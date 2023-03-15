AI Voice Generator Market Size USD 4.40 Bn by 2032| at a CAGR 15.40%

Market Overview

The AI voice generator market is a technology that utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to produce natural-sounding human-like speech. This market is rapidly growing due to the rising demand for virtual assistants and voice assistants in various applications such as customer service, automotive, education, healthcare, and entertainment.

The AI voice generator market was estimated to be worth approximately USd 4.40 billion in 2022 and it is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.40% from 2022-2032 due to rising demand for personalized digital experiences and advances in natural language processing (NLP) and speech synthesis technologies. Businesses are increasingly turning towards AI voice generators for creating more engaging interactions with customers through chatbots, virtual assistants, and voice-enabled devices.

The market is segmented into technology, deployment, application, end-user and region. The technology segment comprises machine learning, natural language processing and speech recognition; deployment can be divided into cloud-based or on-premises deployment; application includes chatbots, virtual assistants and voice-enabled devices; end-users include large enterprises as well as small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

North America is the leading region in the AI voice generator market due to its high adoption rate of AI technologies and presence of major players there. Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to witness significant growth within this space due to increasing applications of AI voice generators across various industries.

Key Takeaways

The key drivers of the market include rising demand for voice assistants, expansion in the smart home space and rising adoption of virtual assistants across various industries.

On the downside, privacy concerns and high development costs pose major obstacles to progress.

North America is expected to lead the voice assistant market, due to its high adoption rate and presence of major players within the region.

Regional Snapshot

North America is projected to lead the AI voice generator market owing to high adoption of voice assistants and the presence of major players in the region. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Drivers

Growing Demand for Voice Assistants: Voice assistants are becoming more and more popular due to their convenience and ease of use. Their adoption is expanding across various applications such as smart homes, automotive, and healthcare.

Growth of the Smart Home Market: The growing smart home market is driving demand for voice assistants. These assistants can be used to control various home devices such as thermostats, lights and security systems.

Rising Adoption of Virtual Assistants in Different Industries: Virtual assistants are being increasingly utilized across a range of industries such as healthcare, education and finance to increase efficiency and productivity.

Restraints

Privacy Concerns: Voice assistants pose privacy risks by listening and recording conversations, potentially leading to issues regarding the security of personal data. As such, these devices should only be used with consent by their user.

Opportunities

Adoption of AI across various industries presents significant opportunities for AI voice generators. They can be utilized to create virtual assistants and chatbots that enhance efficiency and productivity.

Challenges

Competition from established players: Established players such as Google, Amazon and Microsoft enjoy a significant edge due to their resources and brand recognition. This can make it difficult for new entrants to break into the market.

Recent Developments

Google debuted an AI voice generator in January 2023 that can accurately replicate human speech. Microsoft followed suit in December 2022, announcing they had developed an AI voice generator capable of creating natural-sounding speech across multiple languages.

On November 2022, Amazon unveiled an AI voice generator capable of recreating natural-sounding speech in multiple accents and languages.

Key Market Segments

Based on deployment

ON-Premise

Cloud-Based

End-Use Industries

Healthcare

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Automotive and Transportation

Advertising and Media

Other End-Use Industries

Market Key Players

Baidu, Inc.

Google LLC

Oracle

Tobii AB

PRC Saltillo

Lingraphica

TOBY CHURCHILL Ltd.

Zygo

Attainment Company, Inc.

Jabbla

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Other key players

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 1.05 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 4.40 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 15.40% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

