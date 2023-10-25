Top 10 Most Expensive Diamonds in the World: A Comprehensive List

The top 10 most expensive diamonds in the world serve as an outstanding testament to their immense worth. Diamonds are among the world’s most prized and sought-after gemstones, revered for both their beauty and rarity, but also for their ability to store or transfer wealth.

Diamonds’ market can be highly competitive; prices may differ widely depending on factors like color, clarity, cut quality and carat weight. From the Hope Diamond (rumored to be cursed) and Cullinan Diamond (9 separate stones), collectors and enthusiasts around the world have taken notice. Knowing what factors contribute to diamond value will allow you to fully appreciate their extraordinary worth.

Key Takeaways

Understanding Diamond Value

Diamonds are some of the world’s most precious and sought-after gemstones, with their value determined by four criteria – carat weight, cut, clarity and color.

Carat Weight

A diamond’s carat weight refers to both its size and weight; one carat equals 0.2 grams and the larger the diamond is, the higher its carat weight is. However, its value does not solely depend on carat weight; other aspects like cut, clarity and color also play a pivotal role in establishing its price.

Cut

The cut of a diamond refers to its proportions, symmetry, and polish. A well-cut diamond reflects light better, making it more brilliant and sparkly. The cut also affects the diamond’s overall shape, such as round, princess, emerald, and more.

Clarity

The clarity of a diamond refers to the number and size of inclusions or blemishes within the stone. Inclusions are internal flaws, while blemishes are external flaws. The fewer inclusions and blemishes a diamond has, the higher its clarity grade and value.

Color

The color of a diamond refers to its hue, saturation, and tone. The most valuable diamonds are colorless, with a grading scale that ranges from D (colorless) to Z (light yellow or brown). The closer a diamond is to being colorless, the higher its value.

Overall, a combination of the 4Cs determines the value of a diamond. A high-quality diamond with an excellent cut, high clarity, and colorless color can be worth millions of dollars, as evidenced by the world’s most expensive diamonds.

Top 10 Most Expensive Diamonds in the World

Here is the list of Top 10 most expensive diamonds in the world with their worth :

The Koh-I-Noor Diamond – Priceless The Hope Diamond – $250 million The Cullinan Diamond – $200 million The Centenary Diamond – $100 million The Pink Star Diamond – $71.2 million The Regent Diamond – $62 million The Blue Moon Diamond – $50 million The Graff Pink Diamond – $46 million The Moussaieff Red Diamond – $20 million The Heart of Eternity Diamond – $16 million

Let’s have a look into each of these diamonds’ history and value.

10. The Heart of Eternity Diamond

The Heart of Eternity Diamond is a rare and exquisite blue diamond that weighs 27.64 carats. It is one of the most expensive diamonds in the world, with an estimated value of $16 million or greater. The diamond was cut by the Steinmetz Group and sold to the De Beers Group, who unveiled it in 2000.

History

The Heart of Eternity Diamond was cut from the same 777-carat rough stone as the 203.4 carat Millennium Star. The rough stone was discovered in the Premier Mine in South Africa, which is known for producing some of the world’s most valuable diamonds. The Heart of Eternity Diamond was named after its unique heart shape and its stunning blue color.

The diamond was first showcased to the public in 2000 as part of the De Beers Millennium Collection, which included 12 rare and unique diamonds. The Heart of Eternity Diamond was one of the most popular diamonds in the collection and became a symbol of luxury and wealth.

Value

The Heart of Eternity Diamond is valued at $16 million or greater, making it one of the most expensive diamonds in the world. Its value is determined by several factors, including its size, color, and clarity. The diamond’s blue color is classified as Fancy Vivid Blue, which is the highest color grade for blue diamonds.

The Heart of Eternity Diamond is a rare and unique diamond that is highly sought after by collectors and investors. Its exquisite beauty and rarity make it a valuable addition to any collection.

