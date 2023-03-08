Published Via 11Press: The Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market involves the integration of advanced technologies into traditional utility meter systems to enable two-way communication between utility companies and end-users. This connectivity enables remote monitoring, data collection, and management for utilities like electricity, gas, and water usage – among others.

According to Market.us’ report, the global advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) market size was valued at USD 19.13 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 48.28 billion by 2032, growing at an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2022-2032.

The Advanced Metering Infrastructure market is being driven by rising demand for energy-saving solutions and the desire to reduce operational expenses for utilities. Furthermore, this market is expected to expand due to the rising adoption of smart grid technologies, which require advanced metering infrastructure in order to run effectively.

Regional Snapshot

North America: With an increase in demand for smart grid technologies, the need to upgrade utility infrastructure, and increasing adoption of advanced metering systems, North America is expected to hold a large share of the global AMI market. North American energy-saving technologies, government programs to upgrade utility infrastructure, and growing public awareness about their benefits have propelled this region's market growth; with most of its share coming from the United States.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the highest growth in the AMI market during the forecast period, due to government initiatives to modernize utility infrastructure, rising demand for energy-efficient solutions and the adoption of smart grid technologies. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and India are anticipated to be among the largest markets within this region due to increasing demands for advanced metering systems across residential, commercial and industrial sectors.

Rest of the World: The Rest of the World region is expected to hold a smaller share in the AMI market, but it is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period. Rising demand for energy-saving solutions, government initiatives to modernize utility infrastructure and the adoption of smart grid technologies are anticipated to drive growth in this region. Countries such as Brazil and South Africa are projected to be among the largest markets within this space.

Drivers

Energy Efficiency: AMI allows utilities and consumers to monitor and manage energy usage in real-time, leading to improved energy efficiency as well as cost savings.

Government Regulations: Governments around the world are mandating the installation of smart meters in households to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Aging Infrastructure: As the existing electricity grid infrastructure ages, utilities are looking to upgrade their systems with modern technologies like AMI in order to enhance reliability, security, and operational efficiency.

Increased Demand for Renewable Energy: With the growing popularity of renewable sources such as solar and wind power, smart grid solutions are necessary to manage their unpredictable nature.

Cost Savings: AMI helps utilities cut operational expenses by automating meter reading, preventing theft and tampering, and improving outage management.

Restraints

High initial installation cost: The installation cost of AMI systems is relatively high, which can be a significant barrier for many utilities, especially in emerging markets.

Privacy and Security concerns: The implementation of AMI raises concerns about data privacy and cybersecurity. Customers may be reluctant to share their energy usage data, and utilities need to ensure that the data is secure from potential cyber threats.

Interoperability issues: Different utilities may use different types of communication protocols for their AMI systems, which may cause interoperability issues when connecting to other systems.

Regulatory challenges: Regulatory changes and uncertainty can slow down the adoption of AMI. For example, regulatory changes related to data privacy, cybersecurity, and net metering can impact the AMI market.

Resistance to change: There may be resistance to change from both utilities and customers, as some may be comfortable with the traditional meter reading process.

Limited access to reliable communication networks: In some regions, the availability of reliable communication networks may be limited, which may hamper the implementation of AMI systems.

Opportunities

Demand for Connected Homes is Growing: The AMI industry has a chance as a result of the rising demand for connected homes. Smart meters give homeowners the ability to control and monitor their energy usage, which may result in cost savings and increased energy efficiency.

Integration with Other Technologies: AMI can be integrated with other technologies to provide a comprehensive energy management system, including smart thermostats, energy storage systems, and electric vehicle charging stations.

IoT's emergence: The Internet of Things (IoT) is rapidly becoming to be a significant influence in the AMI market. Utility companies and consumers can get useful information that enables them to optimize energy use and increase efficiency as more connected devices and sensors become accessible.

Data Analytics: Analyzing the vast amount of data produced by AMI systems can provide valuable insights into energy consumption patterns, customer behavior and system performance. This knowledge can be utilized to boost utilities' operational efficiency and offer better services to their customers.

Government Initiatives: Governments around the world are investing in smart grids and installing smart meters, creating an immense opportunity for the AMI market, as utilities and customers are increasingly adopting these technologies to enhance energy efficiency and reduce costs.

Challenges

Integration with legacy systems: Many utilities have existing systems and infrastructure that may not be compatible with AMI. Integrating AMI with legacy systems can be a significant challenge.

Cybersecurity and data privacy: As AMI systems collect sensitive data about energy usage, customers' privacy and cybersecurity risks become a critical issue. Ensuring the security and privacy of customer data is a significant challenge for utilities and regulatory agencies.

Technical expertise and staffing: The installation, operation, and maintenance of AMI systems require specialized technical expertise. The challenge is to ensure that utilities have the necessary staff with the right skills to manage these systems effectively.

Key Market Segments:

Type

Smart Meter

Communications Infrastructure

Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)

Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Key Market Players

Landis+Gyr

Itron

GE Digital Energy

Siemens

Kamstrup

Sensus

Elster Group

Silver Spring Networks

Sanxing

Linyang Electronics

Wasion Group

Haixing Electrical

Techrise Electronics

Chintim Instruments

XJ Measurement & Control Meter

Clou Electronics

HND Electronics

Longi

Hengye Electronics

Holley Metering

Recent Developments

5G Technology: The arrival of 5G networks is expected to have a profound effect on the AMI market. 5G offers faster data speeds, lower latency and greater capacity than its 4G counterpart, leading to enhanced system dependability and efficiency.

Artificial Intelligence: Combining artificial intelligence (AI) with AMI systems can improve energy usage forecasting accuracy and offer insights into customer behavior. AI could also be employed for optimizing energy use, cutting costs, and improving system performance.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 19.13 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 48.28 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 9.7% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

FAQ . What is the current market size of the AMI market? The global AMI market size was valued at USD 19.13 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 48.28 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period (2022-2032). Who are the key players in the AMI market? Some of the key players in the AMI market include Landis+Gyr, Itron, GE Digital Energy, Siemens, Kamstrup, Sensus, Elster Group, Silver Spring Networks, Sanxing, Linyang Electronics, Wasion Group, Haixing Electrical, Techrise Electronics, Chintim Instruments, XJ Measurement & Control Meter, Clou Electronics, HND Electronics, Longi, Hengye Electronics and Holley Metering. What are the segments in the AMI market? The AMI market can be segmented by Type, Application By Type (Smart Meter, Communications Infrastructure, Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)), by application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)