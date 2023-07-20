Animal-free-Dairy Products Market Top Trends and industry overview to watch for in 2033 | CAGR of 12%

Published Via 11Press : The animal-free dairy products market is a rapidly growing industry that offers a range of alternative options for those who choose to follow a plant-based or vegan diet or have lactose intolerance. These products are made without the use of any animal-based ingredients or by-products, such as milk from cows or goats. Instead, they are typically made from plant-based sources like nuts (such as almonds and cashews), soybeans, oats, and rice.

Animal-free-Dairy Products Market was valued at USD 26.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 78.8 billion in 2032. This market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12% between 2023 and 2032

One of the main driving factors behind the growth of this market is the increasing consumer demand for healthier and more sustainable food options. Animal-free dairy products often have lower levels of saturated fat and cholesterol compared to traditional dairy products, making them appealing to health-conscious consumers. Additionally, these products have a smaller environmental footprint since they require less water and land to produce compared to conventional dairy farming.

The animal-free dairy product market includes a wide variety of offerings, ranging from milk alternatives like almond milk and oat milk to non-dairy cheeses and yogurts. Many companies in this space are also focused on developing innovative new products that mimic the taste and texture of traditional dairy items. This allows consumers to enjoy their favorite foods while still adhering to their dietary preferences or restrictions.

Key Takeaway

Increasing consumer preference for a vegan diet. The number of people following a vegan diet is growing steadily, and this is driving demand for animal-free dairy products.

Regional Snapshot

North America: North America has long been one of the leading regions for dairy products that do not exclude animals; driven largely by factors including increased consumer interest in plant-based dairy alternatives and an ever-increasing awareness of health and environmental concerns.

Factors such as rising rates of vegetarianism and veganism, lactose intolerance, and increasing awareness about sustainable living have all played a part in expanding markets in this field.

European customers are known to embrace innovative sources of protein and often opt for dairy-free options as part of a healthy eating lifestyle.

Recent years in Asia have witnessed an exponentially increasing animal-free dairy industry due to factors like increasing vegetarian population numbers, higher disposable income levels, and changing eating patterns. Rest of World: Market for Animal-free Dairy Products Animal-free dairy product sales continue to expand across regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa at a much slower rate compared to North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific markets.

Drivers

Growing consumer demand for plant-based alternatives: Increasing awareness of the environmental impact of animal agriculture, health concerns, and ethical considerations are driving consumers to seek animal-free dairy products. Rising prevalence of lactose intolerance and dairy allergies: Many individuals are unable to consume traditional dairy products due to lactose intolerance or allergies, creating a demand for animal-free dairy alternatives. Health and wellness trends: Consumers are increasingly prioritizing health and wellness, leading to the adoption of plant-based diets and the demand for healthier dairy alternatives. Environmental sustainability: Concerns about the environmental impact of animal agriculture, such as greenhouse gas emissions and water usage, are driving consumers to choose plant-based dairy alternatives.

Restraints

Taste and texture challenges: One of the key challenges for animal-free dairy products is replicating the taste, texture, and functionality of traditional dairy products. Some consumers may find the alternatives less satisfying or different in taste. Price and affordability: Plant-based dairy alternatives can be more expensive than traditional dairy products, limiting their accessibility to price-sensitive consumers. Limited availability and variety: In some regions, the availability and variety of animal-free dairy products may be limited, which can hinder market growth.

Opportunities

Product innovation and research and development: Opportunities exist for companies to invest in research and development to improve the taste, texture, and nutritional profile of animal-free dairy alternatives, making them more appealing to a wider consumer base. Expansion into new markets: There are opportunities to expand the animal-free dairy market into regions with growing consumer awareness and demand for plant-based products. Partnerships and collaborations: Collaborations between plant-based food companies and traditional dairy industry players can help accelerate product development, increase distribution networks, and enhance market reach.

Challenges

Regulatory and labeling challenges: The labeling and regulatory landscape for animal-free dairy products can be complex, with regulations varying across different regions and countries. Supply chain limitations: Sourcing and securing consistent and sustainable plant-based ingredients at scale can be a challenge for manufacturers. Consumer education and perception: Educating consumers about the benefits and qualities of animal-free dairy products and dispelling misconceptions or negative perceptions can be a challenge. Competition from the traditional dairy industry: The traditional dairy industry is also adapting to changing consumer preferences by launching its own plant-based alternatives, creating competition for dedicated animal-free dairy companies.

Market Players

Danone North America Public Benefit Corporation

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Blue Diamond Growers

SunOpta Food Group LLC

Freedom Foods Group Limited

Nestle S.A.

Eden Foods Inc.

Tomorrow Farms

Earth’s Own Food Company

Perfect Day, Inc.

Other Key Players

Market Segmentation

By Source

Soy

Almond

Coconut

Rice

Oats

Hemp

Others

By Type

Flavored

Plain

By Product

Non-Dairy Milk

Ice-Cream

Yogurt

Cheese

Creamers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online stores

Top Impacting Factors

Consumer Awareness and Demand: Increasing consumer awareness of health and environmental concerns related to traditional dairy products is a major driving force behind the growth of the animal-free dairy products market. The growing interest in plant-based diets, veganism, lactose intolerance, and allergies is fueling the demand for animal-free alternatives. Health and Sustainability Concerns: Rising concerns about the health effects of consuming animal products, including saturated fats and cholesterol, are driving consumers to seek healthier alternatives. Additionally, the environmental impact of animal agriculture, such as greenhouse gas emissions and water usage, is motivating consumers to choose more sustainable options. Product Innovation and Taste Improvement: Advances in food technology and innovation have allowed manufacturers to create animal-free dairy alternatives that closely mimic the taste, texture, and functionality of traditional dairy products. Continuous improvement in taste, texture, and nutritional profiles is a key factor driving consumer acceptance and adoption. Retail and Foodservice Availability: The availability and accessibility of animal-free dairy products in retail stores, supermarkets, and food service outlets play a crucial role in market growth. Expanded distribution networks, partnerships with retailers, and increased menu options in restaurants and cafes contribute to market expansion. Industry Investment and Expansion: Increased investment and participation from major food and beverage companies in the animal-free dairy market are driving its growth. Large players entering the market and acquiring or partnering with plant-based dairy companies contribute to increased production capacity, marketing efforts, and consumer awareness.

Recent Developments

In November 2021, Perfect Day announced its entrance into the sports nutrition market, offering vegan whey protein powders under the California Performance Co. brand.

Perfect Day announced its entrance into the sports nutrition market, offering vegan whey protein powders under the California Performance Co. brand. In 2022, Tomorrows Farms launched Bored Cow, a brand of chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry milk made with Perfects Day’s whey.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 26.1 Bn Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 78.8 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 12% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are animal-free dairy products market?

A: Animal-free dairy products, also known as plant-based dairy alternatives, are food products designed to mimic the taste, texture, and functionality of traditional dairy products without the use of animal-derived ingredients. They are made from plant sources such as soy, almond, coconut, oat, and rice, among others.

Q: What is the current size of the Animal-free-Dairy Products Market?

A: The Global Animal-free-Dairy Products Market size is USD 26.1 Bn in 2022.

Q: What is the projected growth rate for Animal-free-Dairy Products Market?

A: The Animal-free-Dairy Products Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2032.