9. The Moussaieff Red Diamond

History

The Moussaieff Red Diamond, more commonly referred to as the Red Shield Diamond, is a 5.11-carat triangular brilliant cut diamond certified as Fancy Red by Gemological Institute of America (GIA). Discovered in Brazil during the late 1990s, prior to being purchased by Moussaieff Jewellers Ltd in 2001 from William Goldberg Diamond Corporation.

The history of the Moussaieff Red Diamond has been relatively quiet. However, its unique color and size earned international renown and were loaned by Moussaieff to be displayed as part of “The Splendor of Diamonds” exhibit at Smithsonian Institution in 2003 alongside such beauties as Heart of Eternity and Millennium Star.

Value

The Moussaieff Red Diamond ranks as one of the ten most expensive diamonds worldwide, estimated to be worth an estimated $10 million by some sources. As one of the rarest red diamonds ever known and its largest known specimen, its value can be attributed to rarity, size and color characteristics.

In 2011, Moussaieff Jewellers Ltd. unveiled a $20 Million diamond ring featuring their Moussaieff Red Diamond surrounded by pink and white diamonds; this piece was later named “The Moussaieff Red”.

Overall, the Moussaieff Red Diamond is an extremely rare and valuable gem that has attracted much interest within the jewelry industry.

8. The Graff Pink Diamond

History

The Graff Pink Diamond is a rare 24.78 carat pink diamond that was once owned by American celebrity jeweler Harry Winston. The diamond was discovered in South Africa and was initially a rough diamond weighing 35.27 carats. It was then cut and polished into an emerald-cut fancy intense pink diamond by the New York-based diamond cutter, Mr. N. W. Ayer.

The diamond was named after its current owner, Laurence Graff, who acquired it at the Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels Sale in Geneva in 2010 for a whopping $46 million, making it the most expensive diamond ever sold at the time. Graff had 25 small natural faults removed from the ring, and the carat size was reduced from 24.78 carats to 23.88 carats.

Value

The Graff Pink Diamond is considered to be one of the most iconic, beautiful, and rare pink diamonds in the world. Its rarity and unique color make it extremely valuable and highly sought after by collectors and investors alike.

According to Luxe Digital, The Graff Pink Diamond is currently valued at $46.2 million, which is the same amount Graff paid for it in 2010. The diamond’s value has remained stable over the years, and it is expected to continue to increase in value due to its rarity and historical significance.

The Graff Pink Diamond is a true masterpiece of nature and a testament to the beauty and value of natural diamonds. Its unique color, history, and value make it a true treasure and a must-see for any diamond lover.

7. The Blue Moon Diamond

History

The Blue Moon Diamond is a 12.03-carat blue diamond, which was discovered in the Cullinan mine in South Africa in January 2014. The diamond was named “Blue Moon” after the phrase “once in a blue moon” due to its rarity. The rough diamond was cut and polished by Cora International, a diamond manufacturer based in New York, into a cushion shape. The diamond’s clarity was graded as Internally Flawless, which is the highest possible grade for a diamond.

In November 2015, the Blue Moon Diamond was sold at a Sotheby’s auction in Geneva for a record-breaking price of $48.5 million. The buyer was a Hong Kong-based billionaire, Joseph Lau, who renamed the diamond as “Blue Moon of Josephine” after his daughter. The Blue Moon of Josephine is now the most expensive diamond per carat ever sold at auction, with a price of $4.03 million per carat.

Value

The Blue Moon Diamond is one of the most expensive diamonds in the world due to its rarity, size, and color. Blue diamonds are extremely rare, and the Blue Moon Diamond is one of the largest and most valuable blue diamonds ever discovered. The diamond’s value is estimated to be between $30 million and $50 million.

The Blue Moon of Josephine is now part of Joseph Lau’s extensive collection of rare and valuable diamonds, which includes other notable diamonds such as the 16.08-carat “Sweet Josephine” pink diamond and the 7.03-carat “Star of Josephine” blue diamond.

