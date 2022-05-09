Top 10 Best Project Management Software 2022

Project management software is a vital tool for businesses of all sizes. It enables managers to plan, track, and report on projects by creating tasks, setting deadlines, and tracking progress. In most cases, project management software also includes a communication platform to keep team members up to date on developments. You can also check the project management statistics for a better understanding.

Choosing the right project management software can be tricky. The options are vast and constantly changing, so it’s important to consider your specific needs before making a decision. Here are some things to keep in mind when shopping for project management software:

The first thing you need to determine is how many people will be using the software. If you have a small team, you may prefer a simpler program that’s easy to learn and use. Larger teams will need more sophisticated software with more features.

There are a variety of different programs to choose from, but which one is the best for your business? In this article, we will take a look at top 10 best project management software options available in 2022.

Jira:

Jira is one of the most popular open-source project management tools available. Jira is a subsidiary of Atlassian, which has also developed the list-making application Trello. It is used for project management in more than 190 countries. One of the reasons for this popularity is that it has been on the market for 17 years now. Jira has three plans to offer and all of them are available for a free trial. There are up to 200 integrations available for Jira users. While it works for both Mac and Windows, there is a mobile app for iOS and Android. The price of Jira depends on the number of users.

monday.com:

Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, monday.com has been on the market for almost a decade. It claims that 91% of its users stay at the top of their game by using their software. Some of the prominent clients of monday.com are Philips, The Discovery Channel, and Carlsberg. The software is popular because it is super easy to use and there is also an option of automation. Though it offers an average variety of apps and integrations, there is always something for every client. No surprise that monday.com is available for both Mac and Windows and also has a pretty awesome mobile app for iOS and Android. Pricing starts at USD 35 per month for up to five users.

Wrike:

The American project management application service that was founded in Wrike is extremely popular because it offers easy and efficient project management services. Some prominent clients of Wrike are Google, L’Oréal, Airbnb, and Mars. There were more than 18,000 companies that were using Wrike in 2019. The software has 5 pricing plans and is available for a 14-day free trial. There are several useful integrations and it is available for both Windows and Mac. Just like other software, it also has an app for iOS and Android versions.

Teamwork:

It was launched way back in 2007 and went on to serve companies like PayPal, Disney, Forbes, Honda and HP. Teamwork boasts about high-level security and has one of the best visualizations – everything available at a glance. The design is super cool and does not require much time to understand. It does not offer to many options when it comes to integration but maybe you won’t even require them. Teamwork is available for both Windows and Mac and has a great mobile app for iOS as well as Android. Last, but not least, a free trial is available.

Zoho:

Its popularity can be gauged by the fact that it has more than 45 million customers as clients worldwide. From Jaguar to Netflix and Land Rover to Intel, it has a constellation of high-profile customers. It is very easy to use and one can get used to it pretty quickly. It offers a great variety of integrations. Zoho Project is available for both mobile and desktop. It also offers a free trial.

Liquid planner:

The Seattle-based project management software was launched in 2008. Users will not take much time to start using the platform for their project management. There are limited integration available but the software is great for PC as well as Mac. Pricing starts from USD 45 per month per user and a free trial is also available.

Trello:

It is one of the top project management options for users. Google, Adobe and National Geographic are among the top users of the software. It is suitable for even those who are new to project management. It has a medium learning curve and offers decent integrations. Trello can be used on any device and pricing starts from USD 9.99 per month per user if one selects an annual subscription.

Asana:

The software is an extremely popular online project management tool. Asana claims that users of its premium package can have 45% more efficiency. The California-based software was launched in 2012. Airbnb, NASA, and The New York Times are some of its prominent clients. A beginner may take some time to start with Asana but things will go smoothly once you get a hold of it. It has an impressive list of apps. Apart from Mac and Windows, it is also available for Linux. Obviously, it has a mobile app for iOS and Android. A free version of the software is also available.

Basecamp:

The Chicago-based company has been around for the last two decades. In 2022, it has more than 3 million active users. The software is good for even those who are not too computer savvy. It is popular for offering excellent support. Basecamp 3 is also one of the best project management software for Mac. It offers a number of integrations but misses out on some popular apps like Gmail, Slack, and Dropbox. It is available for Mac and PC and also has a mobile version.

OpenProject:

It is quite a new entrant when compared to other software available for project management. Despite this, it has some prominent clients like Nokia and Siemens. It is super easy to use and the presence of notes is pretty useful for beginners. It is open-source so plug-ins can be installed very easily according to the need. OpenProject is available for both Mac and Windows but there is no mobile app. A free version of the app is also available.