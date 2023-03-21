Market Overview

Screening system vendors are offering cutting-edge technology that is expected to fuel global demand for air cargo security screening systems.

Airport authorities worldwide have been encouraged to adopt explosive detection technology due to the increasing threat of terrorist-related activities. This is expected to drive explosive detection applications’ growth over the 2022-2032 assessment period, with analysts projecting that global air cargo security and screening systems market value will surpass US $1.28 Bn by 2032.

Air cargo security and screening systems are currently employed primarily to detect explosives and narcotics in cargo. International airport authorities have developed advanced detection technologies that can detect explosives in cargo as well as trace narcotics in small and large pallets of goods. Recently, airport authorities have been increasingly turning towards X-rays to reduce the risk of explosive attacks.

Additionally, the growing use of air cargo facilities to deliver goods quickly has driven an uptick in technology used for airport screening. Recently, screening devices and bomb-detecting technology have seen a major expansion around the world – for instance, European legislators recently mandated 100 percent cargo screening on all passenger flights departing from Europe.

Governments and airport authorities have joined forces to establish separate air cargo terminals that offer enhanced security. This presents lucrative opportunities for companies operating in the air cargo security and screening systems market. Furthermore, companies can grow sustainably through strategic supply chain partnerships or IATA collaborations.

Key Takeaways

The Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market expected to reach USD 0.8 Billion in 2022.

Forecasted compound annual growth rates between 2023 and 2033 is 4.8%.

By 2033 , the Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market is projected to reach USD 1.28 Billion.

, the Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market is projected to reach The air cargo security and screening systems market is expected to experience significant growth due to rising concerns about terrorism, tightening security regulations, and an ever-increasing need for secure transportation of goods across the globe.

Technological advancements such as biometric identification, machine learning, and AI are expected to further fuel market expansion.

Due to its competitive nature, major players such as Rapiscan Systems, Smiths Detection, and L3Harris have emerged at the top of this industry.

Governments and regulatory bodies around the world are enforcing increasingly stringent security protocols, likely propelling demand for advanced air cargo security and screening systems.

The Middle East and Africa are anticipated to experience significant growth due to an uptick in air cargo transportation demand, particularly within the oil and gas sector.

Regional Snapshot

North America: The air cargo security and screening systems market in North America is driven by increased air cargo traffic and increasing security concerns. The United States leads the market, with major players such as Rapiscan Systems and L3Harris based there.

Europe : Europe is the second-largest market for air cargo security and screening systems, driven by rising concerns about terrorism and an increase in air cargo traffic. Major players within this region include Smiths Detection and Rapiscan Systems.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific market is projected to experience significant growth due to increasing demand for air cargo transportation in the region. China, India, and Japan are major drivers of this growth; notable players in this space include Nuctech and Smiths Detection.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region is expected to experience substantial growth due to increasing demand for air cargo transportation, particularly within the oil and gas sector. Major players in this space include L3Harris and Smiths Detection.

Latin America: The air cargo security and screening systems market in Latin America is driven by an increase in air cargo transportation demand within the region. Major players operating within this space include Smiths Detection and Rapiscan Systems.

Drivers

The global air cargo security and screening systems market is driven by various factors, such as:

Rising Security Concerns: The growing danger of terrorism and illegal activities has necessitated enhanced security measures for air cargo shipments. Governments and regulatory bodies around the world are enforcing stringent security regulations, driving demand for advanced screening systems that can protect cargo.

The growing danger of terrorism and illegal activities has necessitated enhanced security measures for air cargo shipments. Governments and regulatory bodies around the world are enforcing stringent security regulations, driving demand for advanced screening systems that can protect cargo. Increased air cargo traffic: With the rapid growth of e-commerce, global trade, and cross-border shipments, air cargo traffic has seen an exponential spike. To ensure the safety and security of this cargo, efficient screening processes are increasingly necessary.