6. The Regent Diamond

History

The Regent Diamond is one of the world’s largest and most famous diamonds, weighing in at 140.64 carats. The diamond is named after Thomas Pitt, the British Governor of Madras, who purchased it in 1701. It was later sold to Philippe II, Duke of Orleans, who had it set in the Royal Crown of France.

The Regent Diamond has an intriguing past. It was stolen during the French Revolution and was missing for several years before being recovered. It was later worn by Napoleon Bonaparte in the hilt of his sword and was also set in the crown of Louis XVIII. Today, the diamond is on display at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Value

The Regent Diamond is estimated to be worth an estimated value of $62 Million. Due to its large size, exceptional clarity, and rich history, it ranks as one of the world’s most valuable gems. However, due to being considered part of French heritage it’s not for sale and it cannot be purchased or traded away.

Overall, the Regent Diamond is an exquisite gemstone that has captured people around the globe for centuries. Its size, clarity, history and allure all combine to make it one of the world’s most valuable diamonds and its place in French history only adds further dimension.

5. The Pink Star Diamond

History

The Pink Star Diamond (commonly referred to simply as “Pink Star”) was mined from South Africa in 1999. Initially owned by Steinmetz Group, who spent two years cutting and polishing before unveiling it publicly for viewing in 2003. First offered at auction at Sotheby’s Geneva for $83 Million but this sale was canceled due to the buyer’s inability to pay.

Value

The Pink Star’s value stems largely from its scarcity and vibrant color. Pink diamonds are extremely rare; only around one hundred gem-quality pink diamonds are produced each year – which makes The Pink Star one of the world’s most valuable stones.

In 2017, Sotheby’s Hong Kong broke records again when they sold it for an incredible $71.2 million, making it the most expensive diamond ever sold at auction. The buyer, Hong Kong-based jewelry retailer Chow Tai Fook, renamed the diamond as the “CTF Pink Star” and displayed it in their stores. The Pink Star’s value is also determined by its history and provenance.

Overall, the Pink Star Diamond is an extraordinary gemstone that has captured international attention. Its rarity, size and vivid hue have made it one of the most desirable diamonds ever produced, while its history adds even further mystique and allure.

4. The Centenary Diamond

History

The Centenary Diamond is one of the world’s largest diamonds, weighing 273.85 carats and discovered at South Africa’s Premier Mine in 1986. From here also came other famous stones such as Cullinan Diamond and Taylor-Burton Diamonds.

After its discovery, the Centenary Diamond was kept hidden for three years to ensure its security and then unveiled publicly in 1989 at various exhibitions and events around the globe. Since then, its presence can be found at exhibitions and events all around the globe.

Value

The Centenary Diamond is an exceptional Type IIa diamond known for its exceptional clarity and lack of nitrogen impurities, earning an exceptional grade of D color (the highest possible shade) and boasting flawless clarity grades.

Given its extraordinary rarity and exceptional quality, the Centenary Diamond is estimated to be worth an estimated $100 million. Unfortunately, however, it does not currently belong to sale; rather it forms part of De Beers Group, one of the world’s leading diamond mining and trading companies.

Overall, the Centenary Diamond is an extraordinary diamond with a compelling story and exceptional value. Due to its exceptional rarity and beauty, it has become one of the world’s most renowned stones and remains a source of wonder and admiration from people across all countries.

3. The Cullinan Diamond

History

The Cullinan Diamond is the world’s largest gem-grade rough diamond ever found, weighing an astonishing 3,106 carats. Discovered in South Africa in 1905 and named after Thomas Cullinan (chairman of mine where it was found), purchased by the Transvaal government and presented as a gift to King Edward VII of the United Kingdom as an iconic gift.

