mail traffic and display traffic are around 0.46% and 0.04% respectively.

Pandora radio statistics say that it has 99.70% organic traffic and 0.30% paid traffic.

By Revenue

Revenue earned by iPhone Pandora – radio and podcast and streaming music are $5.02 million.

As per the above chart, Pandora earns 30% of its revenue from the United States of America being the highest of other countries.

The United Kingdom shares a revenue of 14%.

With a minor difference, Italy has 10% of its share of total revenue.

Whereas, China, France, Australia, and Germany have 5% of the share each.

Denmark has a mere contribution of 0.16%.

Whereas other countries together contribute around 26% of total revenue.

The total revenue earned from advertising is $407 million as of the third quarter of 2022.

By Referral

Considering the social media network referral traffic distribution, YouTube has the highest contribution by 48.00%.

Similarly, Facebook has a 33.69% referral rate.

Reddit, Twitter, and Instagram contribute around 5.97%, 4.86%, and 3.19% respectively.

Other social media networks with a minor percentage of reference rate are around 4.30% overall.

Various music websites refer to the pandora platform by 14.99%.

Different restaurants and delivery applications and other random websites have reference rates of 10.16% and 38.53% respectively.

By Total Visits

As of November 2022, the platform received around 11.8 million website traffic, whereas, in the month of October 2022, it was 16.1 million.

Pandora radio statistics say that the percentage of total visits has been reduced by 27%.

September 2022 recorded around 16.8 million total visits to pandora.com.

In the last months, Pandora radio statistics show that the platform recorded 4.8 million organic search traffic.

By Demographic

According to Pandora radio statistics, the platform has 46.35% female users and 53.65% male users.

Pandora is being listened to by all user’s age groups. Users from the age group of 25 years to 34 years have the highest share of 24.33%.

94% belong to the age group of 18 years to 24 years.

There are 19.19% of people from the age group of 35 years to 44 years who listens to the radio and access other features on the platform.

Whereas users from the age group of 45 years to 54 years are recorded at around 16.88%.

There are 14.58% and 9.08% listeners from the age group of 55 years to 64 years and 65 years and above respectively.

Pandora VS Spotify

Spotify

Spotify is a Swedish audio and music streaming platform with more than 456 million monthly active users. The platform has 82 million songs along with record labels. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Spotify is a tough competitor in the market. Following is the comparison between Spotify and Pandora.

Spotify is accessible all over the globe.

Compared to Pandora the subscription charges are higher.

This platform also provides a free version. It has 3 month’s trial based on a $1 plan.

You can skip songs without any limits.

It has a traditional style radio.

Spotify has iOS and Android apps. It is also compatible with the desktop version.

Spotify has no parental control option.

Users can create unlimited playlists.

The platform has more songs on its database than Pandora resulting in around 70 million.

Moreover, there are various types of genres on the platform.

Spotify premium members can download the music and listen to it offline.

Spotify’s audio quality is better than the Pandora platform.

Users are listening to the radio without any subscription charges.

Spotify’s platform allows music sharing in various ways compared to Pandora.

Spotify is a more flexible and universal platform than any other similar application in the market.

Spotify’s market share is much higher than any other application. It tops the list of highest radio-based music applications in the United States of America.

Pandora

Pandora has 50 million songs in its database.

You can skip songs with limitations. You are allowed to skip only 30 times in 24 hours. These skips are divided into 6 skips for every hour.

Users can’t create custom playlists.

The platform is compatible with android, mobile, and desktop as well as various televisions.

Pandora has parental control.

The platform can be accessed in limited countries only.

Pandora is a music recommendation radio.

It has the ability to provide offline listening.

Majorly, Pandora is an ad-based platform

Pandora’s market share is extremely low compared to Spotify.

Pandora offers free trials along with various subscription plans and based features.

Advertisements are played randomly.

Which Is Better Spotify or Pandora?

If you are looking for a certain flexibility along with a variety of songs, then Spotify is the better option. Otherwise, Pandora is also a good option. It offers free radio services which are ad supported. Moreover, Spotify is accessible in more countries while access to Pandora is restricted in some countries. To be honest, both of the platforms are better it depends on your choice of which one to subscribe to.

Conclusion

Even though the Pandora platform does not share the highest market, it is one of the best platforms to listen to online music and radio. Pandora’s features are better than any other radio and music application. Depending on the subscription plan it has various advanced features and just like Netflix, the account can be shared with 6 other persons. Pandora is currently accessible in limited countries only, but the United States of America has the highest number of users as per the Pandora radio statistics. Moreover, the subscription plans are affordable. Listening to music can freshen up your mind, therefore if Pandora is available in your country don’t forget to subscribe to its services.

FAQ . What are the subscription charges of Pandora? The radio platform is free but ad-supported. Another plan with Pandora plus offers offline listening, skipping or replaying the tracks, ad-free listening and higher quality audio at $4.99 per month and $54.89 per year. Pandora premium offers more advanced features with as sharing of accounts to six members including the features of pandora plus at $14.99 per month and $164.89 per year. Can I access Pandora on a free trial? Yes, pandora has a free trial depending on the various subscription plans. How long does Pandora keep playing? Pandora can play continuously for up to 60 minutes. On which device pandora platform is compatible? The platform is compatible with Google home devices, Amazon Fire TV, Alexa, iOS, android, and Xbox depending on the country’s rules and regulations.