With the rapid growth of e-commerce, global trade, and cross-border shipments, air cargo traffic has seen an exponential spike. To ensure the safety and security of this cargo, efficient screening processes are increasingly necessary. Technological Advancements: The development of advanced technologies like X-ray systems, ETD systems and EMRD has enhanced air cargo screening processes to make it faster and more accurate; thus reducing both time and costs associated with manual screening procedures. These innovations enable faster screening times for cargo items while still guaranteeing accuracy during detection.

The development of advanced technologies like X-ray systems, ETD systems and EMRD has enhanced air cargo screening processes to make it faster and more accurate; thus reducing both time and costs associated with manual screening procedures. These innovations enable faster screening times for cargo items while still guaranteeing accuracy during detection. Stringent Regulations: Governments and regulatory bodies are enforcing stringent regulations to guarantee the safety and security of air cargo shipments. To meet these standards, cargo screening systems must comply with certain certifications; this has driven demand for advanced yet compliant security solutions.

Governments and regulatory bodies are enforcing stringent regulations to guarantee the safety and security of air cargo shipments. To meet these standards, cargo screening systems must comply with certain certifications; this has driven demand for advanced yet compliant security solutions. Major Players Form Partnerships and Collaborations: Major players in the air cargo security and screening systems market are forming partnerships to expand their market presence and enhance product offerings. These collaborations drive innovation, helping companies stay ahead of competitors.

Major players in the air cargo security and screening systems market are forming partnerships to expand their market presence and enhance product offerings. These collaborations drive innovation, helping companies stay ahead of competitors. Overall, the air cargo security and screening systems market is driven by a need for enhanced security measures, increasing air cargo traffic, technological advances, and stringent regulations.

Restraints

There are several factors that could impede the growth of the air cargo security and screening systems market, such as:

High Implementation Costs: Adopting advanced security and screening systems requires substantial investments, which may be a major deterrent for small and medium-sized enterprises. Furthermore, the high implementation costs could potentially hinder their adoption in emerging economies.

Adopting advanced security and screening systems requires substantial investments, which may be a major deterrent for small and medium-sized enterprises. Furthermore, the high implementation costs could potentially hinder their adoption in emerging economies. Lack of Standardization: A lack of uniformity in air cargo security regulations and procedures across different countries and regions can pose a challenge when implementing security and screening systems. This may cause confusion and delays during the screening process, which in turn impacts cargo operations’ efficiency.

A lack of uniformity in air cargo security regulations and procedures across different countries and regions can pose a challenge when implementing security and screening systems. This may cause confusion and delays during the screening process, which in turn impacts cargo operations’ efficiency. Operational Challenges: Implementing security and screening systems can present operational difficulties such as delays in cargo handling, longer processing times, and increased labor costs. These obstacles impact the efficiency of cargo operations while driving up air cargo transportation costs.

Implementing security and screening systems can present operational difficulties such as delays in cargo handling, longer processing times, and increased labor costs. These obstacles impact the efficiency of cargo operations while driving up air cargo transportation costs. Concerns Over Privacy: Some cargo owners may harbor worries about the privacy of their goods during screening. This may lead to resistance in adopting advanced screening technologies, which in turn could hinder growth in the air cargo security and screening systems market.

Opportunities

The air cargo security and screening systems market presents several growth prospects, such as:

Increasing demand for integrated systems: Companies are increasingly turning towards integrated solutions that provide comprehensive cargo security solutions, connecting security and screening systems with other cargo handlings methods like tracking and logistics. This presents companies with an ideal opportunity to develop these customized systems that offer end-to-end security solutions.

Companies are increasingly turning towards integrated solutions that provide comprehensive cargo security solutions, connecting security and screening systems with other cargo handlings methods like tracking and logistics. This presents companies with an ideal opportunity to develop these customized systems that offer end-to-end security solutions. The growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in cargo screening systems: Applying these technologies to improve accuracy and efficiency during screening processes. Companies now have an opportunity to design advanced, intelligent screening solutions.

Challenges

The air cargo security and screening systems market faces several obstacles, such as:

Cost Effectiveness: Implementing and maintaining an extensive air cargo security and screening system can be costly. The expense of equipment, personnel, as well as ongoing upkeep, can pose a considerable financial strain for airports and cargo handlers.