The Cullinan Diamond was so large that it had to be divided into multiple smaller pieces before it could be cut and polished. Its largest piece, known as Great Star of Africa or Cullinan I, is a pear-shaped pear diamond weighing 530.2 carats that sits in the Royal Sceptre; second largest piece called Lesser Star of Africa or Cullinan II weighs 317.4 carats and rests within an Imperial State Crown.

Value

Given its historical importance and the fact that it has been broken apart into smaller pieces, estimating the Cullinan Diamond’s value can be difficult. Experts speculate it could be worth up to $2 billion were it still whole; its Great Star of Africa alone could fetch around $400 million while Lesser Star of Africa may fetch approximately $200 million.

The Cullinan Diamond remains one of the world’s most celebrated and valuable diamonds, its size and historical importance making it one of nature’s greatest wonders and a testimony to their beauty and rarity.

2. The Hope Diamond

History

The Hope Diamond is one of the world’s most famous diamonds, weighing 45.52 carats and found at Kollur Mine in Golconda, India. King Louis XIV acquired it for himself in 1668 but during the French Revolution was stolen and eventually ended up back in London where it was eventually sold off to Henry Philip Hope, giving the diamond its name.

The diamond has a rich and legendary past. Many believe it brings bad luck and should not be owned, while others see mystical powers within its surface. Yet regardless of this reputation, several wealthy and powerful people such as King George IV of England and Evalyn Walsh McLean (an American socialite) have owned diamonds over time.

Value

The Hope Diamond is one of the world’s most prized gems, estimated to be worth an estimated $250 million. It’s known for its exquisite blue color which comes from having boron present in its crystal structure; also renowned for its large size and flawless clarity.

The Diamond can currently be seen on display at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington D.C. It is one of its most beloved exhibits and attracts millions of visitors every year despite its enormous value; millions come year to see this historic piece that may never be sold off! Despite all this fame and fortune surrounding its name, it may never even make its way out into public hands.

1. The Koh-I-Noor Diamond

History

The Koh-I-Noor diamond is a 105.6-carat diamond that is considered one of the most famous and priceless diamonds in the world. The name Koh-I-Noor means “Mountain of Light” in Persian. The diamond has a long and storied history that dates back to at least the 13th century. It is believed to have been mined in India’s Golconda region during the reign of the Kakatiya dynasty in the 11th to 12th century.

The diamond has passed through many hands over the centuries. It was owned by various Indian rulers until it was taken by the British East India Company in 1849, following the Second Anglo-Sikh War. The diamond was presented to Queen Victoria in 1850 and has been part of the British Crown Jewels ever since.

Value

The value of the Koh-I-Noor diamond is unknown. It is considered priceless due to its historical significance and cultural value. However, there have been many estimates of its worth over the years.

According to myGemma, a website that specializes in high-end jewelry, the Koh-I-Noor diamond’s value is unknown. However, it is believed to be one of the most expensive diamonds in the world due to its size, history, and cultural significance.

Overall, the Koh-I-Noor diamond is a fascinating piece of history that continues to capture the imagination of people around the world. Its value may be unknown, but its place in history is secure.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the world’s most expensive diamonds are truly remarkable and awe-inspiring. These precious gems are coveted by collectors and enthusiasts alike, and their value is often determined by their rarity, size, and color.

From the stunning Pink Star Diamond, which sold for a staggering $71.2 million at auction, to the iconic Hope Diamond, which is estimated to be worth between $200-250 million, these diamonds are truly one-of-a-kind.

Other notable diamonds on the list include The Centenary Diamond, which is a flawless 273.85-carat diamond, and The Moussaieff Red Diamond, which is the largest known red diamond in the world.

It’s clear that these diamonds are not just valuable because of their price tags, but also because of their unique histories and characteristics. Whether they are passed down through generations of royalty or discovered in remote mines, these diamonds are truly treasures of the earth.

Overall, the world’s most expensive diamonds are a testament to the beauty and wonder of nature, and they will continue to capture the hearts and imaginations of people around the world for generations to come.