Implementing and maintaining an extensive air cargo security and screening system can be costly. The expense of equipment, personnel, as well as ongoing upkeep, can pose a considerable financial strain for airports and cargo handlers. Technology: With technology constantly developing and improving, air cargo security and screening systems must stay ahead of the curve. Yet it can be challenging to strike a balance between adopting cutting-edge innovations while guaranteeing they remain reliable and efficient.

With technology constantly developing and improving, air cargo security and screening systems must stay ahead of the curve. Yet it can be challenging to strike a balance between adopting cutting-edge innovations while guaranteeing they remain reliable and efficient. International Standards: The lack of universal standards and regulations for air cargo security and screening can make it challenging to implement consistent and efficient measures across different countries and regions.

The lack of universal standards and regulations for air cargo security and screening can make it challenging to implement consistent and efficient measures across different countries and regions. Volume: As air cargo volume continues to increase, it becomes more challenging to thoroughly and quickly screen all shipments for safety.

As air cargo volume continues to increase, it becomes more challenging to thoroughly and quickly screen all shipments for safety. Threats: Terrorist groups are constantly refining their methods of attack, so air cargo security and screening systems need to stay abreast. New risks like cyber attacks also pose a potential risk to air cargo security.

Terrorist groups are constantly refining their methods of attack, so air cargo security and screening systems need to stay abreast. New risks like cyber attacks also pose a potential risk to air cargo security. Privacy Matters: Air cargo security and screening systems may require the collection of personal data, which could raise privacy issues. It is essential to balance security needs with individual privacy rights when considering such measures.

Recent Developments

Smiths Detection announced the launch of its X-ray inspection system for air cargo security screening in September 2021.

L-3 Communications Security & Detection Systems also unveiled their cargo screening solution specifically tailored for air cargo transportation back in June 2021.

Rapiscan Systems recently unveiled its newest cargo screening solution for air cargo transportation, effective April 2021.

Key Market Segments

Type

Explosive Detection Systems (EDS)

Explosive Trace Detection (ETD)

Non-Computed Tomography Transmission X-Ray (Non-CT X-Ray)

Application

Retail

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Third-Party Logistics

Key Market Players

Rapiscan Systems

3DX-Ray Limited

Smiths Detection

E2V

ICTS

Morpho Detection

Astrophysics Inc.

Diagnose

L3 Security & Detection Systems

American Science & Engineering

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 0.80 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 1.28 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 4.8% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are air cargo security and screening systems?

A: Air cargo security and screening systems refer to the technologies and processes employed to guarantee that air cargo remains secure during transportation. These include equipment like X-ray machines, explosive detection systems, as well as physical inspections.

Q: Why are air cargo security and screening systems essential?

A: Air cargo security and screening systems are paramount to guarantee the security of air travel, thwarting potential threats like terrorism, smuggling, and other illegal activities.

Q: Who is accountable for air cargo security and screening systems?

A: Airports, cargo handlers, and airlines all share responsibility for ensuring the safety and security of air cargo. Governments play an integral role in setting regulations and overseeing the implementation of air cargo security measures.

Q: What technologies are employed in air cargo security and screening systems?

A: Air cargo security and screening systems utilize a variety of technologies, such as X-ray machines, explosive detection systems, physical inspections, and security seals.

Q: How effective are air cargo security and screening systems?

A: Air cargo security and screening systems have made great strides over the years, proving effective at avoiding potential threats. However, due to ever-evolving security risks, these systems must continue being updated and refined in order to remain effective.

Q: What are some of the challenges facing the air cargo security and screening systems market?

A: The air cargo security and screening systems market is facing numerous obstacles, such as cost, technology, international standards, volume, threats, privacy concerns, and human error.

Q: What are the prospects for air cargo security and screening systems in the future?

A: The future of air cargo security and screening systems will likely involve the continued development of innovative technologies to combat emerging threats. Governments and industry stakeholders need to collaborate on universal standards and regulations so that consistent, effective air cargo security measures are implemented around the world.

